Beyoncé, Zendaya, Rihanna And More Stars Turn Up The Glam For Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

21 June 2023, 11:57 | Updated: 21 June 2023, 12:55

A-listers went all out for Pharrell Williams' debut Louis Vuitton collection
A-listers went all out for Pharrell Williams' debut Louis Vuitton collection. Picture: Getty

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

Louis Vuitton’s Paris fashion show was a star-studded occasion for Pharrell Williams' creative debut, with the likes of Beyoncé and Zendaya sitting in the front row.

After Zendaya had a wholesome greeting with her old pals Beyoncé and Jay-Z, she took to the front row beside the legends – a dream seating arrangement if you ask us.

Bey was taking a break from her global ‘Renaissance’ tour for the evening, arriving in an oversized silk yellow suit and the biggest sunglasses we’ve ever seen.

After wearing dazzling ensembles on stage for the past six weeks, Bey opted for a patterned number which she completed with a Louis Vuitton handbag of course and a diamond choker necklace.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Outfits Prove Why She’s That Girl

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour: All The Celeb Appearances So Far

Jay-Z joined Pharrell on the stage later on in the night to perform for the huge crowd of thousands.

Kim Kardashian enjoys Louis Vuitton show in Paris

Jay-Z and Beyoncé arrive at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show
Jay-Z and Beyoncé arrive at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show. Picture: Getty
Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show
Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile Zendaya looked chic in an oversized, shimmering plunging shirt with matching trousers.

But the glitz and glamour didn’t stop there; Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky also showed up for the high fashion event, with RiRi rocking a bump-baring jumpsuit straight from the new LV collection.

A$AP matched his bae in a double denim look, topping off his outfit with pearl-framed sunglasses, a beaded necklace and two matching broaches.

The king and queen of fashion also sported matching headwear, both wearing thick hats in Louis Vuitton’s iconic checkerboard print.

Kim Kardasian at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show
Kim Kardasian at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show. Picture: Getty

The stars were out in full force to support Pharrell Williams, who was debuting his first collection for the fashion house.

Kim Kardashian was also on the guest list, wearing a green crop top in the brand’s iconic checkered print, with high-waisted leggings to match.

She topped off the look with a floor-length off-shoulder robe and an oversized bum bag.

