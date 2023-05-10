All The Songs On Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Set List

10 May 2023, 16:18

The Bey Hive want to know Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' set list
The Bey Hive want to know Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' set list. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Beyoncé has embarked on her 'Renaissance' world tour and fans want to know what's on the set list.

After Beyoncé announced she'd be back on the road with 'Renaissance' tour, tickets to see her latest album live sold out in many cities across the world.

Queen Bey is kicking things off in Europe before hitting the road in her motherland in July as part of her huge global tour which will see Beyoncé perform around 60 shows!

The international music sensation dropped dance album 'Renaissance' in July last year with songs like 'Break My Soul' and 'Alien Superstar', breaking the internet before she broke records by becoming the artist with the most Grammy awards (32!).

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

After the iconic track list, which included samples from the likes of Donna Summer and Robin S, had us all in a chokehold the moment it dropped fans lucky enough to get their hands on tickets want to know which songs are on the set list for the 'Renaissance' world tour.

Beyonce becomes the biggest Grammy winner in history

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' tour is sold out in most cities across the world
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' tour is sold out in most cities across the world. Picture: Getty

Which songs are on the 'Renaissance' set list?

The 'Renaissance' set list is yet to be confirmed, but a rumoured set list surfaced on Twitter the day of Bey's first concert in Stockholm.

Fan account @yoncehiive posted a list of songs which appear in what looks like the tour visuals brochure and it includes: 'Love On Top', 'I'm That Girl', 'Cozy', 'Alien Intro', 'Alien Superstar', 'Lift Off', 'Cuff It Remix', 'Energy', 'Break My Soul' (and its remix), 'Savage (Remix)' and 'Black Parade'.

'Run The World', 'Church Girl', 'Before I Let Go', 'Plastic Off The Sofa', 'Virgo's Groove', 'Move', 'Been On / Bow Down', 'Heated', 'Thique', 'All Up In Your Mind' and 'Drunk In Love' also feature.

Is she going to do those 'Drunk In Love' vocals she blessed us with during her Dubai performance earlier this year?!

Check out the pic below for the full photo. In the meantime, we're freaking out over the fact her Megan Thee Stallion collab *might* be on there.

Yoncehiive posted a photo of what looks like the 'Renaissance' set list
Yoncehiive posted a photo of what looks like the 'Renaissance' set list. Picture: Yoncehiive/Instagram
Beyoncé has hit the road with the 'Renaissance' tour
Beyoncé has hit the road with the 'Renaissance' tour. Picture: Getty

Who is Beyoncé's support act on the 'Renaissance' tour?

Beyoncé hasn't announced who will be her opening artists and support acts on the 'Renaissance' tour, or whether she'll even have any! But that hasn't stopped fans from making predictions, including Chloe Bailey whose debut album came out just two months ago. Chloe X Halle are signed to Bey's record label Parkwood Entertainment after all.

UK fans are hoping for girl band FLO after they broke out into the industry last year while 'Free Mind' singer Tems is also a name we're seeing pop up a lot in fans' predictions.

We'll update this page as soon as a support act for 'Renaissance' is revealed!

Beyoncé's Renaissance UK tour dates 2023

  • 17th May, Cardiff Principality Stadium
  • 20th May, Edinburgh, Murrayfield
  • 23rd May, Sunderland, Stadium of Light
  • 29th May, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • 30th May, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • 1st June, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • 3rd June, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • 4th June, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

Ed Sheeran has songwriting credits on an array of stars' tracks

15 Songs You Didn’t Realise Ed Sheeran Actually Wrote

Beyoncé is taking 'Renaissance' on tour

Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ 2023 Tour: Dates, Venues And Tickets

Doja Cat's fourth album 'Hellmouth' and all the details

The Lowdown On Doja Cat’s Fourth Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

All of the celebs attending Taylor Swift's tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is A Celebrity Hot-Spot: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

All of Taylor's acoustic numbers on tour

All Of The Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed On Tour So Far

Hot On Capital

We're going to guess your ultimate Taylor Swift song...

Which Taylor Swift Song Are You?

Features

Jenna Ortega's previous TV and film roles

All Of Jenna Ortega's Roles: Wednesday, You, Beetlejuice & More

The story behind the 'Queen Charlotte' book...

The Books Behind The ‘Bridgerton’ Spin-Off Series: ‘Queen Charlotte’

TV & Film

Is Kim Kardashian dating again?

Who Is Kim Kardashian Dating Now? Fans Think She Could Be In A New Relationship

Love Island's Will Young may not be heading to Australia with Jessie Wynter

Love Island's Will Young Might Not Join Jessie Wynter In Australia After All

Tom Holland has opened up on how filming The Crowded Room affected his mental health

Tom Holland Had ‘Meltdown’ While Filming New TV Series And Struggled To Detach From His Character
Taylor is taking things slow

Taylor Swift 'Isn't Sure' About Rushing Into Matty Healy Relationship

Andre Furtado is the first rumoured Love Island series 10 contestant

Meet Andre Furtado As The First Love Island 2023 Summer Contestant Has Been ‘Revealed’

The lowdown on the cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Cast Of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story & Where You've Seen Them Before

TV & Film

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features