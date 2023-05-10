All The Songs On Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Set List

The Bey Hive want to know Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' set list. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Beyoncé has embarked on her 'Renaissance' world tour and fans want to know what's on the set list.

After Beyoncé announced she'd be back on the road with 'Renaissance' tour, tickets to see her latest album live sold out in many cities across the world.

Queen Bey is kicking things off in Europe before hitting the road in her motherland in July as part of her huge global tour which will see Beyoncé perform around 60 shows!

The international music sensation dropped dance album 'Renaissance' in July last year with songs like 'Break My Soul' and 'Alien Superstar', breaking the internet before she broke records by becoming the artist with the most Grammy awards (32!).

After the iconic track list, which included samples from the likes of Donna Summer and Robin S, had us all in a chokehold the moment it dropped fans lucky enough to get their hands on tickets want to know which songs are on the set list for the 'Renaissance' world tour.

Beyonce becomes the biggest Grammy winner in history

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' tour is sold out in most cities across the world. Picture: Getty

Which songs are on the 'Renaissance' set list?

The 'Renaissance' set list is yet to be confirmed, but a rumoured set list surfaced on Twitter the day of Bey's first concert in Stockholm.

Fan account @yoncehiive posted a list of songs which appear in what looks like the tour visuals brochure and it includes: 'Love On Top', 'I'm That Girl', 'Cozy', 'Alien Intro', 'Alien Superstar', 'Lift Off', 'Cuff It Remix', 'Energy', 'Break My Soul' (and its remix), 'Savage (Remix)' and 'Black Parade'.

'Run The World', 'Church Girl', 'Before I Let Go', 'Plastic Off The Sofa', 'Virgo's Groove', 'Move', 'Been On / Bow Down', 'Heated', 'Thique', 'All Up In Your Mind' and 'Drunk In Love' also feature.

Is she going to do those 'Drunk In Love' vocals she blessed us with during her Dubai performance earlier this year?!

Check out the pic below for the full photo. In the meantime, we're freaking out over the fact her Megan Thee Stallion collab *might* be on there.

Yoncehiive posted a photo of what looks like the 'Renaissance' set list. Picture: Yoncehiive/Instagram

Beyoncé has hit the road with the 'Renaissance' tour. Picture: Getty

Who is Beyoncé's support act on the 'Renaissance' tour?

Beyoncé hasn't announced who will be her opening artists and support acts on the 'Renaissance' tour, or whether she'll even have any! But that hasn't stopped fans from making predictions, including Chloe Bailey whose debut album came out just two months ago. Chloe X Halle are signed to Bey's record label Parkwood Entertainment after all.

UK fans are hoping for girl band FLO after they broke out into the industry last year while 'Free Mind' singer Tems is also a name we're seeing pop up a lot in fans' predictions.

We'll update this page as soon as a support act for 'Renaissance' is revealed!

Beyoncé's Renaissance UK tour dates 2023

17th May, Cardiff Principality Stadium

20th May, Edinburgh, Murrayfield

23rd May, Sunderland, Stadium of Light

29th May, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30th May, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

1st June, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

3rd June, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

4th June, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

