Beyoncé Low-Key Confirms ‘Renaissance’ Tour In 2023

Beyoncé is taking 'Renaissance' on tour. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Beyoncé just announced a ‘Renaissance’ tour, without actually announcing it.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ album was one of the biggest albums of the summer after the pop icon jumped on the disco-inspired dance music hype, taking it to a whole new level.

It looks like Bey has plans for a tour of the new album already, after she subtly let slip her plans to hit the road during the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala.

The ‘Cuff It’ singer donated two concert tickets to ‘Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour, as well as a backstage tour from the Queen Bee’s mum herself, Miss Tina.

Beyonce performs onstage during the 'On The Run II' Tour'. Picture: Getty

“Celebrating her seventh studio album, Beyoncé has announced that she will be taking ‘Renaissance’ on tour and we are offering an exclusive 2 tickets to see her live from anywhere around the world, courtesy of United Airlines and their Polaris package,” the listing read.

According to the auction’s presentation, the concert package was valued at $20,000 (£17,670) and offered the chance to see Beyoncé ‘on tour, starting Summer 2023’ as well as first class flights and accommodation.

It’s thought the prize was auctioned off for $50,000 (£44k) on the night.

Beyoncé confirms a Renaissance world tour at the Wearable Art Gala, kicking off Summer 2023. #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/MBzgpWWDBs — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) October 23, 2022

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Jay Z during the announcement of the Renaissance World Tour tonight at the Wearable Art Gala.



pic.twitter.com/6NSeZSxVI8 — Beytan Team (@BeytanTeam) October 23, 2022

The concert dates will reportedly feature international shows too.

Beyoncé’s last tour was in 2018 with husband Jay-Z for their On The Run II tour, during which she also headlined Coachella.

The Bee Hive have already taken over Twitter with their reactions to Bey’s low-key announcement, with many fearing just how much the tickets will cost when the tour’s officially announced.

