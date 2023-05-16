Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Outfits Prove Why She’s That Girl

16 May 2023, 17:14

Beyonce has taken to the stage for her first headline concert since 2018

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Beyoncé’s on-stage looks for the ‘Renaissance’ tour are everything we wanted and more.

Beyoncé really is too classy for this world with her ‘Renaissance’ wardrobe.

After just a few days on the road Beyoncé treated our eyes to a feast of fashion, from custom couture to updated pieces from the style archives.

Custom looks from the likes of Coperni and Loewe are just a few of the ensembles which adorn our Queen Bey on the ‘Renaissance’ tour and we’re taking a look at some of the fits that are all up in your mind since she hit the road.

All The Songs On Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Set List

Beyoncé is a shimmering dream in Valentino

Fan me quick, Beyoncé’s Valentino gown is too beautiful for words.

For a stunning piano ballad midway through the show, Bey stepped out in a silver silk gown embellished with crystal rhinestones and featuring a thigh-high slit.

The gown was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and styled by Shiona Turini.

Beyoncé is a vision in custom David Koma

Beyoncé is an iridescent dream in this multi-coloured number
Beyoncé is an iridescent dream in this multi-coloured number. Picture: Getty

Bey is known to be a fan of David Koma and was inspired by the spring 2023 collection for her iridescent, colourful lewk on stage.

The outfit consisted of a mini dress with a wrap skirt, a long opalescent coat and knee-high boots to match.

She topped off the whole look with a pair of chunky silver earrings.

Bey’s glove-print bodysuit is to die for

Beyoncé's glove-print bodysuit is custom Loewe
Beyoncé's glove-print bodysuit is custom Loewe. Picture: Getty

Designed by Jonathan Anderson, Bey’s custom Loewe bodysuit broke the internet when she first wore it after being inspired by the Fall 2022 collection which included the design on a midi dress.

For Bey the glove print was adorned across a glittering gold bodysuit and teamed with matching gloves.

Beyoncé is an alien superstar in mirrored one-piece

Beyoncé's mirrored ensemble was 'Renaissance' epitomised
Beyoncé's mirrored ensemble was 'Renaissance' epitomised. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé wears custom Courréges during her tour, wowing in a silver, one-shouldered bodysuit and a mirror at the centre of her torso.

She teams the look with killer thigh-high boots and black latex gloves.

Beyoncé serves big energy in a metallic silver cape

Beyoncé's redefining silver metallics on the 'Renaissance' tour
Beyoncé's redefining silver metallics on the 'Renaissance' tour. Picture: Getty

In custom Coperni designed by Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, Bey looked like she’d just flown in from the future as she took off from the iconic ‘Renaissance’ disco horse.

Bey dazzled in a silver metallic bodysuit made up of intricate metal shapes, with matching cape, boots and gloves.

Beyoncé kicked off ‘Renaissance’ in custom Alexander McQueen

Beyoncé kicked off 'Renaissance' in custom Alexander McQueen
Beyoncé kicked off 'Renaissance' in custom Alexander McQueen. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé opened her show in an Alexander McQueen bodysuit complete with silver embroidery and and dazzling crystals.

The look was fresh from the runway, inspired by the fashion house’s latest Fall 23 collection.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

All of the celebs attending Taylor Swift's tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is A Celebrity Hot-Spot: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

Miley Cyrus' 'Jaded' lyrics are an emotional heartbreak ballad

Miley Cyrus’ Emotional ‘Jaded’ Lyrics & What They Mean

Halle Bailey sang 'A Part Of Your World'

Halle Bailey Sang 'A Part Of Your World' Live For The First Time At Disneyland

S Club confirmed they've renamed their reunion tour which begins later this year

S Club Confirm Reunion Tour Will Go Ahead As Hannah Spearritt Pulls Out

Is Taylor playing Glastonbury?

Is Taylor Swift Doing Glastonbury – Is She Performing In 2023 or 2024?

Hot On Capital

All the pop songs in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The 'Queen Charlotte' Soundtrack: All The Pop Songs With An Orchestral Twist

Features

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

This Queen Charlotte theory has us emotional

'Queen Charlotte' Fans Have Spotted A Heartbreaking Detail In The Show's Costuming

TV & Film

Why Hailey's 'scared' about having kids

Hailey Bieber Talks About Why She's 'Scared' To Have Kids With Justin

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are rumoured to be dating

Are Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Dating? A Timeline Of Their Relationship

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are back together

Love Island’s Millie Court And Liam Reardon Confirm They’re Back On With Romantic Holiday

Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley

Who Is Amelia Woolley, Niall Horan’s Girlfriend? 6 Things You Need To Know

What's wrong with King George in Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte? His illness explained

What Illness Does King George Have In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Why do they say 'the ton' in Queen Charlotte

What Is 'The Ton' In 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

TV & Film

Taylor Swift made sure her fans were okay

Taylor Swift Fan Speaks Out After Idol Came To Her Defence Against Security Guard