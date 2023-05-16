Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Outfits Prove Why She’s That Girl

Beyonce has taken to the stage for her first headline concert since 2018

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

Beyoncé’s on-stage looks for the ‘Renaissance’ tour are everything we wanted and more.

Beyoncé really is too classy for this world with her ‘Renaissance’ wardrobe.

After just a few days on the road Beyoncé treated our eyes to a feast of fashion, from custom couture to updated pieces from the style archives.

Custom looks from the likes of Coperni and Loewe are just a few of the ensembles which adorn our Queen Bey on the ‘Renaissance’ tour and we’re taking a look at some of the fits that are all up in your mind since she hit the road.

All The Songs On Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Set List

Beyoncé is a shimmering dream in Valentino

.@Beyonce, on stage in Valentino



During the performance for her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé opted for an ivory silk gown with all over crystal rhinestones and side slit, designed especially for her by #PierpaoloPiccioli and styled by Shiona Turini#RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/zdj7ZPVT9X — Valentino (@MaisonValentino) May 15, 2023

Fan me quick, Beyoncé’s Valentino gown is too beautiful for words.

For a stunning piano ballad midway through the show, Bey stepped out in a silver silk gown embellished with crystal rhinestones and featuring a thigh-high slit.

The gown was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and styled by Shiona Turini.

Beyoncé is a vision in custom David Koma

Beyoncé is an iridescent dream in this multi-coloured number. Picture: Getty

Bey is known to be a fan of David Koma and was inspired by the spring 2023 collection for her iridescent, colourful lewk on stage.

The outfit consisted of a mini dress with a wrap skirt, a long opalescent coat and knee-high boots to match.

She topped off the whole look with a pair of chunky silver earrings.

Bey’s glove-print bodysuit is to die for

Beyoncé's glove-print bodysuit is custom Loewe. Picture: Getty

Designed by Jonathan Anderson, Bey’s custom Loewe bodysuit broke the internet when she first wore it after being inspired by the Fall 2022 collection which included the design on a midi dress.

For Bey the glove print was adorned across a glittering gold bodysuit and teamed with matching gloves.

Beyoncé is an alien superstar in mirrored one-piece

Beyoncé's mirrored ensemble was 'Renaissance' epitomised. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé wears custom Courréges during her tour, wowing in a silver, one-shouldered bodysuit and a mirror at the centre of her torso.

She teams the look with killer thigh-high boots and black latex gloves.

Beyoncé serves big energy in a metallic silver cape

Beyoncé's redefining silver metallics on the 'Renaissance' tour. Picture: Getty

In custom Coperni designed by Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, Bey looked like she’d just flown in from the future as she took off from the iconic ‘Renaissance’ disco horse.

Bey dazzled in a silver metallic bodysuit made up of intricate metal shapes, with matching cape, boots and gloves.

Beyoncé kicked off ‘Renaissance’ in custom Alexander McQueen

Beyoncé kicked off 'Renaissance' in custom Alexander McQueen. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé opened her show in an Alexander McQueen bodysuit complete with silver embroidery and and dazzling crystals.

The look was fresh from the runway, inspired by the fashion house’s latest Fall 23 collection.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital