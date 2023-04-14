Barbiecore Is Back: All The Celebrities Following The Returning Trend

Barbiecore is everything
Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

You didn't think Barbiecore was over, did you? Here are all the best looks from the trend, worn by the likes of Dua Lipa to Zendaya.

Barbiecore is having a renaissance all thanks to the fast-approaching Barbie movie featuring Margot Robbie, which is coming out this summer!

The hot pink fashion moment first emerged on catwalks last year, with Valentino being a trailblazer of the pretty in pink shade, and as Barbiemania hits a fever pitch we're starting to see the trend everywhere.

It's not just about pink anymore, your favourite celebrities are wearing pink on pink on pink, and the Mattel doll-inspired looks are even cropping up on the high street.

Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Zendaya and so many more have been seen in their Barbie-best, have a scroll through...

Watch the first full-length Barbie trailer

  1. Sabrina Carpenter looks summers with a Barbie beach ensemble

    Sabrina at the 2023 Spotify Best New Artist Party
    Sabrina at the 2023 Spotify Best New Artist Party. Picture: Getty

  2. Zendaya channeled barbie in head-to-toe Valentino pink

    Zendaya at Valetino's Fall/Winter 2022 show
    Zendaya at Valetino's Fall/Winter 2022 show. Picture: Getty

  3. Gigi Hadid wowed triple neon pink

    Gigi Hadid at the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala
    Gigi Hadid at the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala. Picture: Getty

  4. Ashley Park wore a number her 'Emily in Paris' character would be envy of

    Ashley Park wore a Valentino shirt dress and pumps
    Ashley Park wore a Valentino shirt dress and pumps. Picture: Getty

  5. Before she was a Barbie, Dua Lipa brought pink nostalgia to her world tour

    Dua Lipa wore a pink catsuit on her Future Nostalgia tour
    Dua Lipa wore a pink catsuit on her Future Nostalgia tour. Picture: Getty

  6. Vanessa Hudgens hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards in her Barbie-best

    Vanessa Hudgens at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
    Vanessa Hudgens at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Picture: Getty

  7. Lizzo made Barbara Millicent Roberts proud at her TV show's premiere

    Lizzo at her Prime Video screening
    Lizzo at her Prime Video screening. Picture: Getty

  8. Florence Pugh went viral in this gorgeous sheer pink gown

    Florence Pugh in Valentino's sheer dress
    Florence Pugh in Valentino's sheer dress. Picture: Getty

  9. Anne Hathaway proved she's a fashion 'It girl' with this unforgettable look

    Anne Hathaway glittered at the Valentino show
    Anne Hathaway glittered at the Valentino show. Picture: Getty

  10. This Barbie can sing. Ariana Grande stepped out on The Voice stage looking pretty in pink

    Ariana Grande on The Voice series 21
    Ariana Grande on The Voice series 21. Picture: Getty

  11. Riverdale's Charles Melton stunned in an oversized electric pink

    Charles Melton at the Valentino fashion show
    Charles Melton at the Valentino fashion show. Picture: Getty

  12. Sebastian Stan gave a twist to the Ken doll look at the Met Gala

    Sebastian Stan at the 2022 Met Gala
    Sebastian Stan at the 2022 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

  13. Ariana Debose did the thing in, and she did it wearing pink

    Ariana Debose in Valentino
    Ariana Debose in Valentino. Picture: Getty

  14. Kacey Musgraves cosplayed as the iconic doll for the Met Gala's 'Notes on Camp'

    Kacey Musgraves at the Met Gala
    Kacey Musgraves at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

  15. This Barbie is everything... Margot Robbie as the doll herself!

    Margot Robbie on the set of Barbie
    Margot Robbie on the set of Barbie. Picture: Getty

