Barbiecore Is Back: All The Celebrities Following The Returning Trend
14 April 2023, 17:59
Barbiecore is everything.
Picture:
Getty
You didn't think Barbiecore was over, did you? Here are all the best looks from the trend, worn by the likes of Dua Lipa to Zendaya.
Barbiecore is having a renaissance all thanks to the fast-approaching
movie featuring Margot Robbie, which is coming out this summer! Barbie
The hot pink fashion moment first emerged on catwalks last year, with Valentino being a trailblazer of the pretty in pink shade, and as Barbiemania hits a fever pitch we're starting to see the trend everywhere.
How To Make Your Very Own Barbie Movie Poster All The Details On Margot Robbie's 'Barbie': From Cast To Release Date
It's not just about pink anymore, your favourite celebrities are wearing pink on pink on pink, and the Mattel doll-inspired looks are even cropping up on the high street.
Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Zendaya and so many more have been seen in their Barbie-best, have a scroll through...
Watch the first full-length Barbie trailer
Sabrina Carpenter looks summers with a Barbie beach ensemble
Sabrina at the 2023 Spotify Best New Artist Party.
Picture:
Getty
Zendaya channeled barbie in head-to-toe Valentino pink
Zendaya at Valetino's Fall/Winter 2022 show.
Picture:
Getty
Gigi Hadid wowed triple neon pink
Gigi Hadid at the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala.
Picture:
Getty
Ashley Park wore a number her 'Emily in Paris' character would be envy of
Ashley Park wore a Valentino shirt dress and pumps.
Picture:
Getty
Before she was a Barbie, Dua Lipa brought pink nostalgia to her world tour
Dua Lipa wore a pink catsuit on her Future Nostalgia tour.
Picture:
Getty
Vanessa Hudgens hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards in her Barbie-best
Vanessa Hudgens at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Picture:
Getty
Lizzo made Barbara Millicent Roberts proud at her TV show's premiere
Lizzo at her Prime Video screening.
Picture:
Getty
Florence Pugh went viral in this gorgeous sheer pink gown
Florence Pugh in Valentino's sheer dress.
Picture:
Getty
Anne Hathaway proved she's a fashion 'It girl' with this unforgettable look
Anne Hathaway glittered at the Valentino show.
Picture:
Getty
This Barbie can sing. Ariana Grande stepped out on The Voice stage looking pretty in pink
Ariana Grande on The Voice series 21.
Picture:
Getty
Riverdale's Charles Melton stunned in an oversized electric pink
Charles Melton at the Valentino fashion show.
Picture:
Getty
Sebastian Stan gave a twist to the Ken doll look at the Met Gala
Sebastian Stan at the 2022 Met Gala.
Picture:
Getty
Ariana Debose did the thing in, and she did it wearing pink
Ariana Debose in Valentino.
Picture:
Getty
Kacey Musgraves cosplayed as the iconic doll for the Met Gala's 'Notes on Camp'
Kacey Musgraves at the Met Gala.
Picture:
Getty
This Barbie is everything... Margot Robbie as the doll herself!
Margot Robbie on the set of Barbie.
Picture:
Getty
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital