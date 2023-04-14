Barbiecore Is Back: All The Celebrities Following The Returning Trend

Barbiecore is everything. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

You didn't think Barbiecore was over, did you? Here are all the best looks from the trend, worn by the likes of Dua Lipa to Zendaya.

Barbiecore is having a renaissance all thanks to the fast-approaching Barbie movie featuring Margot Robbie, which is coming out this summer!

The hot pink fashion moment first emerged on catwalks last year, with Valentino being a trailblazer of the pretty in pink shade, and as Barbiemania hits a fever pitch we're starting to see the trend everywhere.

It's not just about pink anymore, your favourite celebrities are wearing pink on pink on pink, and the Mattel doll-inspired looks are even cropping up on the high street.

Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Zendaya and so many more have been seen in their Barbie-best, have a scroll through...

Sabrina Carpenter looks summers with a Barbie beach ensemble Sabrina at the 2023 Spotify Best New Artist Party. Picture: Getty Zendaya channeled barbie in head-to-toe Valentino pink Zendaya at Valetino's Fall/Winter 2022 show. Picture: Getty Gigi Hadid wowed triple neon pink Gigi Hadid at the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala. Picture: Getty Ashley Park wore a number her 'Emily in Paris' character would be envy of Ashley Park wore a Valentino shirt dress and pumps. Picture: Getty Before she was a Barbie, Dua Lipa brought pink nostalgia to her world tour Dua Lipa wore a pink catsuit on her Future Nostalgia tour. Picture: Getty Vanessa Hudgens hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards in her Barbie-best Vanessa Hudgens at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Picture: Getty Lizzo made Barbara Millicent Roberts proud at her TV show's premiere Lizzo at her Prime Video screening. Picture: Getty Florence Pugh went viral in this gorgeous sheer pink gown Florence Pugh in Valentino's sheer dress. Picture: Getty Anne Hathaway proved she's a fashion 'It girl' with this unforgettable look Anne Hathaway glittered at the Valentino show. Picture: Getty This Barbie can sing. Ariana Grande stepped out on The Voice stage looking pretty in pink Ariana Grande on The Voice series 21. Picture: Getty Riverdale's Charles Melton stunned in an oversized electric pink Charles Melton at the Valentino fashion show. Picture: Getty Sebastian Stan gave a twist to the Ken doll look at the Met Gala Sebastian Stan at the 2022 Met Gala. Picture: Getty Ariana Debose did the thing in, and she did it wearing pink Ariana Debose in Valentino. Picture: Getty Kacey Musgraves cosplayed as the iconic doll for the Met Gala's 'Notes on Camp' Kacey Musgraves at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty This Barbie is everything... Margot Robbie as the doll herself! Margot Robbie on the set of Barbie. Picture: Getty

