The Love Island Talent Show’s Most Iconic Performances Of All Time

Ayo left his Islanders in awe of his talents. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

The Love Island talent show on Tuesday night had viewers in hysterics, and memes from previous years soon joined the streams of content on our feeds.

Love Island may be days away from ending but the antics are still in full swing with the Islanders still having as much fun as ever, especially in the talent show which saw Jessy Potts walk on stilts, Joey Essex perform a rap and Jessica Spencer paint a portrait.

Every year the Islanders’ array of talents makes for many a viral moment and Tuesday's episode was no different, with Ayo Odukoya’s adorable flute playing leaving everyone speechless, for a few different reasons.

“It’s giving town crier,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I can’t believe my ears,” said another as Ayo got the contestants to join in singing ‘Mary Had A Little Lamb’.

Jess Spencer painted a portrait for the talent show. Picture: ITV2

Ayo shows off his flute 'skills' on Love Island

Some X users were quick to comment they were having ‘flashbacks to Indiyah [Polack]’, who laughed her way through her recorder performance on series eight in 2022.

And let’s not forget the time Casey O’Gorman played the trumpet on Love Island’s winter series in South Africa last year.

Our ultimate talent show winner of them all however was Millie Court, who proudly – and very seriously – sat in front of a keyboard to perform for her fellow Islanders who were mostly left emotional from her skills.

Millie Court's piano performance was iconic on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

I did this for the people! And anyone who says one bad thing about these talented musicians shall fall.



Millie, Indiyah and Casey, UK is so lucky to have you! ART in its purest form. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/jjyLdGb6kt — . (@obrienvm24) March 6, 2023

Chloe Burrows however was stifling her laughter throughout.

While Jake Cornish said he had a tear in his eye, her boyfriend Liam Reardon – who she’s still in a relationship with – said: “Hearing Millie play a song like that, it was definitely a love song and I feel I’m definitely in love."

Indiyah Polack couldn't help but laugh during her recorder performance. Picture: ITV2

He added: "Ed Sheeran ‘Perfect’ is one of my favourite songs and tonight it was played by my favourite woman.”

It must have been as romantic as he let on, as Millie and Liam are still going strong now, reuniting in 2023 after breaking up the year prior.

The couple won Love Island in 2021, despite Liam breaking Millie's heart during Casa Amor when he kissed bombshell Lily.

