Love Island’s Ayo Odukoya's Family Reveal They Prefer Mimii Over Jessica

Ayo Odukoya's family are set to enter the villa
Ayo Odukoya's family are set to enter the villa. Picture: ITV

Love Island's Ayo Odukoya has stated he's falling for Jessica Spencer, however, his family seem to prefer Mimii Ngulube for him.

It’s finally time for families to arrive on Love Island and after the drama that exploded at the Grafties, these visits are only going to add fuel to the fire.

Mostly, it seems, that things are about to get intense for Ayo Odukayo once again as his history with Mimii Ngulube hasn't been laid to rest.

After weeks of drama in the villa about the two not being honest about their feelings for one another, with targetted attacks from both Joey Essex and Sean Stone, Mimii, Ayo and his partner Jessica Spencer hoped things were over after everyone got their feelings off their chest at the awards show.

Love Island 2024 is set to wrap up in in July 2024
Love Island 2024 is set to wrap up in in July 2024. Picture: ITV

In the episode of Aftersun that aired on the 21st of July, audiences were left shocked after a teaser clip was shown of an upcoming episode featuring a conversation between Ayo and his brother.

As they both sat on the daybeds in the villa, Ayo’s brother revealed "Personally, I feel Mimii's a better suit. The reason why I say that is because opposites do attract."

"She might not bring it out of you as much as Jess. She's a lovely girl, she's very respectful. That's just me looking from the outside."

Ayo Odukoya returned from Casa Amor with Jessica Spencer
Ayo Odukoya returned from Casa Amor with Jessica Spencer. Picture: ITV

With the show only one week out from finishing, Ayo’s family’s opinion may matter outside the villa but he no longer has a chance to recouple on the show, even if he wanted to.

This is something fans have picked up on, writing on Reddit, “Ayo isn't going to change his view on who he prefers out of Mimii and Jessica just because of what his brother said. Even if it gets Ayo thinking, he can't do anything about it.”

Another fan agreed and simply said, “They can't recouple again anyway.”

However other fans seem distressed that Ayo’s brother would say something like this when his brother had openly revealed on the show that he was falling in love with Jessica.

"It’s extremely disrespectful to her [because] Ayo literally said he’s falling for her and all his brother thinks to say is about Mimii?? It’s giving he wants Ayo to latch on to her popularity," one fan brutally typed up on X.

It seems like whilst Mimii was initially the more popular option for Ayo, with time, fans want their history to remain in the past, with one tweeting, "Who sent Ayo’s brother this one? Why would he keep trying to get in Ayo’s head over Mimii’s Situation when it’s practically DONE? Sigh."

Ever since Ayo returned from Casa Amor hand in hand with Jessica, the show has teased fans with they/won’t they moments in regards to Mimii and Ayo finding each other once again.

Ayo Odukoya won't have another chance to recouple before the show ends
Ayo Odukoya won't have another chance to recouple before the show ends. Picture: ITV

However, with the entire villa getting involved in the pair’s business, and with both Ayo and Mimii repeatedly confirming they have decided to focus on their current partners, it seems like fans have decided to back them.

One fan wrote a little letter to Ayo’s brother on Reddit, reading, “Dear Ayo’s brother, Respectfully… PLEASE STOP THIS. I’ve had to sit through six weeks of Ayo’s NONSENSE, and I thought it was over, it’s the final week, and I cannot do this again. Sincerely, a tired love island viewer.”

