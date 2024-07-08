Who Is Love Island's Jessica Spencer? Meet The Islander Coupled With Ayo Odukoya

Meet Jess Spencer one of the Love Island girls. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Jess Spencer including her age, job and where she's from.

Jessica Spencer, who goes by Jess in the villa, has made huge waves entering Love Island after being chosen by Ayo Odukoya, who she met during Casa Amor.

Their coupling left Mimii Ngulube single and since she's a favourite amongst the girls inside the villa Jess' start to main villa living has been pretty intense. Especially after a brutal movie night showed some closer details about her and Ayo cracking on while Mimii was in a separate villa.

Jess fulfilled her role as a bombshell and secured herself a place in the villa alongside Ayo, who she seems to have great chemistry with. So now that she's officially a part of the Love Island cast, let's get to know her some more.

Jess said she had her eyes on Ayo and Wil before entering Casa Amor. Picture: Instagram

Who is Love Island's Jessica?

Not to be confused with OG islander Jess White, Jess Leigh-Anne Spencer is a newer addition to the villa who entered as a bombshell during Casa Amor.

She appeared in the main villa with the boys while the OG girls were sent to Casa Amor to meet the bombshell boys. Jess gravitated towards Ayo and he chose to couple up with her when the challenge came to an end.

How old is Jessica from Love Island?

Jess is 25 years old.

Where is Love Island's Jessica from?

Jess currently lives and works in London but as you can see on her Instagram jessleighanne_, she is often travelling the world.

What does Love Island's Jessica do for work?

As she mentioned when she first arrived to the villa, Jess' job is a fashion stylist.

Ayo tries to justify his Casa Amor actions

Before the show Jess had her eyes on Ayo, saying: "I have my eyes on Ayo, despite his connection with Mimii. I fancy Ayo so much."

As awkward as things might be right now, Jess managed to get the guy she was gunning for so we look forward to seeing where things go.

In a partner she says she looks for "good communication and honesty", so hopefully Ayo brings those qualities to the table for her.

