Who Is Love Island's Jessica Spencer? Meet The Islander Coupled With Ayo Odukoya

8 July 2024, 16:55 | Updated: 8 July 2024, 17:02

Meet Jess Spencer one of the Love Island girls
Meet Jess Spencer one of the Love Island girls. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Jess Spencer including her age, job and where she's from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jessica Spencer, who goes by Jess in the villa, has made huge waves entering Love Island after being chosen by Ayo Odukoya, who she met during Casa Amor.

Their coupling left Mimii Ngulube single and since she's a favourite amongst the girls inside the villa Jess' start to main villa living has been pretty intense. Especially after a brutal movie night showed some closer details about her and Ayo cracking on while Mimii was in a separate villa.

Jess fulfilled her role as a bombshell and secured herself a place in the villa alongside Ayo, who she seems to have great chemistry with. So now that she's officially a part of the Love Island cast, let's get to know her some more.

Jess said she had her eyes on Ayo and Wil before entering Casa Amor
Jess said she had her eyes on Ayo and Wil before entering Casa Amor. Picture: Instagram

Who is Love Island's Jessica?

Not to be confused with OG islander Jess White, Jess Leigh-Anne Spencer is a newer addition to the villa who entered as a bombshell during Casa Amor.

She appeared in the main villa with the boys while the OG girls were sent to Casa Amor to meet the bombshell boys. Jess gravitated towards Ayo and he chose to couple up with her when the challenge came to an end.

How old is Jessica from Love Island?

Jess is 25 years old.

Where is Love Island's Jessica from?

Jess currently lives and works in London but as you can see on her Instagram jessleighanne_, she is often travelling the world.

What does Love Island's Jessica do for work?

As she mentioned when she first arrived to the villa, Jess' job is a fashion stylist.

Ayo tries to justify his Casa Amor actions

Before the show Jess had her eyes on Ayo, saying: "I have my eyes on Ayo, despite his connection with Mimii. I fancy Ayo so much."

As awkward as things might be right now, Jess managed to get the guy she was gunning for so we look forward to seeing where things go.

In a partner she says she looks for "good communication and honesty", so hopefully Ayo brings those qualities to the table for her.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Uma has reportedly left the villa after shock dumping

Why Did Uma Jammeh Leave Love Island?

Love Island's 'film fest' kicked off

Love Island Bosses Left A Key Moment Out Of Movie Night

One islander has reportedly walked out of the villa

Love Island Fan Favourite Quits The Show After Dramatic Dumping

Ellie Jackson joined Love Island in Casa Amor

Who Is Ellie Jackson From Love Island? 4 Facts You Need To Know

Hot On Capital

Is Rhaenyra gay? House of the Dragon cast say she is "in love" with Alicent

House Of The Dragon Cast Confirm They Played Rhaenyra And Alicent As Queer

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams People Visiting The House Where Her Mother Was Murdered

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams People Visiting The House Where Her Mother Was Murdered

Margot Robbie is pregnant with her first baby with Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie’s Due Date And Baby Details So Far

Does Rhaenys Die In House of The Dragon? Eve Best Hints Her Time In The Show Isn't Over

Does Rhaenys Die In House of The Dragon? Eve Best Hints Her Time In The Show Isn't Over

Did Aegon Die In House of The Dragon? Aemond's Attack Is Completely Different In The Books

Does Aegon Die In House of The Dragon? Aemond's Attack Is Completely Different In The Books
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

Margot Robbie 'pregnant' with her first child

Margot Robbie Expecting Her First Child As Pregnancy Is 'Confirmed'

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

Official Swift Top 40 ... as voted for by you

How To Vote For The Official Swift Top 40 From Global On Capital (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Quavo & Lana Del Rey Tough Lyrics Meaning Explained

The Real Meaning Behind Quavo And Lana Del Rey's 'Tough' Lyrics Explained

The Good Place Fans Can't Believe How Different Manny Jacinto Looks In The Acoylte

The Good Place Fans Can't Believe How Different Manny Jacinto Looks In The Acolyte

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests
Blade is a new Love Island boy

Who Is Love Island's Blade? Age, Height, Job And More

The Boys' Boss Defends Hughie's Shocking "Cake Farting" Scene Following Complaints

The Boys' Boss Defends Hughie's Shocking "Cake Farting" Scene Following Complaints

Hugo is a new boy in Love Island

Who Is Love Island's Hugo? 4 Facts You Need To Know Including His TOWIE Link

Penn Badgley And Brittany Snow Haven't Been Asked To Star In John Tucker Must Die Sequel

Penn Badgley And Brittany Snow Haven't Been Asked To Star In John Tucker Must Die Sequel

More Movies & TV News

Ciaran reportedly dedicated a tattoo to his ex girlfriend

Love Island's Ciaran's Ex Girlfriend Reveals Tattoo He Dedicated To Her

Who did the OG boys and girls pick to couple up with after Casa Amor?

Who Recoupled On Love Island? The Post-Casa Amor Couples Listed

House Of The Dragon Causes Outrage Over "Unnecessary" Graphic Brothel Scene

House Of The Dragon Causes Outrage Over "Unnecessary" Graphic Brothel Scene

Here's who's on Love Island 2024 for season 11

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Miranda Cosgrove Confirms An iCarly Movie Will Happen After Reboot Cancellation

Miranda Cosgrove Confirms An iCarly Movie Will Happen After Reboot Cancellation

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset