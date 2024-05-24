Love Island Aftersun Announce New Panelists Including Ex Contestants Amy Hart And Chris Taylor

Maya Jama will resume her Love Island hosting duties. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island has unveiled some new faces for the Aftersun panel and The Morning After Podcast.

Love Island’s summer series returns in just a few weeks on Monday 3rd June and as the hype starts to build for the show, ITV have announced the new panelists of Aftersun, Love Island’s follow-up discussion show which airs on Sunday nights, and The Morning After Podcast.

Former Islanders Amy Hart, who appeared on the series in 2019, Indiyah Polack, who took part in 2022, Chris Taylor who starred on series five and this year’s All Stars, will join former Rizzle Kicks singer-turned TV presenter Jordan Stephens and ex Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson on the new revolving Aftersun panel.

Love Island host Maya Jama will return as the show’s host, airing live from London every Sunday on ITV2 and ITVX.

Amy and Chris were also confirmed as the new hosts of Love Island: The Morning After podcast, joining Indiyah for her third series hosting, which will be able to watch on YouTube for the first time ever.

The new panelists of Love Island: Aftersun. Picture: ITV/X

Indiyah took over the reigns of the podcast last year and will now be joined by Amy and Chris every Tuesday to Saturday to review every episode’s drama, love triangles and gossip.

Amy said of the new job on Instagram Stories: “Kept my job [tick], got a new job [tick]. Podcast Monday - Wednesday. Revolving panel on Aftersun. Lucky Lucky girl. And back with my faves @indiyahp @amyelizabethtv for the summer.”

Indiyah Polack will be joined by Amy Hart and Chris Taylor for the Morning After podcast. Picture: ITV/x

Meanwhile, Indiyah said: “It’s almost time! Excited to be hosting the podcast for another season! I can’t believe it! Back again for another round and you can now watch the podcast on YouTube.”

Love Island is expected to announce the line-up for its 2024 summer series in the coming days but the rumours have already begun, including a rugby player, the daughter of a Real Housewives of Cheshire star, a makeup artist and a model.

The new season begins on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 3rd June.

