Summer Love Island 2024: Start Date, Cast And Location

Maya Jama was a fan of Love Island long before her role as host of the show. Picture: Getty/ITV2

Summer Love Island is coming back to our screens in 2024 and we want to know; when does it start? Who’s on the cast? And where is the villa this year?

We know, we know Love Island: All Stars only just finished and we’re already going on about summer Love Island? But what can we say, we can’t get enough.

Molly Smith and Tom Clare are the current reigning winners of the villa, with her ex Callum Jones and Jess Gale placing second by just a fraction of the votes. The last season was a rollercoaster of emotion and we want more!

With the weather set to start warming up soon, everyone’s minds are on tanning, ice blocks and hot people? Right?

Well look no further, here’s everything we know about the upcoming summer season of Love Island 2024, from start dates to villa locations to the cast line up.

Love Island: All Stars Georgie Steel and Toby Aromolaran placed 4th in the final. Picture: ITV2

When does summer Love Island 2024 start?

The 2024 summer season of Love Island has not released a start date yet, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have any information at all.

Based on previous years, we can make a pretty accurate educated guess for you to all pop into your calendars.

Let’s cast our minds back a few years; the air date for Love Island 2018 was Monday the 4th of June. The air date for Love Island 2019 was Monday the 3rd of June. The air date for Love Island 2022 was Monday the 6th of June and the air date for Love Island 2023 was Monday the 5th of June.

Are you sensing a pattern here?

There was a slight deviation in 2021 when the series aired a bit later than usual on the 28th of June, but let’s just ignore that to support our hypothesis, which is that… Summer Love Island 2024’s start date should be on Monday the 3rd of June.

Love Island's summer series have historically started in the first week of June. Picture: ITV2

Who's in the cast of summer Love Island 2024?

Unfortunately it’s still too early to report on the cast of Love Island 2024, you eager beavers!

In fact it’s so early that applications are still open right now to be on the show itself.

So if you’re here to read about the cast, we ask you this… Have you thought about being ON the cast?

While it’s not obvious whether the open application website is for the upcoming summer season or if they’re really planning ahead for next year, if it’s something you’ve thought about then you can apply right here.

The website reads, "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love! The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

"If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away."

Maya Jama took over as host of Love Island in 2022. Picture: Getty

Who is hosting summer Love Island 2024?

There has been nothing announced for who will be hosting the upcoming summer season of Love Island, however, why fix what isn’t broken?

Maya Jama has been the new face of Love Island since Laura Whitmore stepped away in 2022.

Her bubbly personality and ability to playfully jab at the housemates has been very enjoyable to watch so far, so it would come as a shock and surprise if the show suddenly decided to replace her.

Speaking to Vogue in January last year, Maya said "I’ve been a fan of the show pretty much since it started… I know everything about it. My role is to deliver information and facts but, because I love it so much, I just want to be their best mate and be like, ‘Are you sure you really like that guy?'"

So, as far as we’re concerned- Maya Jama for Love Island 2024!

Heart Rate challenge results creates awkwardness for the islanders

Where is the summer Love Island 2024 villa?

The summer Love Island 2024 location will most probably be in Mallorca Spain, unless something changes.

The show has now consecutively filmed their two winter seasons in South Africa and all their summer seasons have been in Mallorca.

Just because the geographical location remains the same, doesn’t mean we’ll get the same old villa though.

The show has swapped villas on us before and we wouldn’t be surprised if they do it again as a palate cleanser.

