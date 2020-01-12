Who Are Love Island Twins Eve & Jess Gale? Everything We Know About The Student Twins From London

Twins Eve and Jess Gale are on Love Island 2020. Picture: ITV/Love Island

Eve and Jess Gale are currently on Love Island 2020. Here's what we know about the contestants including their jobs and where they're from:

Eve and Jess Gale are the first pair of twins to feature on the UK version of Love Island - so who are they?

Jess describes herself as being kind, fun and spontaneous with her twin sister Eve adding that she's also fun as well as confident and friendly.

So, where are the twins from? What are their jobs? And which celebrities have they had run-ins with already? Here's what we know...

Who are Eve and Jess Gale and how old are they?

Eve and Jess are both students from Manchester and are 20 years old.

When giving themselves a rating out of 10, Jess went for a 7.5 whereas Eve, who describes her best feature as her hair, gave herself a more modest 7.

The pair both have a crush on world champion boxer Anthony Joshua.

Love Island's Eve and Jess Gale know how to pose on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

What are Eve and Jess' Instagram accounts?

You can find the twins here: @evegale @jessicarosegale

The Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale like going on bar dates. Picture: Instagram

What have the twins said about Love Island?

Jess' song to sum up her love life is one very dear to Capital's heart... Ariana Grande's 'Thank you, next' with Eve's song is 'Best Thing I Never Had' by Beyoncé.

When chatting about their perfect first date, they both answered that 'drinks in a nice bar' would be ideal. They also revealed that they've never had to use a chat-up line when talking to guys.

What are the Love Island twins' claim to fame?

Eve revealed that she'd been messaged by Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga. She said, "Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp" adding, "then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again."

