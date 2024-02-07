Jess And Eve Gale Before And After: Inside Love Island Twins' Cosmetic Transformation

Jess and Eve looked very different when they were younger. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Twins Jess and Eve have entered Love Island All Stars. Have they had surgery? What have they had done? Here’s a look at their before and after.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Twin sisters Jess and Eve Gale were first on the winter edition of Love Island back in 2020 and have now arrived in the Love Island All Stars villa as bombshells alongside Joe Garratt.

During their first Love Island stint some old pictures of the girls resurfaced, and viewers couldn't get over how different the girls looked.

Now the girls, who first appeared on the show at 20 years old, are 24 they of course look slightly different again so fans are again wondering what's changed?

Here's what the pair have said about having cosmetic procedures and whether or not they've had surgery.

Jess and Eve entered Love Island All Stars as bombshells with Joe Garratt. Picture: ITV

What did Jess and Eve look like before?

Love Island bombshells Jess and Eve are known for their blonde hair and tanned skin but when they were younger they looked quite different.

In some early pictures, which surfaced during their first Love Island stint, the girls are seen sporting naturally red hair and pale skin. The girls also notably had smaller lips and less pronounced cheekbones.

Jess and Eve had reddish hair when they were younger. Picture: via Instagram

Have Love Island twins Jess and Eve had plastic surgery?

The sisters have spoken openly about undergoing cosmetic procedures but while many experts speculate that they may have had breast implants, non surgical rhinoplasties (nose jobs) and Brazilian Butt Lifts neither of the girls have commented on having any surgical procedures.

Jess and Eve have said that they’ve had filler and botox, with Jess once posting a video of herself getting temple filler to lift her brows as well as cheek filler and anti-wrinkle injections.

Some experts have said the girls look like they may have had BBLs. Picture: Instagram

What have Jess and Eve said about getting surgery?

The twins haven't commented on whether or not they've had surgical procedures but they have openly spoken about having non-surgical cosmetic procedures such as filler and botox.

They are very active on their Instagrams with Jess having posted about getting the "snatched look" from temple filler.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.