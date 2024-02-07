Jess And Eve Gale Before And After: Inside Love Island Twins' Cosmetic Transformation

7 February 2024, 11:17 | Updated: 7 February 2024, 11:42

Jess and Eve looked very different when they were younger
Jess and Eve looked very different when they were younger. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Twins Jess and Eve have entered Love Island All Stars. Have they had surgery? What have they had done? Here’s a look at their before and after.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Twin sisters Jess and Eve Gale were first on the winter edition of Love Island back in 2020 and have now arrived in the Love Island All Stars villa as bombshells alongside Joe Garratt.

During their first Love Island stint some old pictures of the girls resurfaced, and viewers couldn't get over how different the girls looked.

Now the girls, who first appeared on the show at 20 years old, are 24 they of course look slightly different again so fans are again wondering what's changed?

Here's what the pair have said about having cosmetic procedures and whether or not they've had surgery.

Jess and Eve entered Love Island All Stars as bombshells with Joe Garratt
Jess and Eve entered Love Island All Stars as bombshells with Joe Garratt. Picture: ITV

What did Jess and Eve look like before?

Love Island bombshells Jess and Eve are known for their blonde hair and tanned skin but when they were younger they looked quite different.

In some early pictures, which surfaced during their first Love Island stint, the girls are seen sporting naturally red hair and pale skin. The girls also notably had smaller lips and less pronounced cheekbones.

Jess and Eve had reddish hair when they were younger
Jess and Eve had reddish hair when they were younger. Picture: via Instagram

Have Love Island twins Jess and Eve had plastic surgery?

The sisters have spoken openly about undergoing cosmetic procedures but while many experts speculate that they may have had breast implants, non surgical rhinoplasties (nose jobs) and Brazilian Butt Lifts neither of the girls have commented on having any surgical procedures.

Jess and Eve have said that they’ve had filler and botox, with Jess once posting a video of herself getting temple filler to lift her brows as well as cheek filler and anti-wrinkle injections.

Some experts have said the girls look like they may have had BBLs
Some experts have said the girls look like they may have had BBLs. Picture: Instagram

What have Jess and Eve said about getting surgery?

The twins haven't commented on whether or not they've had surgical procedures but they have openly spoken about having non-surgical cosmetic procedures such as filler and botox.

They are very active on their Instagrams with Jess having posted about getting the "snatched look" from temple filler.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Tom Clare and Molly Smith have grown close on All Stars

Why Love Island Fans Aren’t Rooting For Molly Smith And Tom Clare

Twins Eve and Jess Gale are on Love Island 2020

Who Are Love Island's Jess & Eve Gale? Everything We Know About The Twins

Love Island

It was a dramatic recoupling on Thursday night's Love Island

Love Island: All Stars' Latest Recoupling And All The New Couples

The Love Island All Stars dumpings have begun

Who's Left Love Island All Stars? Every Islander Dumped So Far

Joseph Garatt was first on Love Island in 2019

Love Island Joe Garratt: Age, Job And What Happened On Series 5?

All Stars: Joe Garratt and Molly Smith have a history

What Happened Between Joe Garratt And Molly Smith?

The Love Island: All Stars cast have been announced

Love Island All Stars 2024 Complete Line-Up

Here's the latest on Georgia Steel's ex Sam Bird

Where Is Georgia Steel's Love Island Ex Sam Bird Now?

Molly Smith was brought to tears after the Love Island All Star's 'PDA Awards'

Real Reason Love Island's Molly Smith Is Upset With Georgia Steel After PDA Awards

Shaughna Phillips responded after being dragged into Georgia Steel's All Stars drama

Shaughna Phillips Responds To Georgia Steel Dragging Her Into Love Island Row

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits