Hannah Elizabeth Before And After: Inside Love Island Star's Surgery Transformation

Love Island Hannah Elizabeth has been open and honest about her relationship through the years. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Love Island All Stars has welcomed series one Hannah Elizabeth back through the villa doors and fans can't believe how different she looks. Here's all the surgery she's confessed to having.

Hannah Elizabeth was one of the original cast members of Love Island when it came back on TV in 2015 and now she's back for All Stars with a whole new look.

Almost ten years since she originally entered the famous villa and got engaged to former TOWIE star Jon Clark, loyal viewers are shocked to see just how different she looked and are surprised when they see before and after pictures of the reality star.

So what surgery has Hannah had? Very open about her transformation, the mum-of-one has been honest about all her procedures on Instagram.

Here's everything you need to know about Hannah Elizabeth's transformation.

Hannah Elizabeth was still a blonde bombshell in series one. Picture: ITV/SG

What did Love Island's Hannah Elizabeth look like before?

As one of the original cast members of the popular reality show, Hannah has had the longest in the Love Island spot light meaning her full transformation has been fully documented.

When she first stepped into the villa in 2015, Hannah was 23 and still rocked the blonde bombshell look.

Bubbly and funny, at the time she confessed to having breast enlargements and lip filler.

Hannah Elizabeth has shared her plastic surgery procedures openly with her fans. Picture: Hannah Elizabeth/Instagram

What surgery has Love Island All Stars Hannah Elizabeth had?

Hannah Elizabeth has always been open and honest about the surgery she's had, especially with her Instagram followers. Here's what she's revealed:

Bum fillers

As one of her most recent procedures, Hannah took a selfie showing off her pert bottom which she thanked a cosmetic company for.

Nose job

In October 2023, Hannah posted another selfie on Instagram revealing she had nose surgery as she showed off her bandages during recovery.

One fan commented: "Love that you’re open about it."

This is Hannah's second nose job after she revealed she had one in January 2022 too.

Lip filler

Like with many glam celebs now, last year Love Island's Hannah decided to dissolve her fillers. She revealed the results on Instagram and many were impressed with what they saw.

One wrote: "My gosh it makes you look so much younger."

Another said: "Beautiful with and without you'll always be stunning as long as u feel it."

Love Island All Star's Hannah showed off her most recent surgery on Instagram at Christmas. Picture: Hannah Elizabeth/Instagram

Boob job

Recently, Hannah went under the knife again to have further breast surgery after having her son Reggie.

On Instagram, she captioned the reveal: "Go big or go home babes."

She added: "New breast implants after having the baby has really helped me fill out the loose pocket and also helped with my rippling. I'm blown away, I couldn't be happier."

Fox eye lift

Perhaps one of her more unusual procedures, the Love Island star had a fox eye lift.

Following the op, she shared a post-surgery selfie with her followers and wrote: "Day 3 post op. Couldn’t be happier with my results. thank you everyone, amazing journey so far.”