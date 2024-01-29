Who Is Hannah Elizabeth’s Ex Fiancé And Baby Daddy?

29 January 2024, 16:20 | Updated: 29 January 2024, 16:24

Hannah Elizabeth's baby daddy is George Andreetti
Hannah Elizabeth's baby daddy is George Andreetti. Picture: ITV2/Hannah Elizabeth/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Hannah Elizabeth was engaged before she went onto Love Island: All Stars, but who was her fiancé who's also the dad to her little boy?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hannah Elizabeth’s life outside of Love Island is worlds away from the dating show that made her famous when she got engaged to Jon Clarke on series one.

Fast forward to 2024 and Hannah Elizabeth has a four-year-old son with her ex-fiancé George Andreetti, who she got engaged to and split from within a year in 2019.

As she looks for love once more on Love Island: All Stars, nine years after first taking part in the dating show, viewers are keen to know more about Hannah’s ex boyfriend and baby daddy.

Hannah Elizabeth is heading into Love Island: All Stars
Hannah Elizabeth is heading into Love Island: All Stars. Picture: ITV

Who is Hannah Elizabeth’s baby daddy?

The father of Hannah Elizabeth’s son Reggie is George Andreetti, a spiritual healer who claims to be a wizard and goes by the name Merlin.

Hannah and George, who also goes by Merlin Wyllt, were engaged from 2018 to 2019 but she called off their engagement days before she was due to give birth.

She told MailOnline in 2019: “I left George when I found out I was pregnant, I had to do what is right for me and my baby. He isn’t well at the minute and I don’t agree with what he is posting online.

Tyler and Hannah go on their first date

“I’m going into this as a single mum, on my own with no support. I want my baby to have the best and healthiest upbringing and I am not going to let anyone come between that.”

It’s not known how much contact George has with Reggie, but he told the publication at the time: “I will always have her back whenever she needs it hopefully she can reach out to me and let me be there for my son as a father should.”

Hannah Elizabeth was engaged in 2019 to George Andreetti
Hannah Elizabeth was engaged in 2019 to George Andreetti. Picture: Hannah Elizabeth/Instagram

Who is Hannah Elizabeth’s ex fiancé?

George, who also goes by the name Merlin, claims to be a happiness coach and a ‘wizard’. On social media he has over 16k followers where he posts videos about manifestation and meditation.

He also has a website where he sells guides claiming to help achieve happiness, remove anxiety and master telepathy.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Sophie Piper is back on Love Island

Who Is Sophie Piper, When Was She First On Love Island And Who Is Her Famous Sister?

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson have gone Instagram official

Sophie Turner And New Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Just Went Insta' Official

Who is Peregrine Pearson?

Who Is Peregrine Pearson? Everything You Need To Know About The Aristrocrat

Here's what happened with Tom and Samie after Love Island season 9

Why Did Love Island's Tom Clare And Samie Elishi Breakup?

Is Taylor Swift performing at the GRAMMYs?

Is Taylor Swift Performing At The GRAMMYs 2024?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits