Who Is Hannah Elizabeth’s Ex Fiancé And Baby Daddy?

Hannah Elizabeth's baby daddy is George Andreetti. Picture: ITV2/Hannah Elizabeth/Instagram

Hannah Elizabeth was engaged before she went onto Love Island: All Stars, but who was her fiancé who's also the dad to her little boy?

Hannah Elizabeth’s life outside of Love Island is worlds away from the dating show that made her famous when she got engaged to Jon Clarke on series one.

Fast forward to 2024 and Hannah Elizabeth has a four-year-old son with her ex-fiancé George Andreetti, who she got engaged to and split from within a year in 2019.

As she looks for love once more on Love Island: All Stars, nine years after first taking part in the dating show, viewers are keen to know more about Hannah’s ex boyfriend and baby daddy.

Hannah Elizabeth is heading into Love Island: All Stars. Picture: ITV

Who is Hannah Elizabeth’s baby daddy?

The father of Hannah Elizabeth’s son Reggie is George Andreetti, a spiritual healer who claims to be a wizard and goes by the name Merlin.

Hannah and George, who also goes by Merlin Wyllt, were engaged from 2018 to 2019 but she called off their engagement days before she was due to give birth.

She told MailOnline in 2019: “I left George when I found out I was pregnant, I had to do what is right for me and my baby. He isn’t well at the minute and I don’t agree with what he is posting online.

“I’m going into this as a single mum, on my own with no support. I want my baby to have the best and healthiest upbringing and I am not going to let anyone come between that.”

It’s not known how much contact George has with Reggie, but he told the publication at the time: “I will always have her back whenever she needs it hopefully she can reach out to me and let me be there for my son as a father should.”

Hannah Elizabeth was engaged in 2019 to George Andreetti. Picture: Hannah Elizabeth/Instagram

Who is Hannah Elizabeth’s ex fiancé?

George, who also goes by the name Merlin, claims to be a happiness coach and a ‘wizard’. On social media he has over 16k followers where he posts videos about manifestation and meditation.

He also has a website where he sells guides claiming to help achieve happiness, remove anxiety and master telepathy.

