Love Island All Stars Hannah Elizabeth: Age, Ex-Boyfriends And What Happened On Series 1

15 January 2024, 17:42

Hannah Elizabeth first took part in Love Island in 2015
Hannah Elizabeth first took part in Love Island in 2015. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island OG star Hannah Elizabeth is returning to the villa nine years later for All Stars – but who was she with on series one and what’s she been up to since? Here’s a rundown.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hannah Elizabeth is just one of the Love Island: All Stars contestants hoping for another chance at love years after she first took part in the show for season one, alongside fellow returning Islander Luis Morrison.

Season one was a whirlwind for Hannah Elizabeth after she and co-star Jon Clarke got engaged during their time in the villa together.

Their relationship fizzled out after nine months but Hannah went on to find love with someone new and even had a baby, a son who’s now four years old, with ex-boyfriend George Andretti.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hannah, from who she was with on Love Island series one to what she’s been up to since.

Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clarke got engaged on Love Island series one in 2015
Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clarke got engaged on Love Island series one in 2015. Picture: ITV2

Who is Hannah Elizabeth, how old is she?

Hannah Elizabeth is 33 years old; she was born on 9 March 1990. She first took part on Love Island when she was 24 years old, a whole nine years ago.

She and ex-fiancé Jon finished second place on the show, behind now-exes Jess Hayes and Max Morley. These days, Hannah works as a social media influencer and OnlyFans model.

Who was Hannah Elizabeth with on Love Island series one?

Hannah was coupled up with Jon Clarke on Love Island series one, a relationship they were so invested in they got engaged! Jon shocked his fellow Islanders by getting down on one knee and proposing to Hannah at the Love Island final after he called her ‘the woman of my dreams’.

In 2020 the series one finalists reunited and the former couple reflected on their short-lived romance.

“I can’t believe now I got engaged on Love Island, but at that time it didn’t even seem that mad because I was so loved up and so wrapped up in everything,” Hannah said.

Asked about why she and Jon split, Hannah said: “I think maybe he got a bit too cocky and then we’d argue and in the end I’d had enough. The engagement ring I think I threw it at him in a hotel room after an argument."

Love Island all stars enter the villa in first look

Who are Hannah Elizabeth’s ex boyfriends and baby daddy?

After Jon, Hannah dated George Andretti, who she was briefly engaged to in 2018. George is the father of her son Reggie.

She and George ended their engagement and broke up after a year together, after discovering she was pregnant with their son.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Get to know Love Island 2023 singleton Mitchel Taylor

Love Island's Mitchel Taylor – Age, Job, & Who He Was With In Series 10

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Toby Aromolaran?

Love Island's Toby Aromolaran Facts: Age, Job And History With Georgia Steel

Love Island: All Stars begins 15th January

What Time Is Love Island All Stars On Tonight?

Luis Morrison is returning to Love Island nine years after his first series

Love Island All Stars Luis Morrison: Age, Kids, Where He's From And What Happened In Series One
Love Island: All Stars is expected to have some fiery bombshells

Love Island All Stars Bombshells: The First Surprise Islanders 'Revealed'

Paul from The Traitors starred on Deal or No Deal

Paul From The Traitors’ Reality TV Past Including Deal Or No Deal

Sophie Ellis Bextor revealed Jacob Elordi wanted 'Murder on the Dancefloor' for another film

Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi Wanted ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ For Another Film

Get to know Harry from The Traitors UK series two

The Traitors’ Harry – Who Is He And Who’s His Famous Girlfriend?

Barry Keoghan is making a film about his life

Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan Is Making A Movie About His Life

Diane and Ross from The Traitors are mother and son

Who Are Diane And Ross? Everything You Need To Know About The Traitors’ Mother And Son Duo

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits