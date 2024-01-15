Love Island All Stars Hannah Elizabeth: Age, Ex-Boyfriends And What Happened On Series 1

Hannah Elizabeth first took part in Love Island in 2015. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island OG star Hannah Elizabeth is returning to the villa nine years later for All Stars – but who was she with on series one and what’s she been up to since? Here’s a rundown.

Hannah Elizabeth is just one of the Love Island: All Stars contestants hoping for another chance at love years after she first took part in the show for season one, alongside fellow returning Islander Luis Morrison.

Season one was a whirlwind for Hannah Elizabeth after she and co-star Jon Clarke got engaged during their time in the villa together.

Their relationship fizzled out after nine months but Hannah went on to find love with someone new and even had a baby, a son who’s now four years old, with ex-boyfriend George Andretti.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hannah, from who she was with on Love Island series one to what she’s been up to since.

Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clarke got engaged on Love Island series one in 2015. Picture: ITV2

Who is Hannah Elizabeth, how old is she?

Hannah Elizabeth is 33 years old; she was born on 9 March 1990. She first took part on Love Island when she was 24 years old, a whole nine years ago.

She and ex-fiancé Jon finished second place on the show, behind now-exes Jess Hayes and Max Morley. These days, Hannah works as a social media influencer and OnlyFans model.

Who was Hannah Elizabeth with on Love Island series one?

Hannah was coupled up with Jon Clarke on Love Island series one, a relationship they were so invested in they got engaged! Jon shocked his fellow Islanders by getting down on one knee and proposing to Hannah at the Love Island final after he called her ‘the woman of my dreams’.

In 2020 the series one finalists reunited and the former couple reflected on their short-lived romance.

“I can’t believe now I got engaged on Love Island, but at that time it didn’t even seem that mad because I was so loved up and so wrapped up in everything,” Hannah said.

Asked about why she and Jon split, Hannah said: “I think maybe he got a bit too cocky and then we’d argue and in the end I’d had enough. The engagement ring I think I threw it at him in a hotel room after an argument."

Love Island all stars enter the villa in first look

Who are Hannah Elizabeth’s ex boyfriends and baby daddy?

After Jon, Hannah dated George Andretti, who she was briefly engaged to in 2018. George is the father of her son Reggie.

She and George ended their engagement and broke up after a year together, after discovering she was pregnant with their son.

