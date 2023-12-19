Love Island All Stars Cast & Who’s Rumoured For The Line-Up

19 December 2023, 12:22

Names have begun to circulate around Love Island All Stars
Names have begun to circulate around Love Island All Stars. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island All Stars begins in January with some familiar faces, but which former contestants are on the new line-up?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maya Jama returns to Love Island to host the brand new All Stars series in January 2024, where veteran Islanders will return to the villa for a second chance at love.

Love Island All Stars will take place in South Africa, replacing the winter series that’s been running since 2020.

The names of ex Islanders have started to circulate and fans of the show are keen to find out just which iconic contestants and unforgettable bombshells are looking for love yet again.

No one’s been confirmed just yet but here’s what we know about the rumoured Love Island All Stars cast so far…

Love Island All Stars contestants

Catherine Agbaje is rumoured to be heading onto Love Island All Stars
Catherine Agbaje is rumoured to be heading onto Love Island All Stars. Picture: Getty

Catherine Agbaje

Love Island 2023 star Catherine, who appeared on the show this summer for series 10, has hinted she’s the first confirmed contestant heading into Love Island All Stars after she recently followed a makeup artist who works on the show on Instagram.

Catherine first took part in the show this summer, where she was coupled up with Scott van-der-Sluis who was heartbroken when she returned from Casa Amor with bombshell Elom Ahlijah-Wilson.

Paige Thorne is reportedly giving Love Island another go
Paige Thorne is reportedly giving Love Island another go. Picture: Paige Thorne/Instagram

Paige Thorne

Paige took part in Love Island 2022 alongside Gemma Owen, Luca Bish and Tasha Ghouri where she fell head over heels for Jacques O’Neil before having her head turned by returning bombshell Adam Collard.

It was recently reported Paige was among the first to be signed up for Love Island All Stars. A source claimed to the tabloids: “She’s a Love Island legend with tons of fans so really deserves a place in the All Stars villa - it’s a great chance for her to show the public how far she has come.”

Ovie Soko became a star in his own right thanks to Love Island
Ovie Soko became a star in his own right thanks to Love Island. Picture: Getty

Ovie Soko

Fans have been hoping for Ovie Soko to return to Love Island ever since he left the villa in 2019 after making the final three with India Reynolds. He quickly became a favourite cast member due to his laidback nature and quick wit and, not to mention, his model looks.

These days Ovie’s a successful model with over a million Instagram followers so he doesn’t look like he needs the fame right now, but he’s thought to be single so…

Ovie’s been rumoured to make a grand comeback alongside co-star Michael Griffiths who’s known for being the first member of Destiny’s Childish.

A source told the tabloids: “Ovie and Michael [Griffiths] emerged as the angel and devil of series five and both, for their own reasons, made tremendous TV.”

Michael Griffiths is reportedly heading back to Love Island for All Stars
Michael Griffiths is reportedly heading back to Love Island for All Stars. Picture: Getty

Michael Griffiths

Michael is another name heavily speculated to be joining Love Island All Stars. He coupled up with Amber Gill during his time on the 2019 series, before ditching her in Casa Amor for Joanna Chimonides.

The tabloids’ source said: “Both [Michael and Ovie] remain seriously hot property with the ladies and Ovie especially is an icon among the Love Island fandom. They'll make amazing signings for All Stars if ITV are able to get their signing across the line."

