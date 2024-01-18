Who Is Joshua Ritchie, What Has He Been In And Who Was He With On Love Island?

18 January 2024, 17:30

Josh Ritchie is known for his reality TV past
Josh Ritchie is known for his reality TV past. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Joshua Ritchie was an OG Love Islander and he’s back for another chance at romance on All Stars – get to know the contestant here.

Joshua Ritchie was the first bombshell to arrive on Love Island: All Stars 2024, nine years after he first took part in the now-iconic dating show.

He’s already got a history with co-star Georgia Harrison and knows Hannah Elizabeth and Luis Morrison from his first series, but Josh will also get to know Islanders like Liberty Poole, Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel.

As viewers are re-introduced to Josh, get to know the bombshell here.

Georgia Harrison’s ex-boyfriend set to enter the villa

Who is Joshua Ritchie, how old is he?

Josh is a reality star best known for being an original Love Islander back on series one in 2015, the revived season and the first to feature members of the public instead of celebrities.

Since then, he’s starred on a number of other reality shows and built up a large Instagram following @joshuaritchie1 where he has over 700k followers.

He was born on 21st May 1994, making him 29 years old.

He’s also been in the limelight for some high profile relationships, having dated Charlotte Crosby from 2018 to 2019 and All Stars co-star Georgia Harrison in 2022.

Joshua Ritchie is joining All Stars
Joshua Ritchie is joining All Stars. Picture: ITV2

What does Joshua Ritchie do for a living?

These days, Josh works for a construction company and he no doubt makes a little extra from social media due to his hundreds of thousands of followers.

He’s also a reality TV regular – more on that below.

Joshua Ritchie and Charlotte Crosby dated from 2018 to 2019
Joshua Ritchie and Charlotte Crosby dated from 2018 to 2019. Picture: Getty

What has Joshua Ritchie been in?

After Love Island in 2015, Josh was seen in a few more reality TV shows; Just Tattoo of Us with ex Charlotte, Ex on the Beach in 2014, and The Charlotte Show which followed Charlotte and her family, friendships and career.

In 2020 he signed up for Celebs Go Dating but ended up being linked to co-star Olivia Bentley instead of any of the women he was matched with.

What season of Love Island was Joshua Ritchie on?

Josh was on series one of Love Island in 2015, alongside Hannah Elizabeth and Luis Morrison.

He reached the final of the series with Lauren Richardson but they never dated IRL.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

