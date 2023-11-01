Love Island Games: Who Is Georgia Steel And When Was She First On Love Island?

1 November 2023, 17:47

Georgia Steel will appear on Love Island Games
Georgia Steel will appear on Love Island Games. Picture: Peacock

By Fong Chau

As excitement builds for Love Island Games, let's take a closer look at the contestants. Georgia Steel from 2018’s season of Love Island will enter the new villa along with some other familiar faces.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans of Love Island will remember Georgia for her humour, sassiness and constant declarations of being ‘loyal’ – something that would end up biting her in the butt later on in the show.

She’s a much loved TV figure and if her time on Love Island is anything to go by she will absolutely be entertaining to watch on Love Island Games.

Let’s take a look back at Georgia Steel and remind ourselves as to what made her famous in the first place.

When was Georgia Steel first on Love Island?

Georgia Steel and Sam Bird coupled up together on Love Island in 2018
Georgia Steel and Sam Bird coupled up together on Love Island in 2018. Picture: Getty

Georgia Steel was on the fourth season of Love Island which aired in 2018, a vintage year which also included Dani Dyer (who won the series with Jack Fincham), Megan Barton Hanson, Laura Anderson and Alex George, to name but a few.

On the show she was BFFs with Dani and looked like she had a decent shot at winning the grand prize with her boyfriend at the time, Josh Denzel, until he re-coupled with Kaz Crossley.

Who was Georgia Steel in a relationship with?

Originally Georgia enjoyed what seemed like a solid relationship with Josh Denzel. They lazed by the pool, he made her breakfast, they seemed to be on the same page about relationships.

But then the boys went off to Casa Amour and while Georgia was famously loyal, Josh returned to the main villa with another woman, Kaz Crossley who he said was ‘spectacular’ Ouch.

Georgia Steel is now a household name after Love Island
Georgia Steel is now a household name after Love Island. Picture: Getty

A shocked Georgia then gave us one of the most memorable moments on reality TV. Visibly shaken, she turned away from the camera, took a deep breath and turned back, stony faced and ready to deal with her ex and his new girl. It was a masterclass in queen behaviour and one that cements Georgia’s palace in reality TV history.

After Josh, Georgia went on a date with Jack Fowler – who’ll also be taking part in the Love Island Games –  but eventually coupled up with Sam Bird. In a shocking twist though, it was revealed that they were not able to continue their relationship in the villa so they both decided to leave as a couple.

What does Georgia Steel do now?

Georgia has become a reality TV staple, appearing on Celebs Go Dating and Ex On The Beach’s spin-off, Peak Of Love. She is also an ambassador for the clothing brand Fashion Nova and the charity the British Dyslexia Association.

How old is Georgia Steel?

Meet the islanders in the Love Island Games

Georgia was born on 28 March, 1998. This means she is 25 years old and an Aries, who are known for their high energy, ambition and competitive spirit. Sounds like Love Island Games is definitely her type on paper then.

Where is Georgia Steel from?

Georgia is originally from York and bought a house in North Yorkshire in the summer of 2021. The home features a cinema room and white marble-look floors. Georgia is so excited about her dream home, she’s even given it its own Instagram account, @athomewithgeesteel

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Let's have a look at what Jake's up to since leaving the villa

Where Is Love Island's Jake Cornish Now?

Curtis Pritchard is joining the cast of Love Island Games 2023

Curtis Pritchard: When Was He On Love Island And Who Was He Coupled Up With?

Some of the female contestants from Love Island Games

Where Is Love Island Games Filmed?

Liberty Poole is taking on Love Island Games in 2023 as she attempts to find love again

When Was Liberty Poole On Love Island And What Happened With Jake Cornish?

Married At First Sight: When is the final going to be on?

Married At First Sight UK: When Does It End?

Married at First Sight UK: Are Jordan and Erica still together?

Married At First Sight UK: Are Jordan And Erica Still Together?

Some Love Island Australia Islanders are taking on Love Island Games

Love Island Games: Meet The Contestants From Love Island Australia

The full US line-up for Love Island Games 2023

Love Island Games: All The Contestants From Love Island USA

Love Island Games comes to Peacock on 1 November

Love Island Games: What Channel Is It On And How To Watch

Some Big Brother housemates have been on TV before

Where You’ve Seen The Big Brother 2023 Housemates Before

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits