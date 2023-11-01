Love Island Games: Who Is Georgia Steel And When Was She First On Love Island?

Georgia Steel will appear on Love Island Games. Picture: Peacock

By Fong Chau

As excitement builds for Love Island Games, let's take a closer look at the contestants. Georgia Steel from 2018’s season of Love Island will enter the new villa along with some other familiar faces.

Fans of Love Island will remember Georgia for her humour, sassiness and constant declarations of being ‘loyal’ – something that would end up biting her in the butt later on in the show.

She’s a much loved TV figure and if her time on Love Island is anything to go by she will absolutely be entertaining to watch on Love Island Games.

Let’s take a look back at Georgia Steel and remind ourselves as to what made her famous in the first place.

When was Georgia Steel first on Love Island?

Georgia Steel and Sam Bird coupled up together on Love Island in 2018. Picture: Getty

Georgia Steel was on the fourth season of Love Island which aired in 2018, a vintage year which also included Dani Dyer (who won the series with Jack Fincham), Megan Barton Hanson, Laura Anderson and Alex George, to name but a few.

On the show she was BFFs with Dani and looked like she had a decent shot at winning the grand prize with her boyfriend at the time, Josh Denzel, until he re-coupled with Kaz Crossley.

Who was Georgia Steel in a relationship with?

Originally Georgia enjoyed what seemed like a solid relationship with Josh Denzel. They lazed by the pool, he made her breakfast, they seemed to be on the same page about relationships.

But then the boys went off to Casa Amour and while Georgia was famously loyal, Josh returned to the main villa with another woman, Kaz Crossley who he said was ‘spectacular’ Ouch.

Georgia Steel is now a household name after Love Island. Picture: Getty

A shocked Georgia then gave us one of the most memorable moments on reality TV. Visibly shaken, she turned away from the camera, took a deep breath and turned back, stony faced and ready to deal with her ex and his new girl. It was a masterclass in queen behaviour and one that cements Georgia’s palace in reality TV history.

After Josh, Georgia went on a date with Jack Fowler – who’ll also be taking part in the Love Island Games – but eventually coupled up with Sam Bird. In a shocking twist though, it was revealed that they were not able to continue their relationship in the villa so they both decided to leave as a couple.

What does Georgia Steel do now?

Georgia has become a reality TV staple, appearing on Celebs Go Dating and Ex On The Beach’s spin-off, Peak Of Love. She is also an ambassador for the clothing brand Fashion Nova and the charity the British Dyslexia Association.

How old is Georgia Steel?

Georgia was born on 28 March, 1998. This means she is 25 years old and an Aries, who are known for their high energy, ambition and competitive spirit. Sounds like Love Island Games is definitely her type on paper then.

Where is Georgia Steel from?

Georgia is originally from York and bought a house in North Yorkshire in the summer of 2021. The home features a cinema room and white marble-look floors. Georgia is so excited about her dream home, she’s even given it its own Instagram account, @athomewithgeesteel

