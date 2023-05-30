Dani Dyer Reveals Adorable Names Of Her Twin Baby Girls

30 May 2023, 10:28

Dani Dyer shares sweet footage of son with one of his new sisters

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dani Dyer welcomed her twin daughters last week with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

Love Island star Dani Dyer welcomed her twin girls last week and she’s now announced their names!

The reality star, 26, gave birth to her daughters on May 22, revealing the exciting news on Thursday.

She shared the first pictures of her identical twins on Instagram, with her boyfriend and West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen emotionally branding their birth week as “the best week of my life”.

On Monday, Dani revealed the adorable names she’s picked out for her daughters - and they have matching initials with her two-year-old son, Santiago!

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen welcomed their twin girls last week
Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen welcomed their twin girls last week. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Dani Dyer revealed her daughters names are Summer and Star
Dani Dyer revealed her daughters names are Summer and Star. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Dani and Jarrod’s daughters are called Summer and Star.

She shared a string of photos of her newborn babies on Instagram as they wore matching baby grows, with one reading: “I’m Summer, that’s my sister Star,” whilst the other read, “I’m Star, that’s my sister Summer.”

Dani wrote in the caption: “Summer & Star.. Our first week together & enjoying every moment of the newborn bubble.

“It’s been amazing watching santi be a big brother he has melted my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine and he just feels like such a big boy all of a sudden."

Dani Dyer welcomed her first child Santiago in 2021
Dani Dyer welcomed her first child Santiago in 2021. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Dani Dyer is now a mum of three
Dani Dyer is now a mum of three. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen began dating at the end of 2021
Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen began dating at the end of 2021. Picture: Alamy

“My heart feels so so full and so excited for our journey together as a family of 5,” she added.

The reality star became a mum for the first time when she welcomed her son Santiago in January 2021 with her former partner Sammy Kimmence, but they split later that year.

Meanwhile, Dani, who won Love Island 2018 with her then-boyfriend Jack Fincham, began dating Jarrod at the end of 2021.

