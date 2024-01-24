Love Island: All Stars Viewers Notice One Islander Is ‘Missing’

Love Island viewers have noticed one cast mate is getting less screen time. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island: All Stars fans are concerned one contestant is ‘missing’ less than two weeks into the new series.

Love Island viewers reckon one Islander in particular is getting less screen time on All Stars and fear that she’s ‘missing’ from the show.

Fans have taken to social media to point out how little they’re seeing Hannah Elizabeth, who was originally on series one in 2015, on the show each night.

Some viewers are also the loving the fact that Hannah seems to be just enjoying herself on a sun-soaked holiday instead of concerning herself with romance.

“Hannah has genuinely just come for some cash and a holiday and I love that,” one person tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Josh and Hannah reunited on Love Island

“Omg I forgot Hannah was still in there,” said a second.

“Obsessed that Hannah hasn’t gotten to know any of the boys… she really went into the villa to serve c*** everyday and that’s why she’s mother,” said another, as someone else added: “What’s Hannah doing here still? #LoveIsland girlie just came here for the free holiday and I don’t blame her.”

“Thank you Josh for giving us Hannah screen time I am obsessed with her,” a third said after Josh Ritchie’s arrival.

Elsewhere in the villa, viewers have seen Arabella and Chris grow closer as they enjoyed a kiss on the terrace on Tuesday night before their first date.

Hannah Elizabeth is on Love Island: All Stars. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Toby and Callum came to blows over Georgia S, leaving Callum’s ex Molly in tears over her ex’s blossoming romance.

Hannah’s fellow series one Islander Luis Morrison was booted out of the villa after just one week on Sunday alongside Demi Jones just days into the start of their romance.

Days after their exit Tyler Cruickshank, Kaz's ex from series seven, Tom Clare from series nine and Sophie Piper from series six arrived in the villa as bombshells.

The cast of Love Island: All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV

Tyler and Kaz aren't the only exes, with Liberty Poole reuniting with Jake Cornish on the show just before he quit, Molly and Callum coming face to face for the first time since their three-year relationship ended in September and Toby reuniting with two former flames; Georgia and Arabella.

Georgia Harrison also has a history of her own with a fellow Islander; Josh Ritchie who she briefly dated in 2022.

