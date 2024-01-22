Love Island All Stars' Demi Jones: Age, Where She’s From And What Happened In Series Six

Demi Jones is back on Love Island
Demi Jones is back on Love Island. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram

Demi Jones is giving Love Island another go on All Stars, but who is she and what happened the first time she took part?

Demi Jones was a firm favourite Love Islander when she arrived on series six in 2020 and fans were super excited to see her return for All Stars in 2024.

Her first time in the villa was alongside now-exes Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, who went on to win, and Siannise Fudge and Luke T, who have also since split.

Demi did find romance while on season six, with Luke Mabott, who she ended up leaving with. However just three months into their relationship they broke up; getting together right at the start of the coronavirus pandemic no doubt made it difficult to see each other. Luke is now in a relationship with 2019's Lucie Donlan.

As she searches for love once again, here’s everything you need to know about Demi, to where she’s from, how old she is to what happened while she was on Love Island series six.

Demi Jones is going back on Love Island four years after her first attempt at finding love on TV
Demi Jones is going back on Love Island four years after her first attempt at finding love on TV. Picture: ITV

Who is Demi Jones, how old is she?

Prior to Love Island 2020, Demi was fresh out of uni, having studied history and archaeology at the University of Winchester. When she wasn’t studying she was working as a fashion advisor at Mint Velvet in Gunwharf Quays.

Demi is 25 years old; her birthday is 2 July 1998.

In 2021 Demi hit the headlines for documenting her thyroid cancer diagnosis after fans got in touch to say they’d noticed a lump on her neck on Love Island. After getting the lump checked out she was told it was cancerous and underwent surgery to remove it. In December 2021 announced she was cancer free.

Luis Morrison mocked over his veneers as he chats to Demi

Where is Demi Jones from?

Demi is from Portsmouth but studied at Winchester, which isn’t too far from the waterside city.

These days, she spends a lot of time between Manchester and London too, if her Instagram is anything to go by.

Demi Jones is looking for romance again
Demi Jones is looking for romance again. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram

Who was Demi Jones with on Love Island series six?

During Demi’s time on Love Island series six in 2020 she was coupled up with Nas Majeed before he had his head turned by Casa Amor bombshell Eva Zapico, who he’s still in a relationship with, and Luke Mabbott who she ended up going home with.

They split after just a few months after isolating separately at the start of the pandemic.

Does Demi Jones have Instagram and TikTok?

Demi does have Instagram! You can follow her at @demijones1.

On TikTok you can find her at @demijones.

