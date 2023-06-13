Love Island's Paige Turley Opens Up About Reason For Finley Tapp Split

Paige has spoken about her split from Finley Tapp. Picture: Paige Turley/Instagram

By Capital FM

Paige Turley has revealed why she and her former Love Island boyfriend Finley Tapp broke up after three years together.

Love Island's Paige Turley has finally spoken out about her split from Finley Tapp, months after the breakup rumours first swirled.

Paige, 25, and Fin, 23, famously won the sixth season and the first Winter edition of the show back in 2020, they dated for three years and moved in together promptly after taking home their villa crowns.

The singer-turned-reality star reportedly moved out of their shared Manchester apartment in April and has broken her silence on the break-up on Love Island: Aftersun.

On Sunday night's (June 11) episode of the chatshow, Paige sat down with Maya Jama to talk all things Love Island and during her appearance, she officially confirmed that she and Fin had called it quits.

Finley Tapp shrugs off split from Paige with trip to Hollywood

Paige and Finley dated for three years. Picture: Getty

The stunning Scot revealed that the former couple are just "drifted apart" over time but they're "still good friends".

"We did lockdown together, any struggle that we could have faced, we were facing," Paige said about the relationship.

"It was tough," she explained before repeating that they remain close, "but we are still good friends."

After Maya asked if she was back in the dating game, Paige shut down those claims and stated that she's happily single.

Paige and Fin met on Love Island in 2020. Picture: Paige Turley/Instagram

However, she did reveal that she wouldn't be happy to see her ex waltz back into the villa: "But if he [Fin] was back in then there'd be trouble - we're not having an Adam Collard bombshell situation."

Paige is believed to have moved back to her hometown of West Lothian following the break-up while Finley has stayed in Manchester.

