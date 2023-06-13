Love Island's Paige Turley Opens Up About Reason For Finley Tapp Split

13 June 2023, 10:37

Paige has spoken about her split from Finley Tapp
Paige has spoken about her split from Finley Tapp. Picture: Paige Turley/Instagram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Paige Turley has revealed why she and her former Love Island boyfriend Finley Tapp broke up after three years together.

Love Island's Paige Turley has finally spoken out about her split from Finley Tapp, months after the breakup rumours first swirled.

Paige, 25, and Fin, 23, famously won the sixth season and the first Winter edition of the show back in 2020, they dated for three years and moved in together promptly after taking home their villa crowns.

The singer-turned-reality star reportedly moved out of their shared Manchester apartment in April and has broken her silence on the break-up on Love Island: Aftersun.

On Sunday night's (June 11) episode of the chatshow, Paige sat down with Maya Jama to talk all things Love Island and during her appearance, she officially confirmed that she and Fin had called it quits.

Finley Tapp shrugs off split from Paige with trip to Hollywood

Paige and Finley dated for three years
Paige and Finley dated for three years. Picture: Getty

The stunning Scot revealed that the former couple are just "drifted apart" over time but they're "still good friends".

"We did lockdown together, any struggle that we could have faced, we were facing," Paige said about the relationship.

"It was tough," she explained before repeating that they remain close, "but we are still good friends."

After Maya asked if she was back in the dating game, Paige shut down those claims and stated that she's happily single.

Paige and Fin met on Love Island in 2020
Paige and Fin met on Love Island in 2020. Picture: Paige Turley/Instagram

However, she did reveal that she wouldn't be happy to see her ex waltz back into the villa: "But if he [Fin] was back in then there'd be trouble - we're not having an Adam Collard bombshell situation."

Paige is believed to have moved back to her hometown of West Lothian following the break-up while Finley has stayed in Manchester.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Love Island’s 2023 summer cast has been unveiled

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Contestants

Meet Love Island's Sammy Root

Get To Know Love Island's Sammy Root: Age, Job, Instagram & More

Love Island fans have all noticed the same thing about Mitchel Taylor

Love Island Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Mitchel Taylor

Love Island's Tyrique and former islander Toby have been friends for years

A Childhood Photo Of Love Island's Tyrique Hyde With Series 7's Toby Aromolaran Is Going Viral
Mehdi Edno is hoping his French charm will help him find love

Love Island Series 10 Star Mehdi Edno: 5 Facts From Age To Where He’s From

Hot On Capital

Now that you've finished The Summer I Turned Pretty...

Here's What To Watch Whilst You Wait For 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S2

Jessie J has confirmed the name of her son a month after she gave birth

Jessie J Confirms Name Of Baby Boy & Shares First Pictures Of Son A Month After His Birth

Jonas Brothers delivered an electric set at Capital's Summertime Ball

Jonas Brothers Stole The Show At Capital’s Summertime Ball

Events

The most iconic moments at Capital's STB 2023

Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023’s Iconic Moments: From Niall Horan's 1D Throwback To Jonas Brothers' Inside Joke

Events

Watch every performance of Capital's Summertime Ball 2023 right here

Watch Every Performance At Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

Events

Calvin Harris' headline set at #CapitalSTB was unreal

Calvin Harris Closes Capital's Summertime Ball With An Anthemic Set

Events

Jess Glynne takes on Capital's Summertime Ball for the seventh time

Jess Glynne Puts On Spell-Binding Summertime Ball Performance For Seventh Time

Events

Capital's Roman spoke to Niall before his performance

#CapitalSTB: Niall Horan Reminisces On Performing At Wembley With One Direction

Events

Zara Larsson at Capital's Summertime Ball

Zara Larsson Serves In Corduroy Co-ord On Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet

Events

Niall Horan performed a spellbinding performance at Summertime Ball

Niall Horan Made His Return To Capital’s Summertime Ball With A Heavenly Performance

Events

More Movies & TV News

Will there be a season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday?

Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Cast Updates & More

Jenna Ortega has opened up about the future of Wednesday's storyline

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Set To ‘Ditch Romantic Interests’ As Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Plot

The Love Island season 10 beauty guide and the makeup products islanders have used

All The Makeup & Beauty Products Worn By Love Islanders This Season

Features

All the details on Love Island's Jess Harding from her age to her career

Meet Love Island’s Jess Harding: Age, Instagram & Details On The Company She Runs

All the artists on the Barbie soundtrack

'Barbie The Album': All The Confirmed Artists On The Soundtrack – Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj & More