Taylor Swift Cuts Six Songs From Eras Tour Setlist: See The Full List

What songs did Taylor Swift cut from the Eras Tour setlist? Picture: Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

By Katie Louise Smith

What songs were cut from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist? Here's the full list of the six songs that have been permanently removed.

After a few months away, Taylor Swift has officially returned to The Eras Tour to kick off her European leg in Paris and it's now been confirmed that she has cut several songs from the official setlist. She's also changed the performance order of the actual Era sections.

For the first time since the show opened in Glendale, AZ way back in March 2023, Taylor has made substantial changes to the setlist in order to make space for her latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

Over the course of The Eras Tour so far, Taylor made a handful of permanent changes: 'Invisible String' was replaced by 'The 1', and 'Long Live' was added in July. Now, the entire setlist has been refreshed as she embarks on her final legs of the mammoth career-spanning tour.

Here's every song that Taylor has removed permanently from the setlist, alongside the new order in which she performs each Era.

What songs did Taylor Swift cut from the Eras Tour setlist?

Taylor Swift removed six songs from her Eras Tour setlist to make way for Tortured Poets Department. Picture: Getty

Every song removed from the Eras Tour setlist:

Taylor has removed a huge six songs from the original Eras Tour setlist to make room for the seven brand new tracks she added in the new 'Tortured Poets Department' section. Here's the full list of the songs that will not be returning to the Eras Tour... it truly is the end of an era.

'The Archer'

'Long Live'

'The 1'

'The Last Great American Dynasty'

'Tis The Damn Season'

'Tolerate It'

What songs were cut from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour? Picture: Getty

'The Archer'

On May 9th in Paris, Taylor did not perform 'The Archer' during the opening 'Lover' section. The rest of the songs in that section remain in tact, starting with the iconic 'Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince' opener, 'Cruel Summer', 'The Man', 'You Need To Calm Down' and ending with 'Lover'.

'Long Live'

Once again, the 'Speak Now' section has been reduced to just one song as Taylor has removed 'Long Live' from the setlist for the first time since she added it in July 2023. 'Enchanted' is now the only song in the 'Speak Now' section.

Taylor Swift has cut 'Long Live' from the Eras Tour setlist. Picture: Getty

'The 1' and 'The Last Great American Dynasty'

On May 9th in Paris, Taylor confirmed that the 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' sections have now been combined, reuniting the sister albums as one in the Eras Tour setlist. As a result, 'The 1' and 'The Last Great American Dynasty' have been cut from the section.

Only five 'Folklore' songs now exist in the setlist: 'cardigan', 'betty', 'august', 'illicit affairs' and 'my tears ricochet'.

'Tis The Damn Season' and 'Tolerate It'

As explained above, 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' sections have now been combined into one. Two songs from 'Evermore' have now been cut from the setlist and fans are absolutely devastated to see them go.

'Champagne problems', 'marjorie' and 'willow' are now the only 'Evermore' songs in the Eras Tour setlist.

Taylor Swift has now merged the Folklore and Evermore sections – with four songs removed. Picture: Getty

What songs have been added to the new Eras Tour setlist?

What Taylor taketh away, Taylor also giveth... Seven songs from 'The Tortured Poets Department' have now been added to the setlist in place of the ones that have been removed.

The 'TTPD' songs are: 'But Daddy I Love Him', 'So High School' (shortened), 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?', 'Down Bad', 'Fortnight', 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' and 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart'.

What order does Taylor Swift now perform each album section on the Eras Tour?

On May 9th in Paris, Taylor left the crowd shook after she switched up the order of the eras on the official setlist. Now, instead of going into 'Evermore' after 'Fearless', she has brought 'Red' further forward in the show. 'Speak Now' then follows, with 'Reputation' next. 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' have been combined, creating a shorter, more succinct set.

'1989' arrives next, which is then followed by Taylor's new 'Tortured Poets' section. That then goes straight into the Surprise Song section. As usual, the show ends with 'Midnights'. Here's the new full rundown:

'Lover'

'Fearless'

'Red'

'Speak Now'

'Reputation'

'Folklore' and 'Evermore' (combined)

'1989'

'The Tortured Poets Department'

Surprise Acoustic Song section

'Midnights'

'Taylor Swift' aka Debut still does not have its own section.

