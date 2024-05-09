Taylor Swift Cuts Six Songs From Eras Tour Setlist: See The Full List

9 May 2024, 22:45

What songs did Taylor Swift cut from the Eras Tour setlist?
What songs did Taylor Swift cut from the Eras Tour setlist? Picture: Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

What songs were cut from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist? Here's the full list of the six songs that have been permanently removed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After a few months away, Taylor Swift has officially returned to The Eras Tour to kick off her European leg in Paris and it's now been confirmed that she has cut several songs from the official setlist. She's also changed the performance order of the actual Era sections.

For the first time since the show opened in Glendale, AZ way back in March 2023, Taylor has made substantial changes to the setlist in order to make space for her latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

Over the course of The Eras Tour so far, Taylor made a handful of permanent changes: 'Invisible String' was replaced by 'The 1', and 'Long Live' was added in July. Now, the entire setlist has been refreshed as she embarks on her final legs of the mammoth career-spanning tour.

Here's every song that Taylor has removed permanently from the setlist, alongside the new order in which she performs each Era.

What songs did Taylor Swift cut from the Eras Tour setlist?

Taylor Swift removed six songs from her Eras Tour setlist to make way for Tortured Poets Department
Taylor Swift removed six songs from her Eras Tour setlist to make way for Tortured Poets Department. Picture: Getty

Every song removed from the Eras Tour setlist:

Taylor has removed a huge six songs from the original Eras Tour setlist to make room for the seven brand new tracks she added in the new 'Tortured Poets Department' section. Here's the full list of the songs that will not be returning to the Eras Tour... it truly is the end of an era.

  • 'The Archer'
  • 'Long Live'
  • 'The 1'
  • 'The Last Great American Dynasty'
  • 'Tis The Damn Season'
  • 'Tolerate It'

Read more: Taylor Swift Adds Seven 'Tortured Poets Department' Songs To New Eras Tour Setlist

What songs were cut from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour?
What songs were cut from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour? Picture: Getty

'The Archer'

On May 9th in Paris, Taylor did not perform 'The Archer' during the opening 'Lover' section. The rest of the songs in that section remain in tact, starting with the iconic 'Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince' opener, 'Cruel Summer', 'The Man', 'You Need To Calm Down' and ending with 'Lover'.

'Long Live'

Once again, the 'Speak Now' section has been reduced to just one song as Taylor has removed 'Long Live' from the setlist for the first time since she added it in July 2023. 'Enchanted' is now the only song in the 'Speak Now' section.

Taylor Swift has cut 'Long Live' from the Eras Tour setlist
Taylor Swift has cut 'Long Live' from the Eras Tour setlist. Picture: Getty

'The 1' and 'The Last Great American Dynasty'

On May 9th in Paris, Taylor confirmed that the 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' sections have now been combined, reuniting the sister albums as one in the Eras Tour setlist. As a result, 'The 1' and 'The Last Great American Dynasty' have been cut from the section.

Only five 'Folklore' songs now exist in the setlist: 'cardigan', 'betty', 'august', 'illicit affairs' and 'my tears ricochet'.

'Tis The Damn Season' and 'Tolerate It'

As explained above, 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' sections have now been combined into one. Two songs from 'Evermore' have now been cut from the setlist and fans are absolutely devastated to see them go.

'Champagne problems', 'marjorie' and 'willow' are now the only 'Evermore' songs in the Eras Tour setlist.

Taylor Swift has now merged the Folklore and Evermore sections – with four songs removed
Taylor Swift has now merged the Folklore and Evermore sections – with four songs removed. Picture: Getty

What songs have been added to the new Eras Tour setlist?

What Taylor taketh away, Taylor also giveth... Seven songs from 'The Tortured Poets Department' have now been added to the setlist in place of the ones that have been removed.

The 'TTPD' songs are: 'But Daddy I Love Him', 'So High School' (shortened), 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?', 'Down Bad', 'Fortnight', 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' and 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart'.

What order does Taylor Swift now perform each album section on the Eras Tour?

On May 9th in Paris, Taylor left the crowd shook after she switched up the order of the eras on the official setlist. Now, instead of going into 'Evermore' after 'Fearless', she has brought 'Red' further forward in the show. 'Speak Now' then follows, with 'Reputation' next. 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' have been combined, creating a shorter, more succinct set.

'1989' arrives next, which is then followed by Taylor's new 'Tortured Poets' section. That then goes straight into the Surprise Song section. As usual, the show ends with 'Midnights'. Here's the new full rundown:

  • 'Lover'
  • 'Fearless'
  • 'Red'
  • 'Speak Now'
  • 'Reputation'
  • 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' (combined)
  • '1989'
  • 'The Tortured Poets Department'
  • Surprise Acoustic Song section
  • 'Midnights'

'Taylor Swift' aka Debut still does not have its own section.

Read more Taylor Swift Eras Tour news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Taylor Swift New Eras Tour Setlist: Every Tortured Poets Department Song Added

Taylor Swift Adds Seven 'Tortured Poets Department' Songs To New Eras Tour Setlist

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore's Eras Tour Setlist Revealed As They Open For Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist: Will any Tortured Poets Department songs be added?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist: What 'Tortured Poets Department' Songs Will She Add?

Taylor has been on tour for nearly a whole year and isn't stopping anytime soon

When Did Taylor Swift Start The Eras Tour?

Zayn Malik reveals cheeky reason he got into music

Zayn Reveals Hilarious Reason He Really Got Into Music

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Heartbreak High season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Heartbreak High Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers, Trailers And News About The Netflix Series

TV & Film

Hailey and Justin Bieber announce their pregnancy

Hailey Bieber and Justin Confirm Baby Bieber's On The Way

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift Re-Recordings: All The Release Dates Of The Taylor’s Version Albums In Order

Taylor Swift

Selling The OC: Why did Tyler, Sean and Alexandra Jarvis quit the show?

Three Selling The OC Cast Members Quit Show After Season 3 Filming

TV & Film

Two New Lord Of The Rings Movies Are Officially In The Works

Two New Lord Of The Rings Movies Are Officially In The Works

TV & Film

Cardi B Responds To Backlash Over Met Gala Designer Name Controversy

Cardi B Responds To Backlash Over Met Gala Designer Name Controversy

The 'House File 1989' explained

What Is The Taylor Swift Bill?

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell confirms queer love stories are coming to the show

Bridgerton Boss Confirms Queer Romances Will Appear In Future Seasons

TV & Film

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continues until December 2024

Can You Still Get Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tickets?

Kris Jenner opens up about health scare in The Kardashians season 5

Does Kris Jenner Have Cancer? Her Tumour Scare Explained

Here's what TikTok's Top Teeth Talker and Bottom Teeth Talker trend means

TikTok "Top Or Bottom Teeth Talker" Trend Explained: Here's What It Means

Nicholas Galitzine Says He Feels "Guilt" Over Playing Gay Roles As A Straight Actor

Nicholas Galitzine Says He Feels "Guilt" Over Playing Gay Roles As A Straight Actor

TV & Film

Could Olivia and Louis be dating?!

Olivia Rodrigo And Louis Partridge Dating Timeline: Their 'So American' Love Story

Zayn opens up about his time in One Direction

Zayn Malik Shares Biggest One Direction Regret

Here's why Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split

Why Did Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Split & How Long Were They Together?

Zayn Malik gets candid about his past relationships

Zayn Fans Heartbroken By His Latest Relationship Confession

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

All the best Taylor Swift lyrics for your Eras Tour Instagram captions

69 Taylor Swift Lyrics For Your Eras Tour Instagram Captions

Taylor Swift

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch