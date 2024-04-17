59 Taylor Swift lyrics for your Eras Tour Instagram captions

By Katie Louise Smith

"Heartbreak is the national anthem, we sing it proudly."

When Taylor Swift captioned her tour rehearsal photo dump on Instagram with "In my Eras era," I felt that. We're all in our Eras era.

The already record-breaking Eras Tour is about to embark on its next batch of shows, and Taylor is continuing to surprise fans on stage every night, making each show as memorable as possible for those who've been waiting years to see her perform live. And the fans have been making it memorable too with their incredible themed outfits, friendship bracelets and videos from their experience at the show.

But an Eras Tour Instagram post is not complete without a perfect Eras Tour Instagram caption. With over 220 songs in her discography, there's countless lyrics that fans could use to caption their photo dumps – but how the hell do you choose which one to go for?!

No matter what era you're personally in – whether it's Speak Now, Reputation, Midnights... – here's all the best and most fitting Taylor Swift lyrics from each of her 10 albums that you can use for your Eras Tour Instagram captions.

All the best Taylor Swift lyrics for your Eras Tour Instagram captions. Picture: Javier Vicencio / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

If you're in your Taylor Swift era...

"I’m only me when I’m with you."

"I hope you think my favourite song, the one we danced to all night long."

"Friday night beneath the stars."

If you're in your Fearless (Taylor's Version) era...

"Today was a fairy tale."

"With you I'd dance in a storm in my best dress, fearless."

"In this moment now, capture it remember it."

"I don’t know how it gets better than this."

"See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns."

"She's cheer captain and I'm on the bleachers."

"And I had the best day with you today."

Taylor Swift performs Fearless tracks on the Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

If you're in your Speak Now era...

"I said 'remember this moment' in the back of my mind."

"I had the time of my life with you."

"The crowds in stands went wild."

"Tell them how the crowds went wild."

"Confetti falls to the ground, may these memories break out fall."

"The night you danced like you knew our lives would never be the same."

"I’m captivated by you baby like a firework show."

"This night is sparkling, don't you let it go."

If you're in your Red (Taylor's Version) era...

"It feels like the perfect night to dress up like hipsters and make fun of our exes."

"Everything will bе alright if we just keep dancin' like we'rе twenty-two."

"It was the best night, never would forget how we moved."

"And we were dancing, dancing, like we're made of starlight."

"Tonight I'm gonna dance for all that we've been through."

Taylor Swift perform tracks from Red (Taylor's Version) on the Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

If you're in your 1989 (Taylor's Version) era...

"The lights are so bright, but they never blind me."

"I could dance to this beat, beat, forevermore."

"'Cause we're young, and we're reckless."

"'Cause we never go out of style."

"The rest of the world was black and white but we were in screaming color."

"Heartbreak is the national anthem, we sing it proudly."

"We’re too busy dancing to get knocked off our feet."

"It's like I got this music in my mind, sayin', 'It's gonna be alright.'"

If you're in your Reputation era...

"Are you ready for it?"

"Baby let the games begin."

"Most fun I ever had, and I'd do it over and over and over again if I could."

"And all at once, you are the one I have been waiting for."

"And there are no rules when you show up here, bass beat rattling the chandelier."

"There's glitter on the floor after the party."

"Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you."

"I'm sorry, the old [name] can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, cause she's [at the Eras Tour!]"

BONUS: It wouldn't be a Taylor Swift tour post without the obligatory 'Delicate' shoutout, would it?

"1, 2, 3, let's go bitch!"

Taylor Swift performs songs from Reputation on the Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

If you're in your Lover era...

"It's been a long time coming."

"It's you and me, that's my whole world."

"It's you and me, there's nothing like this."

"I counted days, I counted miles, to see you there."

"Babes, don't threaten me with a good time."

"I promise that you'll never find another like [her]."

If you're in your folklore era...

"I had a marvellous time."

"There goes the loudest woman this town has ever seen."

"Their parties were tasteful, if a little loud."

"You'll find me on my tallest tiptoes, spinning in my highest heels, love, shining just for you."

Taylor Swift performs songs from Folklore on the Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

If you're in your evermore era...

"Wherever you stray I’ll follow."

"I come back stronger than a '90s trend."

If you're in your Midnights era...

"Once upon a time, the planets and the fates and all the stars aligned, [Taylor Swift] and I ended up in the same room at the same time."

"How'd we end up on the floor anyway?"

"I can still make the whole place shimmer."

"So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it."

"And by the way, I’m going out tonight."

"No, I didn't see the news 'cause we were [at the Eras Tour]."

BONUS: And of course, for everyone who's going to the show in Atlanta on April 29th...

"Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?"

