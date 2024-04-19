Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Reference In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Has Fans In Tears

19 April 2024, 12:42

Fans have noticed a small detail in 'The Tortured Poets Department'
Fans have noticed a small detail in 'The Tortured Poets Department'. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift’s small visual detail in ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ proves she was hurting from her breakup with Joe Alwyn whilst performing night after night on the Eras Tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift’s latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ has fans across the world bawling their eyes out.

From the heartbreak written into ‘So Long, London’, to the injustice Taylor felt in ‘but daddy i love him,’ the songs have been taking fans on a real journey of their favourite pop star's life over the last couple of years.

What’s been obvious for a while is that the entire album is mostly themed around her relationship and breakup with ex-Joe Alwyn. The pair were together for over six years and ended things officially in March 2023… the same the Eras Tour began.

Taylor Swift surprised her fans with a double album drop in April 2024
Taylor Swift surprised her fans with a double album drop in April 2024. Picture: Getty

Online, fans have quickly picked up that her song ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ has visuals solely from her Eras Tour on Spotify.

This makes sense as the song is essentially how, even with a broken heart, Taylor knew she could put on a good show because she’s a goddamn professional.

But she reminded her listeners (the song seemed to be targeted at Joe) that despite the fact that she was up on stage, smiling and sparkling, covered in glitter, it didn't mean she was not hurting.

She sings “They said, "Babe, you gotta fake it till you make it and I did… Lights, camera, bi***, smile”

But why was seeing the visuals of her Eras tour so important? It reminded fans who attended her concerts which kicked off in March 2023 in Arizona that Taylor was amidst the biggest break-up of her life.

So when fans saw her on stage singing and dancing, and generally crushing it like she does, the reality of the situation was she was dealing with some pretty big emotions at the time.

The lyrics explained this when she sang, “Breaking down, I hit the floor... All the piеces of me shatterеd as the crowd was chanting 'more'" and later on in the post-chorus where Taylor admitted, “I'm so depressed, I act like it's my birthday, every day.”

Fans have also noticed it wasn’t just ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ that linked back to the Eras Tour.

One fan noticed the lyrics in ‘Guilty as Sin?’ matched up with visuals that were shown on stage on the Eras Tour.

In the song, Taylor sings the lines “My bedsheets are ablaze, I’ve screamed his name... Building up like waves crashing over my grave.”

The fan then found two images from Taylor’s live tour that matched the lyrics exactly. One was Taylor laying on a bed that was set on fire and another was videos of large waves crashing on screen.

These easter eggs just proved further that whilst Taylor was on tour, she was feeling all the feelings she has now poured into ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, all the feelings that have had fans crying all over the world today.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' lyrics appear to be about Kim Kardashian

Are Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' Lyrics About Kim Kardashian? The Song Meaning Explained
Here are the celebrity name drops on Taylor Swift's 'TTPD'

Every Celebrity Taylor Swift Name Drops On The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift releases first love song about Travis Kelce called 'So High School'

Taylor Swift 'So High School' Lyrics – All The Travis Kelce References Explained

Is Taylor Swift's 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)' about Matty Healy?

Are Taylor Swift's 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)' Lyrics About Matty Healy?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: From The Love Story To Why They Split

Taylor Swift

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split after six years

Why Did Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Break Up?

Read Stevie Nicks' Poem For Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' In Full Here

Read Stevie Nicks' Poem For Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' In Full Here

Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' track list has fans convinced it's about Joe Alwyn

Is Taylor Swift's New Album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ About Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up early in 2023

Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Is Making Millions Since Their Relationship

Taylor Swift announces new final bonus track for her upcoming album

Inside Taylor Swift's Bonus Song 'The Black Dog' Lyrics, Meaning & More

Taylor Swift dropped two albums on April 19th

Taylor Swift's 'The Anthology' Double Album Drop Proves Fans Right And Swifties Are Losing It
Are Taylor Swift 'The Manuscript' Lyrics About Jake Gyllenhaal? The Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift Fans Think Her 'The Manuscript' Lyrics Are About Jake Gyllenhaal

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian fell out amid Taylor's rift with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift's Complicated Feud Explained

Taylor Swift's 'but daddy i love him' has been one of her most anticipated songs on the album

What Are Taylor Swift's 'but daddy I love him' Lyrics About? The Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift dropped 15 surprise songs with 'TTPD The Anthology'

What Is 'The Tortured Poets Department The Anthology'? 15 Extra Songs You Need To Listen To

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch