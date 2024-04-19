Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Reference In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Has Fans In Tears

Fans have noticed a small detail in 'The Tortured Poets Department'. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift’s small visual detail in ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ proves she was hurting from her breakup with Joe Alwyn whilst performing night after night on the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift’s latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ has fans across the world bawling their eyes out.

From the heartbreak written into ‘So Long, London’, to the injustice Taylor felt in ‘but daddy i love him,’ the songs have been taking fans on a real journey of their favourite pop star's life over the last couple of years.

What’s been obvious for a while is that the entire album is mostly themed around her relationship and breakup with ex-Joe Alwyn. The pair were together for over six years and ended things officially in March 2023… the same the Eras Tour began.

Taylor Swift surprised her fans with a double album drop in April 2024. Picture: Getty

Online, fans have quickly picked up that her song ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ has visuals solely from her Eras Tour on Spotify.

This makes sense as the song is essentially how, even with a broken heart, Taylor knew she could put on a good show because she’s a goddamn professional.

But she reminded her listeners (the song seemed to be targeted at Joe) that despite the fact that she was up on stage, smiling and sparkling, covered in glitter, it didn't mean she was not hurting.

She sings “They said, "Babe, you gotta fake it till you make it and I did… Lights, camera, bi***, smile”

I CAN DO IT WITH A BROKEN HEART HAVING ERAS TOUR VISUALS IM SICK SHE WAS TRULY HURTING #TaylorSwift #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT pic.twitter.com/fZ7HMxmsVq — sarah☁️ (@pvrcyschse) April 19, 2024

But why was seeing the visuals of her Eras tour so important? It reminded fans who attended her concerts which kicked off in March 2023 in Arizona that Taylor was amidst the biggest break-up of her life.

So when fans saw her on stage singing and dancing, and generally crushing it like she does, the reality of the situation was she was dealing with some pretty big emotions at the time.

The lyrics explained this when she sang, “Breaking down, I hit the floor... All the piеces of me shatterеd as the crowd was chanting 'more'" and later on in the post-chorus where Taylor admitted, “I'm so depressed, I act like it's my birthday, every day.”

Fans have also noticed it wasn’t just ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ that linked back to the Eras Tour.

GUYS THE ERAS TOUR VISUALS BEING GUILTY AS SIN? LYRICS ?!?!?!?! SHE’S INSANE !!!! #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/AeTq92swQM — karen🪶ttpd (@picturetokurn) April 19, 2024

One fan noticed the lyrics in ‘Guilty as Sin?’ matched up with visuals that were shown on stage on the Eras Tour.

In the song, Taylor sings the lines “My bedsheets are ablaze, I’ve screamed his name... Building up like waves crashing over my grave.”

The fan then found two images from Taylor’s live tour that matched the lyrics exactly. One was Taylor laying on a bed that was set on fire and another was videos of large waves crashing on screen.

These easter eggs just proved further that whilst Taylor was on tour, she was feeling all the feelings she has now poured into ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, all the feelings that have had fans crying all over the world today.

