Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Stor. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift has kept her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn firmly out of the spotlight, but the couple seem seriously loved up.

Taylor Swift is on the verge of dropping new music, if her recent social media clues are anything to go by, and it’s no surprise that there are A LOT of theories floating around about a potential new album.

One particular theory amongst the Swifites suggests her seventh album is her “next chapter”, and is linked to her song ‘The Story Of Us’ from her album ‘Speak Now’.

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Everything You Need To Know About ‘TS7’ So Far – Including Release Date, Merchandise And What '4.26' Means

Taylor Swift's 'Dress' lyrics hint she met Joe Alwyn at the 2016 MET Gala. Picture: Getty

The fan theory also reckons the “next chapter” could be about her relationship with boyfriend and The Favourite star Joe Alwyn, whom she has reportedly been with for almost two years.

But how did the couple first meet, and what do we know about their romance?

How Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Met

Taylor and Joe allegedly first met in 2016 at the MET Gala, and she even sang about their meeting in her track ‘Dress’ from her 'Reputation' album.

“Flashback to when you met me, your buzzed cut and my hair bleached,” seems to refer to their respective looks on that very evening.

Joe and Taylor keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Picture: Getty

Becoming A Couple

For months, reports on the couple were a minimum as they kept their blossoming romance out of the limelight. But in May 2017 it was reported they had been seeing each other for months, and Taylor had even introduced Joe to her best friends Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

They were also pictured for the first time together as a couple weeks later.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are said to be seriously loved up. Picture: Getty

Their Relationship

While Taylor penned tracks about her new love, she never spoke about him publicly. But her close friend Ed Sheeran did, however. He told Roman Kemp on Capital's Breakfast Show: “He’s really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude.”

They were later spotted cuddling at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball as they watched Ed belt out some romantic tunes.

Is Taylor Swift’s new music about Joe Alwyn?

Fans are now adamant Taylor’s next album will include a lot of happy songs about her relationship.

Just look at some of these theories:

"And I said Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone I'll be waiting, all there's left to do is run. You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess. It's a love story, baby just say 'Yes'"



Joe Alwyn & Taylor Swift 🍂💐 pic.twitter.com/bos0qO0GuV — ĸeanna (@mistygeorgg) April 24, 2019

Maybe The Us Means @taylorswift13 And Joe Alwyn And That’s Why It’s About The Old Taylor — Ask My Mama ☁️ (@iamthisnewbitch) April 24, 2019

here's my ts7 theory: so the big day is april 26, and 13 x 2=26 and it's 2!!!! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are 2 people so i think it will be their wedding!!!! @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 am i close????? — 🎀mary🎀 (@swiftiemary13) April 22, 2019

I do believe I see an outline of possibly Joe Alwyn in the upper left of that pink tile .... @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/RicTbWhMS1 — Courtney McCarthy (@courtneyissues) April 24, 2019

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Taylor Swift's 'Next Chapter'