Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

25 April 2019, 17:49 | Updated: 25 April 2019, 17:52

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Stor
Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Stor. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift has kept her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn firmly out of the spotlight, but the couple seem seriously loved up.

Taylor Swift is on the verge of dropping new music, if her recent social media clues are anything to go by, and it’s no surprise that there are A LOT of theories floating around about a potential new album.

One particular theory amongst the Swifites suggests her seventh album is her “next chapter”, and is linked to her song ‘The Story Of Us’ from her album ‘Speak Now’.

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Everything You Need To Know About ‘TS7’ So Far – Including Release Date, Merchandise And What '4.26' Means

Taylor Swift's 'Dress' lyrics hint she met Joe Alwyn at the 2016 MET Gala
Taylor Swift's 'Dress' lyrics hint she met Joe Alwyn at the 2016 MET Gala. Picture: Getty

The fan theory also reckons the “next chapter” could be about her relationship with boyfriend and The Favourite star Joe Alwyn, whom she has reportedly been with for almost two years.

But how did the couple first meet, and what do we know about their romance?

How Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Met

Taylor and Joe allegedly first met in 2016 at the MET Gala, and she even sang about their meeting in her track ‘Dress’ from her 'Reputation' album.

“Flashback to when you met me, your buzzed cut and my hair bleached,” seems to refer to their respective looks on that very evening.

Joe and Taylor keep their relationship out of the spotlight
Joe and Taylor keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Picture: Getty

Becoming A Couple

For months, reports on the couple were a minimum as they kept their blossoming romance out of the limelight. But in May 2017 it was reported they had been seeing each other for months, and Taylor had even introduced Joe to her best friends Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

They were also pictured for the first time together as a couple weeks later.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are said to be seriously loved up
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are said to be seriously loved up. Picture: Getty

Their Relationship

While Taylor penned tracks about her new love, she never spoke about him publicly. But her close friend Ed Sheeran did, however. He told Roman Kemp on Capital's Breakfast Show: “He’s really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude.”

They were later spotted cuddling at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball as they watched Ed belt out some romantic tunes.

Is Taylor Swift’s new music about Joe Alwyn?

Fans are now adamant Taylor’s next album will include a lot of happy songs about her relationship.

Just look at some of these theories:

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Taylor Swift's 'Next Chapter'

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

Taylor Swift's album is expected to drop on April 26

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Everything You Need To Know About ‘TS7’ So Far – Including Release Date, Merchandise And What '4.26' Means

Hot On Capital

Lewis Capaldi told fans he has £200 in his bank account

Lewis Capaldi Net Worth: Singer’s Fortune Unveiled After He Reveals How Much He Really Has In His Bank
Malin Andersson questioned whether Love Island should air this year

Malin Andersson Questions Whether Love Island 2019 Should Go Ahead As She Shares Darker Side Of Reality Fame

TV & Film

Selena Gomez has opened up about growing up on the Disney Channel

Selena Gomez Reveals Disney Taught Her ‘To Be Perfect’ As She Discusses How Fame Took Its Toll

News

Caroline Flack shared a behind the scenes look at the Love Island 2019 advert

Love Island 2019: Caroline Flack Shares Behind The Scenes Glimpse At New Advert

TV & Film

Eyal Booker is now dating model Delilah Belle

Love Island's Eyal Booker Is Dating Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Belle

TV & Film

Justin Bieber lashed back at Morgan Stewart's comments

Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber Fire Back At Journalist Morgan Stewart After She Mocks His Lip-Syncing At Coachella

News