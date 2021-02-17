Joe Alwyn & Alison Oliver Cast In Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends' TV Adaption

17 February 2021, 16:18 | Updated: 17 February 2021, 16:21

Conversations With Friends will be released in 2022.
Conversations With Friends will be released in 2022. Picture: PA/Amazon/The Lir/Curtis Brown

Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends is being made into a new TV series and will star Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn alongside Alison Oliver.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Following on from the success of Normal People, Sally Rooney’s novel Conversations With Friends has been turned into a TV series.

Taylor Swift’s actor beau, Joe Alwyn has been named as one of the leading roles, alongside Alison Oliver.

Taylor Swift Fearless Album: Release Date, Brand New Track List And All The Latest News

The 12-part series will follow the story of 21-year-old college student Frances (Alison Oliver) as she goes through an array of relationships that force her to confront her vulnerability.

Joe Alwyn is set to play Melissa's husband, Nick, in Conversations With Friends.
Joe Alwyn is set to play Melissa's husband, Nick, in Conversations With Friends. Picture: PA

Frances and her best friend/ex-girlfriend Bobbi, who will be played by Sasha Lane, start to spend a long time with Melissa, played by Jemima Kirke, and her husband Nick - played by Joe.

Nick and Frances go on to have a secret affair with each other, which will test the relationships within the group.

It was announced in May last year that Conversations With Friends would be turning into a TV adaptation, after Sally Rooney’s novel-turned-series, Normal People, gained instant international popularity.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones portrayed Connell and Marianne as they played each other’s first love in the Irish coming-of-age series.

Similarly, Conversations With Friends will be set in Dublin and is set to be released at some point next year on BBC Three and Hulu.

If Normal People's success is anything to go by, we're sure Conversations With Friends is set to take the world by storm!

