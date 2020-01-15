Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary Miss Americana Finally Has A Release Date

15 January 2020, 10:51

Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary will be released on 31 January
Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary will be released on 31 January. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift has been working on a documentary about her life with Netflix, and it drops in a matter of weeks.

Taylor Swift revealed in 2019 she had a documentary in the works, and Netflix have finally announced the release date of the highly—anticipated film.

Miss Americana will be available to stream from January 31.

In December, Netflix shared a little more insight into what the rare glimpse into the pop star’s life will look like.

Titled Miss Americana, the film will give a behind-the-scenes look into the ‘Lover’ singer’s life, career, and position as a role model.

What is Miss Americana about?

Confirming the news of the film on Twitter, Netflix tweeted: “Miss Americana: From director Lana Wilson, a raw and emotionally revealing look at Taylor Swift; following one of the most iconic artists of our time as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

Taylor has a song of the similar name, 'Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince', which she said herself is “about disillusionment with our crazy world of politics and inequality in a metaphorical high school.”

She added: “I wanted it to be about finding one person who really sees you and cares about you through all the notes.”

While the Netflix show will of course differ from her song off of ‘Lover’, we can expect to see the pop star through a different light in her TV film.

Release date

Miss Americana will make its official debut at the Sundance Film Festival on 23 January before becoming available for fans to stream on 31 January on Netflix.

Will Taylor’s old songs be featured in Miss Americana?

Amid her ongoing feud with Scooter Braun last year, Taylor said in an impassioned statement shared on Twitter the music mogul and Scott Borchetta had allegedly “declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project even though there is no mention of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film”.

Scott and Scooter became embroiled in a feud with Taylor after purchasing Big Machine Records, which she used to be signed to.

However, Variety reported that the rights to use her old hits had been cleared “within a timely manner”.

