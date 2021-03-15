Who Won The Grammy Awards 2021? – From Harry Styles To Billie Eilish

Beyoncé made history with the most wins at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Who won what at the 2021 Grammy Awards? We've got the results on all the artists, including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé...

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift made history at the 2021 Grammys, Harry Styles scooped his first award, and Billie Eilish won Record of the Year for the second year running.

We’ve rounded up a complete list of the 2021 Grammy winners and who won which awards.

Harry Styles Opened The Grammys Shirtless In A Leather Suit And We’re Going To Need A Moment To Recover

From Megan Thee Stallion winning Best New Artist to Taylor becoming a three-time winner for Album of the Year, here’s all you need to know about the 2021 Grammy results…

Grammy Winners 2021

Megan Thee Stallion won three Grammys. Picture: Getty

Record of the year

WINNER: Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Black Pumas – Colors

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch– Rockstar

Doja Cat – Say So

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Post Malone – Circles

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Album of the year

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Folklore

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 3

Haim – Women in Music Pt III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Best R&B performance

WINNER: Beyoncé – Black Parade

Jhene Aiko featuring John Legend – Lightning & Thunder

Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – All I Need

Brittany Howard – Goat Head

Emily King – See Me

Best pop vocal album

WINNER: Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lady Gaga – Chromatica

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Best rap performance

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle – Reverence

DaBaby – Bop

Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Pop Smoke – Dior

Song of the year

WINNER: HER – I Can’t Breathe

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Taylor Swift – Cardigan

Post Malone – Circles

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels – If the World Was Ending

Dua Lipa won Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Best Latin pop or urban album

WINNER: Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG

Camilo — Por Primera Vez

Kany García — Mesa Para Dos

Ricky Martin — Pausa

Debi Nova — 3:33

Best melodic rap performance

WINNER: Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Drake featuring Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Travis Scott – Highest in the Room

Best pop solo performance

WINNER: Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Justin Bieber – Yummy

Doja Cat – Say So

Doja Cat – Say So Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Taylor Swift – cardigan

Best country album

WINNER: Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Ingrid Andress – Lady Like

Brandy Clark – Your Life Is a Record

Little Big Town – Nightfall

Ashley McBryde – Never Will

Best new artist

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande won a Grammy for 'Rain on Me'. Picture: Getty

Best pop duo/group performance

WINNER: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)

Justin Bieber featuring Quavo – Intentions

BTS – Dynamite

Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver – Exile

Best traditional pop vocal album

WINNER: James Taylor – American Standard

Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian – Blue Umbrella

Harry Connick Jr – True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter

Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow the Rules

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best dance/electronic album

WINNER: Kaytranada – Bubba

Arca – Kick I

Baauer – Planet’s Mad

Disclosure – Energy

Madeon – Good Faith

Best rock performance

WINNER: Fiona Apple – Shameika

Big Thief – Not

Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto

Haim – The Steps

Brittany Howard – Stay High

Grace Potter – Daylight

Best metal performance

WINNER: Body Count – Bum-Rush

Code Orange – Underneath

In This Moment – The In-Between

Poppy – Bloodmoney

Power Trip – Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live

Best rock song

WINNER: Brittany Howard – Stay High

Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto

Tame Impala – Lost in Yesterday

Big Thief – Not

Fiona Apple – Shameika

Best rock album

WINNER: The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Fontaines DC – A Hero’s Death

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Grace Potter – Daylight

Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury

Best alternative music album

WINNER: Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck – Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

Brittany Howard – Jaime

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best progressive R&B album

WINNER: Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Robert Glasper – F*** Yo Feelings

Best R&B song

WINNER: Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello – Better Than I Imagine

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Tiana Major9 and EARTHGANG – Collide

Chloe x Halle – Do It

Skip Marley and HER – Slow Down

Best R&B album

WINNER: John Legend – Bigger Love

Ant Clemons – Happy 2 Be Here

Giveon – Take Time

Luke James – To Feel Love/d

Gregory Porter – All Rise

Best rap album

WINNER : Nas – King’s Disease

: D Smoke – Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo

Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony

Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory

Best rap performance

WINNER : Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage

: Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle – Reverence

DaBaby – Bop

Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Pop Smoke – Dior

Best country solo performance

WINNER : Vince Gill – When My Amy Prays – WINNER

: Eric Church – Stick That in Your Country Song

Brandy Clark – Who You Thought I Was

Mickey Guyton – Black Like Me

Miranda Lambert – Bluebird

Best country duo / group performance

WINNER : Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – 10,000 Hours

: Brothers Osborne – All Night

Lady A – Ocean

Little Big Town – Sugar Coat

Old Dominion – Some People Do

Best country song

WINNER: The Highwomen – Crowded Table – WINNER

Miranda Lambert – Bluebird

Maren Morris – The Bones

Ingrid Andress — More Hearts Than Mine

Old Dominion — Some People Do

Best jazz vocal album

WINNER: Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez – Secrets Are the Best Stories – WINNER

Thana Alexa – Ona

Carmen Lundy – Modern Ancestors

Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Holy Room: Live at Alte Opera

Kenny Washington – What’s the Hurry

Best Latin jazz album

WINNER : Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Four Questions – WINNER

: Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra – Tradiciones

Chico Pinheiro – City of Dreams

Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymee Nuviola – Viento y Tiempo — Live at Blue Note Tokyo

Poncho Sanchez – Trane’s Delight

Best gospel album

WINNER: PJ Morton – Gospel According to PJ – WINNER

Anthony Brown & group therAPy – 2econd Wind: Ready

Myron Butler – My Tribute

Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster

Kierra Sheard – Kierra

Best contemporary Christian album

WINNER : Kanye West – Jesus Is King – WINNER

: Cody Carnes – Run to the Father

Hillsong Young & Free – All of My Best Friends

We the Kingdom – Holy Water

Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven

Best Latin rock or alternative album

WINNER: Fito Paez – La Conquista del Espacio

Bajofondo – Aura

Cami – Monstruo

Cultura Profética – Sobrevolando

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

Best tropical Latin album

WINNER: Grupo Niche – 40

José Alberto “El Ruisenor” – Mi Tumbao

Edwin Bonilla – Infinito

Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis – Sigo Cantando al Almor (Deluxe)

Víctor Manuelle – Memorias de Navidad

Best comedy album

WINNER: Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah

Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything

Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist

Bill Burr – Paper Tiger

Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill

Best music video

WINNER: Beyoncé – Brown Skin Girl

Future featuring Drake – Life Is Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

Harry Styles – Adore You

Woodkid – Goliath

Producer of the year, non-classical

WINNER: Andrew Watt

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Best folk album

WINNER: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times –

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman

Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance

Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter

The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

WINNER: Jojo Rabbit – Various Artists

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Various Artists

Bill & Ted Face the Music – Various Artists

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – Various Artists

Frozen 2 – Various Artists



Best song written for visual media

WINNER: Billie Eilish – No Time to Die ( No Time to Die )

Taylor Swift – Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)

Brandi Carlile – Carried Me With You (Onward)

Idina Menzel and Aurora – Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)

Cynthia Erivo – Stand Up (from Harriet)

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital