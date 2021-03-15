Who Won The Grammy Awards 2021? – From Harry Styles To Billie Eilish
15 March 2021, 09:09 | Updated: 15 March 2021, 12:20
Who won what at the 2021 Grammy Awards? We've got the results on all the artists, including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé...
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift made history at the 2021 Grammys, Harry Styles scooped his first award, and Billie Eilish won Record of the Year for the second year running.
We’ve rounded up a complete list of the 2021 Grammy winners and who won which awards.
From Megan Thee Stallion winning Best New Artist to Taylor becoming a three-time winner for Album of the Year, here’s all you need to know about the 2021 Grammy results…
Grammy Winners 2021
Record of the year
- WINNER: Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
- Beyoncé – Black Parade
- Black Pumas – Colors
- DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch– Rockstar
- Doja Cat – Say So
- Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
- Post Malone – Circles
- Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage
Album of the year
- WINNER: Taylor Swift – Folklore
- Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
- Black Pumas – Black Pumas
- Coldplay – Everyday Life
- Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 3
- Haim – Women in Music Pt III
- Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
- Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Best R&B performance
- WINNER: Beyoncé – Black Parade
- Jhene Aiko featuring John Legend – Lightning & Thunder
- Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – All I Need
- Brittany Howard – Goat Head
- Emily King – See Me
Best pop vocal album
- WINNER: Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
- Justin Bieber – Changes
- Lady Gaga – Chromatica
- Harry Styles – Fine Line
- Taylor Swift – Folklore
Best rap performance
- WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage
- Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle – Reverence
- DaBaby – Bop
- Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin
- Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
- Pop Smoke – Dior
Song of the year
- WINNER: HER – I Can’t Breathe
- Beyoncé – Black Parade
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
- Taylor Swift – Cardigan
- Post Malone – Circles
- Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
- Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
- JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels – If the World Was Ending
Best Latin pop or urban album
- WINNER: Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG
Camilo — Por Primera Vez
Kany García — Mesa Para Dos
Ricky Martin — Pausa
Debi Nova — 3:33
Best melodic rap performance
- WINNER: Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
- DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
- Drake featuring Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
- Travis Scott – Highest in the Room
Best pop solo performance
- WINNER: Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
- Justin Bieber – Yummy
Doja Cat – Say So
- Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
- Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
- Taylor Swift – cardigan
Best country album
- WINNER: Miranda Lambert – Wildcard
- Ingrid Andress – Lady Like
- Brandy Clark – Your Life Is a Record
- Little Big Town – Nightfall
- Ashley McBryde – Never Will
Best new artist
- WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
- Ingrid Andress
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Chika
- Noah Cyrus
- D Smoke
- Doja Cat
- Kaytranada
Best pop duo/group performance
- WINNER: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
- J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)
- Justin Bieber featuring Quavo – Intentions
- BTS – Dynamite
- Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver – Exile
Best traditional pop vocal album
- WINNER: James Taylor – American Standard
- Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian – Blue Umbrella
- Harry Connick Jr – True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter
- Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow the Rules
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best dance/electronic album
- WINNER: Kaytranada – Bubba
- Arca – Kick I
- Baauer – Planet’s Mad
- Disclosure – Energy
- Madeon – Good Faith
Best rock performance
- WINNER: Fiona Apple – Shameika
- Big Thief – Not
- Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
- Haim – The Steps
- Brittany Howard – Stay High
- Grace Potter – Daylight
Best metal performance
- WINNER: Body Count – Bum-Rush
- Code Orange – Underneath
- In This Moment – The In-Between
- Poppy – Bloodmoney
- Power Trip – Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live
Best rock song
- WINNER: Brittany Howard – Stay High
- Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
- Tame Impala – Lost in Yesterday
- Big Thief – Not
- Fiona Apple – Shameika
Best rock album
- WINNER: The Strokes – The New Abnormal
- Fontaines DC – A Hero’s Death
- Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
- Grace Potter – Daylight
- Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury
Best alternative music album
- WINNER: Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
- Beck – Hyperspace
- Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
- Brittany Howard – Jaime
- Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
Best progressive R&B album
- WINNER: Thundercat – It Is What It Is
- Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
- Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour
- Free Nationals – Free Nationals
- Robert Glasper – F*** Yo Feelings
Best R&B song
- WINNER: Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello – Better Than I Imagine
- Beyoncé – Black Parade
- Tiana Major9 and EARTHGANG – Collide
- Chloe x Halle – Do It
- Skip Marley and HER – Slow Down
Best R&B album
- WINNER: John Legend – Bigger Love
- Ant Clemons – Happy 2 Be Here
- Giveon – Take Time
- Luke James – To Feel Love/d
- Gregory Porter – All Rise
Best rap album
- WINNER: Nas – King’s Disease
- D Smoke – Black Habits
- Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo
- Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony
- Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory
Best rap performance
- WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage
- Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle – Reverence
- DaBaby – Bop
- Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin
- Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
- Pop Smoke – Dior
Best country solo performance
- WINNER: Vince Gill – When My Amy Prays – WINNER
- Eric Church – Stick That in Your Country Song
- Brandy Clark – Who You Thought I Was
- Mickey Guyton – Black Like Me
- Miranda Lambert – Bluebird
Best country duo / group performance
- WINNER: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – 10,000 Hours
- Brothers Osborne – All Night
- Lady A – Ocean
- Little Big Town – Sugar Coat
- Old Dominion – Some People Do
Best country song
- WINNER: The Highwomen – Crowded Table – WINNER
- Miranda Lambert – Bluebird
- Maren Morris – The Bones
- Ingrid Andress — More Hearts Than Mine
- Old Dominion — Some People Do
Best jazz vocal album
- WINNER: Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez – Secrets Are the Best Stories – WINNER
- Thana Alexa – Ona
- Carmen Lundy – Modern Ancestors
- Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Holy Room: Live at Alte Opera
- Kenny Washington – What’s the Hurry
Best Latin jazz album
- WINNER: Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Four Questions – WINNER
- Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra – Tradiciones
- Chico Pinheiro – City of Dreams
- Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymee Nuviola – Viento y Tiempo — Live at Blue Note Tokyo
- Poncho Sanchez – Trane’s Delight
Best gospel album
- WINNER: PJ Morton – Gospel According to PJ – WINNER
- Anthony Brown & group therAPy – 2econd Wind: Ready
- Myron Butler – My Tribute
- Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster
- Kierra Sheard – Kierra
Best contemporary Christian album
- WINNER: Kanye West – Jesus Is King – WINNER
- Cody Carnes – Run to the Father
- Hillsong Young & Free – All of My Best Friends
- We the Kingdom – Holy Water
- Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven
Best Latin rock or alternative album
- WINNER: Fito Paez – La Conquista del Espacio
- Bajofondo – Aura
- Cami – Monstruo
- Cultura Profética – Sobrevolando
- Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia
Best tropical Latin album
- WINNER: Grupo Niche – 40
- José Alberto “El Ruisenor” – Mi Tumbao
- Edwin Bonilla – Infinito
- Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis – Sigo Cantando al Almor (Deluxe)
- Víctor Manuelle – Memorias de Navidad
Best comedy album
- WINNER: Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah
- Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything
- Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist
- Bill Burr – Paper Tiger
- Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill
Best music video
- WINNER: Beyoncé – Brown Skin Girl
- Future featuring Drake – Life Is Good
- Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
- Harry Styles – Adore You
- Woodkid – Goliath
Producer of the year, non-classical
- WINNER: Andrew Watt
- Jack Antonoff
- Dan Auerbach
- Dave Cobb
- Flying Lotus
Best folk album
- WINNER: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times –
- Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman
- Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance
- Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter
- The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
- WINNER: Jojo Rabbit – Various Artists
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Various Artists
- Bill & Ted Face the Music – Various Artists
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – Various Artists
- Frozen 2 – Various Artists
Best song written for visual media
- WINNER: Billie Eilish – No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
- Taylor Swift – Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)
- Brandi Carlile – Carried Me With You (Onward)
- Idina Menzel and Aurora – Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)
- Cynthia Erivo – Stand Up (from Harriet)
