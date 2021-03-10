A Guide To Harry Styles At The Grammys – Nominations, Performance And All The Latest

Harry Styles is nominated for three Grammys. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles is nominated for multiple Grammy awards as well as performing, so we may as well call the event ‘Harry’s Grammys’.

The Grammys is one of the biggest music events of the year and Harry Styles is not only nominated but will be taking to the stage for a long over-due live performance.

Harry truly saved 2020 with his album ‘Fine Line’ and its bangers including 'Adore You', 'Golden' and 'Watermelon Sugar', so we’re not surprised to see it’s had more than one nomination nod.

Ahead of the event on 14 March, we’re rounded up all the info you need for Harry at the Grammys, including what he’s nominated for and the lowdown on his performance…

Harry Styles’ 2021 Grammys nominations

Harry is nominated for three awards at this year’s Grammys:

Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Fine Line’

Best Music Video for ‘Adore You’

Harry Styles is performing at the 2021 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles' 2019 album 'Fine Line' is up for some big awards. Picture: Getty

What is Harry Styles singing at the Grammys?

Details about Harry’s performance at the Grammys remain top secret but Miley Cyrus has fans convinced she’s joining him on stage as a surprise.

The year before, Miley spammed social media sharing her love for Shawn Mendes only to join him on stage at the Grammys days later.

And is she doing the same for Harry in 2021!?

Regardless of what Haz is planning, we are ready.

How many Grammys does Harry Styles have?

Harry doesn’t have any Grammys to his name at the time of writing, but we have a feeling that will all change on Sunday.

The Grammys will air late Sunday night/early Monday morning for UK viewers.

