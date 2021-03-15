Harry Styles Opened The Grammys Shirtless In A Leather Suit And We’re Going To Need A Moment To Recover

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ leather suit, feather boa and slicked-back hair were all too much to handle at the Grammys.

Harry Styles opened the Grammys with his summer banger and academy award-winning ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and we’re not coping with the outfit.

Starting the show in head-to-toe leather, complete with flares and the shiniest shoes we’ve ever seen, Harry did not come to play.

Haz didn’t care about the heat from the studio lights, quite literally bringing a heat of his own to the stage and keeping cool by going shirtless beneath his jacket.

Yes, that does say shirtless.

Harry Styles opened the Grammys shirtless in a leather suit. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles' leather suit at the Grammys deserved an award of its own. Picture: Getty

With his tattoo collection including his trademark butterfly tattoo on his torso in full view, Harry showed off his muscly bod throughout his entire performance, after starting the song with a long green feather boa wrapped around his shoulders and whipping it off in a way only he knows how.

Fans have since filled Twitter with their reactions after seeing Harry’s opening performance, and we couldn’t have put these better ourselves:

“are you okay?” bro harry styles won a grammy tonight and wore two feather boas, and a leather suit, and glittery gold nail polish, and a penis necklace, and mascara, and possibly lipstick, and he did a little dance and hugged billie.... anyways i hope that answers your question — charis (@louslilshit) March 15, 2021

Harry Styles had me on a watermelon sugar high in leather. 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/1qOUWOznlC — Jazmine (@jmotleymaddox) March 15, 2021

head empty, just harry styles dancing while wearing a leather suit with no shirt on at the grammys pic.twitter.com/089xg73VHm — nash is so proud of H 🍌 (@tobegolden) March 15, 2021

“Head empty, just Harry Styles dancing while wearing a leather suit with no shirt at the Grammys,” one person tweeted.

“No thoughts, only Harry Styles in a leather suit,” wrote another.

“I saw Harry Styles wearing a black leather blazer and pants, so I bought a black leather blazer and pants,” a third added.

Harry Styles showed off his tattoos while performing 'Watermelon Sugar'. Picture: Getty

Just when we thought the leather suit gave us palpitations we noticed Harry also had on his favourite Gucci necklace; a NSFW banana/penis.

He also wasn’t without his collection of chunky rings and, as per, had a manicure of grey, black and brown nails to top it all off.

Later on in the night Harry scooped the award for Pop Solo Performance for 'Watermelon Sugar'.

And we can all sleep soundly tonight.

