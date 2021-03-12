Megan Thee Stallion At The 2021 GRAMMYs: Your Guide To Her Performance, Nominations & Everything

Your guide to Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 GRAMMYs. Picture: Instagram @theestallion/ PA

Megan Thee Stallion is not only nominated for four GRAMMYs but is performing at the 2021 ceremony, so here is everything you need to know about the 'WAP' singer's big night.

Megan Thee Stallion is preparing to have all eyes on her at the 2021 GRAMMYs as not only is she nominated for multiple awards but the 'Savage' rapper is performing on the night along with the likes of Harry Styles, BTS and Taylor Swift.

Bagging four nominations in major categories, it is safe to say this is the star's biggest and best year yet and we've got everything you need to know to make sure you're clued in to all she is doing for this year's ceremony.

GRAMMYs 2021: Which Categories Is Harry Styles Nominated In & How Many?

How many GRAMMYs is Megan Thee Stallion nominated for in 2021?

Megan Thee Stallion, real name, Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, has been nominated for a whopping four GRAMMYs, making her one of the most nominated artists of the year.

Other artists nominated for multiple awards include Justin Bieber, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa.

Which GRAMMY categories is Megan Thee Stallion nominated in?

Megan is nominated in three major categories as well as for Best New Artist, won in previous years by Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Chance The Rapper.

Record of the Year

Best Rap Song

Best Rap Performance

Best New Artist

What is Megan Thee Stallion performing at the 2021 GRAMMYs?

Although it is kept top secret what an artist is going to perform on one of the most coveted stages in the world, there is always tons of speculation about what each person may perform.

Will it be one of the songs she is nominated for, a medley, or a complete curveball?

Which she bring someone out to collab' on the stage with her, could it be Beyoncé for her viral remix of 'Savage', or, could it even be 'WAP', one of the more explicit songs out there, with Cardi B?

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News