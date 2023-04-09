Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Split After 6 Years Together

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating since 2016. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn split ‘a few weeks ago’ according to reports.

Swifties are heartbroken by the news Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have called time on their relationship after six years together.

Entertainment Tonight reported the couple broke up a few weeks ago after the relationship ‘had just run its course’ which is apparently why Joe was yet to be seen at Taylor’s Eras Tour.

The split was said to be ‘amicable’ and ‘not dramatic’.

Over the course of their relationship Taylor has written a number of songs inspired by Joe, including ‘King of My Heart,’ ‘Lover,’ ‘Invisible String,’ ‘The 1,’ and ‘Dress’ – which was from her ‘Reputation’ album.

Taylor Swift is currently on 'The Eras Tour'. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years. Picture: Getty

Joe even helped Taylor pen a few of her tracks, under the alias William Bowery, including ‘Sweet Nothing’ and a number of songs from Grammy-winning album ‘Folklore’.

The news of their split comes months after rumours emerged that Taylor and Joe were engaged, something the couple never confirmed.

Joe said in a previous interview with WSJ Magazine: “If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins."

He added: “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn faced engagement rumours just months ago. Picture: Getty

The former couple met back in 2016 at the Met Gala, which she sang about in ‘Dress’: “Flashback to when you met me, your buzzed cut and my hair bleached."

Taylor’s next stop on The Eras Tour is on 13th April in Tampa, Florida and fans over on Twitter have already promised to scream: “Taylor you’ll be fine” at their idol.

Brb while we cry ourselves asleep to ‘Lover’.

