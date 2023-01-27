When Is 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Coming Out?

When is 'Speak Now' dropping? Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift/YouTube

By Savannah Roberts

When is Taylor Swift releasing the re-recording of 'Speak Now'? Reports whirr that it could be sooner than you think...

Taylor Swift has dropped another Easter egg-ridden music video with 'Lavender Haze' so naturally, everyone is convinced that her next re-recorded album is just around the corner.

The 33-year-old songstress has hinted toward the release of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' more times than we can count, so when is the reimagining of the 2010 album?

From clues in the 'Bejeweled' and 'I Bet You Think About Me' music videos to her lyric-dropping captions, all signs point towards a 'Speak Now' renaissance – so when can we expect Taylor to release her next record?

Taylor Swift is preparing to drop 'Speak Now' before tour. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

When is Taylor releasing 'Speak Now'?

It's reported that Taylor will be releasing 'Speak Now' before she sets out on tour, which will begin in March – so not long!

An insider told this publication that the pop icon's third-ever album will be getting the ‘Taylor’s Version’ treatment next, they said: "Taylor has quietly been in the studio working on remaking both Speak Now and 1989. All details are still being ironed out but Speak Now Taylor’s Version should be out within the next couple of months, before she kicks off her Eras world tour."

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' commences on March 17 and so far the dates announced run up until August, international legs of the tour are yet to be announced.

If the rumours are true, then a February release date for 'Speak Now' is likely, giving her time to celebrate the re-recording giving the era enough time of its own before going on the road.

Taylor could be entering another 'Speak Now' era soon. Picture: Getty

Theories fly that '1989', which originally came out in 2014, will be released either at the same time or shortly after as both records are rumoured to be ready to go!

“Many other artists would have paused to enjoy the success she has seen with Midnights but Taylor is super focused and works around the clock for her fans," the source continued.

So we could be treated to another TV album in no time at all... fingers crossed.

