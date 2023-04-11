Taylor Swift Was Spotted Filming A New Music Video – But Which Song Is It For?

11 April 2023, 13:07 | Updated: 11 April 2023, 15:09

Taylor Swift is working on a new music video
Taylor Swift is working on a new music video. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift filmed an upcoming music video in Liverpool, here's everything we know so far about her potential next single and re-recorded album...

Taylor Swift is certainly a busy woman, as we all know she's currently on her record-breaking tour but she's still found time between shows to film yet another music video!

Not long after the internet was sent into a frenzy over the Joe Alwyn breakup rumours, the pop star was spotted in Liverpool where she's reportedly working on a secret project.

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Six Albums

When Is 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Coming Out?

Taylor is currently on an 11-day break from The Eras Tour, giving the songstress her first weekend off since she returned to the road. After the singer was revealed to be filming in the UK, multiple theories on which song she's releasing next began to crop up.

Is the video Batman-themed, is it another drop from 'Midnights' or the lead single from a re-recording? Here's everything we know so far...

Taylor Swift attends Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift was filming in Liverpool
Taylor Swift was filming in Liverpool. Picture: Getty

The tabloids reported that Taylor spent 48 hours in Liverpool and shot her top-secret project at city landmarks, St George’s Hall and Cunard Building, both of which are grande, historical buildings.

"Taylor loves the history of the landmarks and was excited to film somewhere completely different and unexpected," the tabloid's source revealed.

St George’s Hall was famously featured in a scene from 2022's The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, this connection quickly led fans to theorise that the upcoming video could be referencing the superhero flick (also Kravitz just so happens to be a very good friend of Taylor's).

Joey King features in the new music video
Joey King features in the new music video. Picture: Getty
Joey was in the 2011 video for 'Mean'
Joey was in the 2011 video for 'Mean'. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

This led many to believe that the 33-year-old could be releasing a music video for one of her darker, more theatrical songs such as 'Vigilante S***', which would mark another single from her tenth album. Some Twitter users also suggested that it could be for 'Getaway Car'; a fan-favourite track from her 'Reputation' era.

The publication revealed that The Kissing Booth actress Joey King is set to star in the project, she notably appeared in the 'Mean' music video back in 2011 when she was just 11 years old.

Swifties couldn't help but wonder if Taylor was filming something for 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' after re-enlisting the help of Joey. Taylor Lautner – who the star dated in 2009 – is also rumoured to be attached to the project.

Taylor's 'Speak Now' balcony was used in Liverpool
Taylor's 'Speak Now' balcony was used in Liverpool. Picture: Getty

Alleged leaked photos from the set of the shoot show a stage piece from the Speak Now World Tour: the iconic Juliette balcony that would carry Taylor across the audience.

Fans took to TikTok to discuss the potential Easter egg and many believe she could be working on a reimagination of 'Enchanted', which is the only 'Speak Now' track on her Eras Tour setlist – intriguing, right?

TS3 has long been rumoured as the next album to receive the 'Taylor's Version' treatment, but fans might finally be getting a single from the 2010 album.

Taylor really is a mastermind and we just can't keep up!

