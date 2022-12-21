Taylor Swift Set To Earn £500 Million From The Eras Tour

21 December 2022, 12:37

Taylor's 2023 is going to be lucrative
Taylor's 2023 is going to be lucrative. Picture: Alamy/Taylor Swift/Twitter

By Savannah Roberts

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It has been the year of Taylor Swift, that being said we can't help but predict that the pop star will take her world domination to the next level in 2023.

The 33-year-old has been churning out content like nobody else in recent years as she continues to re-release her first six albums as well as delivering a brand-new record!

Fans Want Taylor Swift To Re-Release Her Christmas Album

All The Parallels Between 'Midnights' & Taylor Swift's Old Songs: 'Reputation', '1989' & More

As we well know, Taylor dropped 'Midnights' in November, not only did it break records but it instantly became a fan-favourite album.

Forbes has reported that the singer-songwriter is estimated to earn an eyewatering $620 million – that roughly equated to half a billion pounds – from 'The Eras Tour', which will begin March 17, 2023.

Taylor could be earning half a billion pounds from tour
Taylor could be earning half a billion pounds from tour. Picture: Getty

To put the potential profit into perspective, Taylor's net worth is currently approximated at $570 million (£470 million), meaning her next tour could double her wealth!

The 'Anti Hero' songstress is no stranger to touring and has amassed huge financial gains in the past from her time on the road – looks like she's going to take that trend and run with it next year.

Swift's 'Reputation Stadium Tour' accumulated a whopping $345 million (£285 million) and became the third highest-grossing tour ever completed by a female musician! She sold an unfathomable 2,068,399 tickets as she celebrated her sixth studio album.

Taylor's tour is already breaking records
Taylor's tour is already breaking records. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter
The Eras Tour will break records in 2023
The Eras Tour will break records in 2023. Picture: Getty

It comes as no surprise a tour celebrating all of Taylor's album cycles would be the business endeavour to rake in her biggest earnings yet.

She announced in November that she will be embarking on a tour that would be "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)".

Forbes predicts that the current 52 dates announced for the upcoming tour will make her the highest-grossing female touring artist of all time – wow!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The winners of Too Hot To Handle season 4 revealed

Who Won Too Hot To Handle Season 4?

Love Island's Paige Thorne has decided to stay sober until she's in a better place

Love Island’s Paige Thorne Reveals Why She Has Quit Drinking Alcohol

Florence Pugh has had a very interesting film career so far...

All The Films Florence Pugh Has Been In: From Midsommar To Don't Worry Darling

Zendaya's hair never misses...

Every Time Zendaya's Hair Left Us Speechless As She Debuts New Bob

Two people have died following the O2 Brixton Academy crush

Second Victim Has Died Following The Brixton Academy Crush

All of the biggest 2022 albums...

The Biggest Albums Of 2022: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo & More

Music

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star