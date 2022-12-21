Taylor Swift Set To Earn £500 Million From The Eras Tour

Taylor's 2023 is going to be lucrative. Picture: Alamy/Taylor Swift/Twitter

By Savannah Roberts

It has been the year of Taylor Swift, that being said we can't help but predict that the pop star will take her world domination to the next level in 2023.

The 33-year-old has been churning out content like nobody else in recent years as she continues to re-release her first six albums as well as delivering a brand-new record!

As we well know, Taylor dropped 'Midnights' in November, not only did it break records but it instantly became a fan-favourite album.

Forbes has reported that the singer-songwriter is estimated to earn an eyewatering $620 million – that roughly equated to half a billion pounds – from 'The Eras Tour', which will begin March 17, 2023.

Taylor could be earning half a billion pounds from tour. Picture: Getty

To put the potential profit into perspective, Taylor's net worth is currently approximated at $570 million (£470 million), meaning her next tour could double her wealth!

The 'Anti Hero' songstress is no stranger to touring and has amassed huge financial gains in the past from her time on the road – looks like she's going to take that trend and run with it next year.

Swift's 'Reputation Stadium Tour' accumulated a whopping $345 million (£285 million) and became the third highest-grossing tour ever completed by a female musician! She sold an unfathomable 2,068,399 tickets as she celebrated her sixth studio album.

Taylor's tour is already breaking records. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

The Eras Tour will break records in 2023. Picture: Getty

It comes as no surprise a tour celebrating all of Taylor's album cycles would be the business endeavour to rake in her biggest earnings yet.

She announced in November that she will be embarking on a tour that would be "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)".

Forbes predicts that the current 52 dates announced for the upcoming tour will make her the highest-grossing female touring artist of all time – wow!

