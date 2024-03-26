Who Is Taylor Swift's UK And European Era's Tour Support Act?

26 March 2024, 11:01

Taylor Swift performing on Era's tour
Taylor Swift has had a talented collection of support acts on her Era tour. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Taylor Swift is almost ready to bring her hugely successful Era's tour to Europe and the UK - so who is her support act?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Era's Tour has been one of Taylor Swift's biggest music successes so it's no wonder all her fans in Europe and the UK are desperate for her to finally land and perform the biggest show of her career.

And as the tour dates grow closer and closer, those who were lucky enough to get tickets are primed and ready with their singing voices, friendship bracelets and album knowledge but are keen to know, who is her support act?

With acts including Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee all warming up the crowds for Taylor, she's bringing on a different group to help her along in the UK and across Europe.

So who is Taylor's support act for this leg of the tour? Here's everything you need to know.

Paramore are excited to join Taylor Swift for the UK and European leg of the tour
Paramore are excited to join Taylor Swift for the UK and European leg of the tour. Picture: Getty

Who is Taylor Swift's Era's tour support act in the UK and Europe?

From May 9th to August 20th, hit band Paramore will be hitting the stage just before Taylor.

The group consists of Hayley Williams - one of Tay's besties - Taylor York and Zac Farro.

With a more rocky edge to Travis Kelce's girlfriend's pop and country, Paramore has had huge success in the charts with top hits including 'Misery Business, 'Still Into You' and 'Airplanes'.

The band first formed in 2004 but have had these specific band members since 2017.

Gracie Abrams has joined Taylor Swift for a lot of the Era's Tour
Gracie Abrams has joined Taylor Swift for a lot of the Era's Tour. Picture: Getty

Who are Taylor Swift's support acts for her Era's tour?

Across the whole tour so far, which began in March 2023, Taylor has had a number of brilliant musical talents help her with her tour. These have included:

  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Beabadoobee
  • Phoebe Bridgers
  • Girl In Red
  • Muna
  • HAIM
  • Gayle
  • Owenn

After Paramore finish their leg of the tour with Taylor, she's officially invited back Gracie to join her until the end. The final leg takes place in North America on the dates November 14th-December 8th.

Gracie is famous for songs including ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’ and ‘I Know It Won’t Work’.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More Music News

See more More Music News

Perrie Edwards is embarking on her solo career

Perrie Edwards Officially Announces First Solo Single ‘Forget About Us’

Perrie Edwards is working on solo music

All The Latest News On Perrie Edwards’ Solo Music

Left: Zayn posing at a fashion show, Right: Zayn performing on stage with a microphone in hand

Zayn Malik Teases New Tour And His Fan's Reaction Is Everything

Zayn Malik embarked on a solo career after leaving One Direction

Why Did Zayn Malik Leave One Direction?

One Direction

Two photos of Leigh-Anne on the red carpet

Why Leigh-Anne Pinnock's New Song 'Stealin' Love' Is Super Personal

Hot On Capital

MAFS 2024 contestants have brought lots of love and drama to this series

Who Has Left MAFS Australia 2024 So Far?

TV & Film

Left: Penn Badley as Joe Goldberg, Right: Penn Badley at Fashion Week

Netflix's You Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And Latest News

TV & Film

MAFS viewers will be shocked to hear of Jonathan and Ellie's romance

Are Shock MAFS Australia Couple Jonathan And Ellie Still Together?

TV & Film

Left: Toby and Georgia take a selfie, Right: Toby poses for a photo in South Africa

Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran Reveals He Almost Quit All Stars Five Times

Love Island

MAFS Australia 2024 brought together some strong and interesting couples

Who’s Still Together From MAFS Australia 2024?

TV & Film

Ash and Madeleine were paired together by the experts on MAFS Australia 2024

Why Did Ash And Madeleine Leave MAFS Australia?

TV & Film

Maya Jama is set to sign a six-figure deal with large hair brand company

Maya Jama Scores Huge Six-Figure Deal With Molly-Mae’s Brand Partner

Euphoria season 3 has been confirmed for a 2025 release

Euphoria Season 3: Everything We Know So Far Including Release Date, Cast And What Happens Next
Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS (Spilled) dropped on the 22nd of March 2024

What is Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Spilled? Full Tracklist Revealed

Callum Jones and Jess Gale came second on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars: Are Callum Jones And Jess Gale Still Together?

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch