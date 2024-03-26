Who Is Taylor Swift's UK And European Era's Tour Support Act?
26 March 2024, 11:01
Taylor Swift is almost ready to bring her hugely successful Era's tour to Europe and the UK - so who is her support act?
The Era's Tour has been one of Taylor Swift's biggest music successes so it's no wonder all her fans in Europe and the UK are desperate for her to finally land and perform the biggest show of her career.
And as the tour dates grow closer and closer, those who were lucky enough to get tickets are primed and ready with their singing voices, friendship bracelets and album knowledge but are keen to know, who is her support act?
With acts including Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee all warming up the crowds for Taylor, she's bringing on a different group to help her along in the UK and across Europe.
So who is Taylor's support act for this leg of the tour? Here's everything you need to know.
Who is Taylor Swift's Era's tour support act in the UK and Europe?
From May 9th to August 20th, hit band Paramore will be hitting the stage just before Taylor.
The group consists of Hayley Williams - one of Tay's besties - Taylor York and Zac Farro.
With a more rocky edge to Travis Kelce's girlfriend's pop and country, Paramore has had huge success in the charts with top hits including 'Misery Business, 'Still Into You' and 'Airplanes'.
The band first formed in 2004 but have had these specific band members since 2017.
Who are Taylor Swift's support acts for her Era's tour?
Across the whole tour so far, which began in March 2023, Taylor has had a number of brilliant musical talents help her with her tour. These have included:
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Gracie Abrams
- Beabadoobee
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Girl In Red
- Muna
- HAIM
- Gayle
- Owenn
After Paramore finish their leg of the tour with Taylor, she's officially invited back Gracie to join her until the end. The final leg takes place in North America on the dates November 14th-December 8th.
Gracie is famous for songs including ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’ and ‘I Know It Won’t Work’.
