All The Times Taylor Swift Wrote Lyrics And Songs About Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has many songs about boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty / PA

Taylor Swift is known for spilling her emotions into her songs, and boyfriend Joe Alwyn is no exception.

Taylor Swift has had eight hugely successful albums, her most recent being ‘Folklore’, and all of which have been inspired by her life experiences including her heartache and relationships.

After dating boyfriend Joe Alwyn for the past four years, Taylor has a number of songs and lyrics about their romance, the most obvious one being ‘London Boy’ in which she sings about their time spent together in places like Camden, Soho and Shoreditch.

Taylor Swift Explains ‘Lover’ Is About Moving In With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Meanwhile, ‘Delicate’ from her ‘Reputation’ album was a closer glimpse at the beginning of their relationship – like most of the songs from that album.

Despite keeping their relationship immensely private, Taylor has made countless references to boyfriend Joe – let’s take a look at the songs and lyrics she’s included him…

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have an immensely private relationship. Picture: Getty

'Delicate'

Taylor’s ‘Delicate’ signifies the start of her relationship with Joe Alwyn, as he met her just as her reputation was publicly falling apart – need we mention Kim and Kanye West and the snake emoji?

Among the beautiful lyrics she sings: This ain’t for the best, my reputation’s never been worse, so you must like me for me.

'Gorgeous'

Like a lot of the songs from ‘Reputation’, ‘Gorgeous’ details the first few dates Taylor and Joe had together and how she was seemingly speechless at his good looks before they began dating.

The giveaway that the song is about British boyfriend Joe is in the first few lines: You should take it as a compliment, That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk.

Tay also sings: You're so gorgeous, I can't say anything to your face'

'King of My Heart'

Taylor sang about how Joe was different from her ex-boyfriends Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston on ‘King of My Heart’, as she declared he’s ‘the one she’s been waiting for’.

At the time, Calvin drove a Range Rover and Tom a Jaguar F-Type, which she seemed to throw shade at with the lyrics: 'Cause all the boys and their expensive cars With their Range Rovers and their Jaguars Never took me quite where you do

'Dress'

Showing a far more intimate side to their relationship, Taylor proved just how loved up she and Joe were on ‘Dress’, singing about how they kept their relationship a secret for quite some time.

Some of the romantic lyrics include: Carve your name into my bedpost, 'Cause I don't want you like a best friend, Only bought this dress so you could take it off

'The Archer'

After dropping up-beat tunes like ‘Me!’ And ‘You Need to Calm Down’ when she released ‘Lover’, Taylor followed things up with the emotional ‘The Archer’.

The chorus beginning ‘I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey’ seems to be a nod to the way she’s been portrayed in the press while at the end she repeats ‘Who could stay?’ Before she sings ‘You’ – AKA Joe!

'Lover'

‘Lover’ was hailed the ultimate wedding song when it was released in 2019, and one year after its release Taylor revealed just where the inspiration for the song came from.

At the Nashville Songwriter Awards Taylor broke down some of the lyrics: “Obviously…I have a lot of guitar string scars on my hand from changing strings, tuning over the years, but there’s also the symbolic part of it which is I’ve written a lot of songs about break ups and let downs, so you kind of hope that if somebody’s going to choose you, they’re going to choose you along with all the hurt in the past and that you’re going to do the same for them.”

Awh!

'Invisible String'

The tear-jerker that is ‘Invisible String’ hit us all right in the feels, as she touched on ‘buying her exes’ babies presents’, but it mostly details how all her past heartbreak led her to Joe.

Green was the colour of the grass

Where I used to read at Centennial Park

I used to think I would meet somebody there

Teal was the colour of your shirt

When you were sixteen at the yogurt shop

You used to work at to make a little money

In an interview with Red magazine Joe spoke about previously working at frozen yoghurt shop Snog before he became an actor.

'Cornelia Street'

Taylor Swift sings about boyfriend Joe Alwyn on many of her songs. Picture: Getty

Cornelia Street is the location of Taylor’s former New York townhouse, where she lived between 2016 and 2017 when her Tribeca apartment was being renovated – the same time she was thought to have met Joe.

Swifties have a theory ‘Cornelia Street’ is about a time she feared she would lose Joe after singing ‘I thought you were leading me on’.

But in the chorus she sings about hoping their love never ends and if it did she’d ‘never walk Cornelia Street again’.

'London Boy'

In the biggest glimpse we’ve ever gained at their relationship, Taylor sang about her love of Joe’s hometown in ‘London Boy’, from the places they hang out to the use of Joe’s British slang ‘I fancy you’.

You know I love a London boy I enjoy nights in Brixton, Shoreditch in the afternoon

He likes my American smile

Like a child when our eyes meet, darling, I fancy you

Took me back to Highgate, met all of his best mates

So I guess all the rumours are true

You know I love a London boy Boy, I fancy you

Joe grew up in Tufnell Park, North London, just round the corner from Highgate where the couple still hang out with the actor’s pals.

