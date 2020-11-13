Taylor Swift Says She And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn ‘Crave Normality’

Taylor Swift made a rare admission about her relationship with Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift just made a rare admission about how she tries to keep her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn as private as possible.

Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney met up for a casual interview for Rolling Stone magazine, with the equally huge musical legends asking each other about their respective 2020 albums; ‘Folklore’ and ‘McCartney III’.

‘Cardigan’ singer Taylor has always kept her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn out of the limelight, but for the first time she spoke about how she’s found the balance to do so.

When Paul asked her about a lyric in ‘Peace’ which reads: “I want to give you a child”, Taylor confessed it’s a song “more rooted in my personal life”, after she spent the majority of her songwriting sessions for ‘Folklore’ finding creativity in books and creating characters.

Taylor Swift wrote 'Peace' about boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty

She explained: “‘Peace’ is actually more rooted in my personal life. I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living.

“I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalise things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives.

“I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow.”

Paul asked if her boyfriend Joe “understands” her battle and she replied: “Oh, absolutely.”

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift keep their romance out of the spotlight. Picture: Getty

Taylor continued: “But I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids.

“Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy. That’s what that song ‘Peace’ is talking about.

“Like, would it be enough if I could never fully achieve the normalcy that we both crave?”

Taylor’s song ‘Peace’ isn’t her only track about Joe, having detailed the early stages of their relationship on album ‘Reputation’.

However, since then she has remained tight-lipped on their private life, understandably.

