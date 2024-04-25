Every Celebrity Aitch Name-Drops On 'Famous Girl' From Anne-Marie To Raye

25 April 2024, 18:30

Aitch names 22 female celebs on his song 'Famous Girl'
Aitch names 22 female celebs on his song 'Famous Girl'. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Aitch name drops 22 female celebs on his song 'Famous Girl'. So, incase you can't keep up, here's is a list of them all.

Aitch is back with new music - just in time for summer! And his track 'Famous Girl' is taking wordplay to another level.

Songs like 'Psycho' - with Anne-Marie - and 'Taste' have showcased his lyrical talent, but in this song he's managed to squeeze in the name of 22 celebs so very seamlessly into his bars.

That's right, 22 ladies are name-checked in 'Famous Girl', there are notably a lot of R&B girlies in there but he also mentions pop legends like Kylie Minogue and Katy Perry.

Ahead of its release, the rapper had been bread-crumbing the lyrics of his new song on X with posts like "Someone tell Raye she is sexy as sh*t" and "I wanna make H.E.R my wife".

Of course he gave our girl Brit record breaker Raye her flowers along with H.E.R and even mentioned his quote-on-quote ex Amelia Dimoldenberg - but who are the other 19 ladies he mentions by name on the track? Here's the full list plus the accompanying lyrics.

1. Lizzo

I told Lizzo that I love her but there's blurry lines

Lizzo is the first name drop on Aitch's song
Lizzo is the first name drop on Aitch's song. Picture: Getty

2. Fergie

Ain’t talking Alex when I say I want some Fergie time

Aitch cleverly references former football manager Alex Ferguson in his Fergie line
Aitch cleverly references former football manager Alex Ferguson in his Fergie line. Picture: Getty

3. Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R

Gabriella Wilson I’ll make her my wife

Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R
Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R. Picture: Getty

4. Katy Perry

And why’s Katy Perry sexier at 39

He's not wrong, Katy was just as beautiful in her 'Roar' days but she's truly aging with grace.

Katy Perry has aged like fine wine
Katy Perry has aged like fine wine. Picture: Getty

5. Dua Lipa

I said Dua Lipa’s bad now I’m fighting with Jack

Dua Lipa performed at the 2024 Grammys and Brits
Dua Lipa performed at the 2024 Grammys and Brits. Picture: Getty

6. Kylie Minogue

I go rogue for Minogue tell Kylie I’m back

The Australian Queen Kylie Minogue at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
The Australian Queen Kylie Minogue at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

7. Tyla

Make it wet make it sweat hit Tyla with that

'Water' singer Tyla
'Water' songstress Tyla. Picture: Getty

8. Anne-Marie

Someone phone Anne-Marie I wanna date with her

Who's gonna tell him that she's now a taken lady??

Anne-Marie has worked with Aitch on her song 'Psycho'
Anne-Marie has worked with Aitch on her song 'Psycho'. Picture: Getty

9. Mahalia

Then go and tell Mahalia we’re moving to Australia

'What You Did' singer Mahalia
'What You Did' singer Mahalia. Picture: Getty

10. Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea’s next on my list

Iggy Azalea performing in Las Vegas
Iggy Azalea performing in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty

11. Raye

P.S tell Raye I think she’s sexy as sh*t

Stop, this one line says a millions words, especially as she's as spoken about her struggles with self-love. We all think you're stunning Raye!

Raye recently performed at Coachella 2024
Raye recently performed at Coachella 2024. Picture: Getty

12. Nella Rose

Tulips for Nella Rose

Recent 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' contestant
Nella Rose is a recent 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' contestant. Picture: Getty

13. Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper’s too sexy and knows / Now tell that Josh yute stop getting involved

Not Aitch stirring up Love Island drama!

Love Island star Sophie Piper made the list
Love Island star Sophie Piper made the list. Picture: Getty

14. Megan The Stallion

Megan The Stallion there ain’t a comparison

Of course Aitch included Megan Thee Stallion
Of course Aitch included Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Getty

15. Jorja Smith

Sing Jorja a song and then I’ll kiss her goodnight

At the Brits 2024 Aitch said he'd like to 'link up' with Jorja Smith
At the Brits 2024 Aitch said he'd like to 'link up' with Jorja Smith. Picture: Getty

16. Ice Spice

Wrist full up with Ice now I’m just missing a Spice

'Munch' rapper Ice Spice at Coachella
'Munch' rapper Ice Spice at Coachella. Picture: Getty

17. Snoochie

I know Snoochie got cake I’m tryna get me a slice

Radio presenter Snoochie Shy
Radio presenter Snoochie Shy. Picture: Getty

18. Ella Mai

Fly LAX for Ella Mai a little getaway

Ella Mai arriving at the Carolina Herrera fashion show
Ella Mai arriving at the Carolina Herrera fashion show. Picture: Getty

19. Pink Pantheress

Pink Pantheress looking sweeter than some lemonade

PinkPantheress is never seen without her handbag
PinkPantheress is never seen without her handbag. Picture: Getty

20. Michelle Keegan

Someone tell Michelle Keegan that I’m feeling her

Michelle Keegan recently starred in Netflix series 'Fool Me Once'
Michelle Keegan recently starred in Netflix series 'Fool Me Once'. Picture: Getty

21. Amelia Dimoldenberg

But true say I really miss Amelia

Amelia Dimoldenberg and Aitch are believed to of had relationship purely for publicity
Amelia Dimoldenberg and Aitch are believed to of had relationship purely for publicity. Picture: Getty

22. Rubi Rose

Rubi Rose I’m tryna make a movie scene with her

US rapper Rubi Rose made the list
US rapper Rubi Rose made the list. Picture: Getty

