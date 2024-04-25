On Air Now
25 April 2024
Aitch name drops 22 female celebs on his song 'Famous Girl'. So, incase you can't keep up, here's is a list of them all.
Aitch is back with new music - just in time for summer! And his track 'Famous Girl' is taking wordplay to another level.
Songs like 'Psycho' - with Anne-Marie - and 'Taste' have showcased his lyrical talent, but in this song he's managed to squeeze in the name of 22 celebs so very seamlessly into his bars.
That's right, 22 ladies are name-checked in 'Famous Girl', there are notably a lot of R&B girlies in there but he also mentions pop legends like Kylie Minogue and Katy Perry.
Ahead of its release, the rapper had been bread-crumbing the lyrics of his new song on X with posts like "Someone tell Raye she is sexy as sh*t" and "I wanna make H.E.R my wife".
Of course he gave our girl Brit record breaker Raye her flowers along with H.E.R and even mentioned his quote-on-quote ex Amelia Dimoldenberg - but who are the other 19 ladies he mentions by name on the track? Here's the full list plus the accompanying lyrics.
I told Lizzo that I love her but there's blurry lines
Ain’t talking Alex when I say I want some Fergie time
Gabriella Wilson I’ll make her my wife
And why’s Katy Perry sexier at 39
He's not wrong, Katy was just as beautiful in her 'Roar' days but she's truly aging with grace.
I said Dua Lipa’s bad now I’m fighting with Jack
I go rogue for Minogue tell Kylie I’m back
Make it wet make it sweat hit Tyla with that
Someone phone Anne-Marie I wanna date with her
Who's gonna tell him that she's now a taken lady??
Then go and tell Mahalia we’re moving to Australia
Iggy Azalea’s next on my list
P.S tell Raye I think she’s sexy as sh*t
Stop, this one line says a millions words, especially as she's as spoken about her struggles with self-love. We all think you're stunning Raye!
Tulips for Nella Rose
Sophie Piper’s too sexy and knows / Now tell that Josh yute stop getting involved
Not Aitch stirring up Love Island drama!
Megan The Stallion there ain’t a comparison
Sing Jorja a song and then I’ll kiss her goodnight
Wrist full up with Ice now I’m just missing a Spice
I know Snoochie got cake I’m tryna get me a slice
Fly LAX for Ella Mai a little getaway
Pink Pantheress looking sweeter than some lemonade
Someone tell Michelle Keegan that I’m feeling her
But true say I really miss Amelia
Rubi Rose I’m tryna make a movie scene with her
