RAYE Fact File: Age, Discography, Net Worth, Parents And More

2 March 2024, 19:37

RAYE is a singer songwriter from South London
RAYE is a singer songwriter from South London. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

RAYE’s seven nominations at the BRIT Awards 2024 has the world wanting to know more about this super star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

RAYE is the name you need to know if you’re not familiar with her already. The rising sensation became a household name after her debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ which had songs like ‘Escapism.’, RAYE's first Number 1, and the poignant ‘Ice Cream Man’ about her experience with sexual abuse.

A year after releasing her first album, RAYE was nominated for seven BRIT Awards, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Pop Act.

But who is RAYE, where is she from and what songs are on her discography? Here’s everything you need to know about the singer.

RAYE on the BRIT Awards 2024 red carpet
RAYE on the BRIT Awards 2024 red carpet. Picture: Getty

Who is RAYE, how old is she?

RAYE is a singer, songwriter and producer who launched her solo career in 2023 after starting out as a vocalist featuring on dance tracks with the likes of Jax Jones, Joel Corry and David Guetta while also writing for other artists.

RAYE is 26 years old, she was born on 24 October in 1997.

Where is RAYE from?

RAYE is from Croydon in South London. She started out by performing in gigs anywhere she could find, whether it was charity gigs or singing in church.

She was signed at the age of 17, but in July 2021 she split from her management after facing difficulties trying to release her debut album.

RAYE released her debut album 'My 21st Century Blues' in 2023
RAYE released her debut album 'My 21st Century Blues' in 2023. Picture: Getty

RAYE’s discography

RAYE’s album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ was released in 2023 and the songs on the track list included ‘Escapism’., ‘Buss It Down’, ‘Flip A Switch’ and ‘Mary Jane’.

You’ll also know her for ‘Prada’ with Casso and D Block Europe, which blew up on TikTok last year.

Before she released her debut album, RAYE collaborated with a number of DJs for dance tracks like ‘BED’ with Joel Corry and ‘Tequila’ and ‘You Don’t Know Me’ with Jax Jones.

What is RAYE’s net worth?

There’s no confirmed figure for RAYE’s net worth, but online reports estimate between $6 million (£4.7m) and $10 million (£7m).

RAYE at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023
RAYE at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023. Picture: Getty

Who are RAYE’s parents?

RAYE’s dad, who works as her manager, is British and her mum has Ghanaian and Swiss heritage.

They have three other daughters, two of which, Abby and Lauren, are following in their big sister’s footsteps as songwriters.

Does RAYE have a boyfriend?

It’s not known if RAYE is currently dating anyone, but she’s documented a lot of her relationship learnings in her songs, singing about being broken up with on her 2022 single ‘Escapism.’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

RAYE won big at the BRIT Awards 2024

RAYE Makes History With Six BRIT Awards In 2024

Maya Jama looked incredible hosting The BRITs 2024

Every Outfit Maya Jama Turned Heads With At The BRITs 2024

Here's a first look at the BRITs 2024 red carpet

Best BRIT Awards 2024 Red Carpet Looks: From Love Island Stars To Tate McRae & Raye

Maya Jama and Stormzy reignited their relationship in 2023

Maya Jama And Stormzy’s Relationship: From Why They Split To When They Got Back Together

The BRIT Award winners have been revealed

BRIT Awards 2024 – A Complete List Of All The Winners

Millie Bobby Brown appeared on The Tonight Night Starring Jimmy Fallon

Millie Bobby Brown Shares Heart-Stopping Deep Sea Engagement Story

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits