RAYE Fact File: Age, Discography, Net Worth, Parents And More

RAYE is a singer songwriter from South London. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

RAYE’s seven nominations at the BRIT Awards 2024 has the world wanting to know more about this super star.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

RAYE is the name you need to know if you’re not familiar with her already. The rising sensation became a household name after her debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ which had songs like ‘Escapism.’, RAYE's first Number 1, and the poignant ‘Ice Cream Man’ about her experience with sexual abuse.

A year after releasing her first album, RAYE was nominated for seven BRIT Awards, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Pop Act.

But who is RAYE, where is she from and what songs are on her discography? Here’s everything you need to know about the singer.

RAYE on the BRIT Awards 2024 red carpet. Picture: Getty

Who is RAYE, how old is she?

RAYE is a singer, songwriter and producer who launched her solo career in 2023 after starting out as a vocalist featuring on dance tracks with the likes of Jax Jones, Joel Corry and David Guetta while also writing for other artists.

RAYE is 26 years old, she was born on 24 October in 1997.

Where is RAYE from?

RAYE is from Croydon in South London. She started out by performing in gigs anywhere she could find, whether it was charity gigs or singing in church.

She was signed at the age of 17, but in July 2021 she split from her management after facing difficulties trying to release her debut album.

RAYE released her debut album 'My 21st Century Blues' in 2023. Picture: Getty

RAYE’s discography

RAYE’s album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ was released in 2023 and the songs on the track list included ‘Escapism’., ‘Buss It Down’, ‘Flip A Switch’ and ‘Mary Jane’.

You’ll also know her for ‘Prada’ with Casso and D Block Europe, which blew up on TikTok last year.

Before she released her debut album, RAYE collaborated with a number of DJs for dance tracks like ‘BED’ with Joel Corry and ‘Tequila’ and ‘You Don’t Know Me’ with Jax Jones.

What is RAYE’s net worth?

There’s no confirmed figure for RAYE’s net worth, but online reports estimate between $6 million (£4.7m) and $10 million (£7m).

RAYE at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023. Picture: Getty

Who are RAYE’s parents?

RAYE’s dad, who works as her manager, is British and her mum has Ghanaian and Swiss heritage.

They have three other daughters, two of which, Abby and Lauren, are following in their big sister’s footsteps as songwriters.

Does RAYE have a boyfriend?

It’s not known if RAYE is currently dating anyone, but she’s documented a lot of her relationship learnings in her songs, singing about being broken up with on her 2022 single ‘Escapism.’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.