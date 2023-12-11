RAYE Meets Idol Alicia Keys Backstage At Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

11 December 2023, 11:47 | Updated: 11 December 2023, 14:01

Alicia Keys and RAYE met backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard
Alicia Keys and RAYE met backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

Two icons collided when R&B legend Alicia Keys and hottest pop star of the moment RAYE met in the corridors of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK’s biggest Christmas party is notorious for bringing together the world’s biggest music stars and we’ve lost track of the number of collaborations that have been born out of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

So it made our hearts so full to see RAYE having a chat with fellow Baller and noughties legend Alicia Keys backstage at The O2 with our fave soaring star RAYE.

The talented musicians posed side by side for a photo we’re immediately making our lock screen background, making our Christmas dreams come true. While Alicia looked effortlessly cool, as usual, in a red one piece, RAYE glowed in a sleek white PVC number.

Alicia Keys and Raye meet at the Jingle Bell Ball

Moments after the stunning snap was captured, Alicia posted a clip of them together, looking at the camera and asking her fans: "Should we catch a song together? What should we do!?"

A star-struck RAYE added: "Say yes in the comments please! Say yes and we'll do it!"

Earlier on in the day RAYE was teaching Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Chris Stark and Sian Welby to harmonise after revealing her plan to get the whole of The O2 singing along with her during her set on Sunday night.

RAYE at Capital's Jingle Bell with Barclaycard
RAYE at Capital's Jingle Bell with Barclaycard. Picture: Shutterstock

Let’s just say… a bigger audience than the Breakfast trio was needed for such loud vocals... which sounded majestic when RAYE eventually tried it out on the arena crowd hours later.

And when Roman asked if RAYE has plans to return to the studio she revealed she's going to take a well-deserved break over Christmas – as she should!

She said: “If you’re gonna write music you have to live. I’ve had a really busy year, we did 138 shows this year but what am I going to write about? The long winding road?”

RAYE - You Don't Know Me (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

The ‘Worth It.’ singer also teased what she had planned for her #CapitalJBB performance, which was also her JBB debut as a soloist.

She told us: “You can expect some old songs. We’ve done like a slow version of PRADA, the acoustic version.”

Meanwhile, Alicia said the London crowd gave her exactly the kind of energy she wanted.

She told Roman, Chris and Sian: “Two nights in a row! It was so much fun, tonight was extra special. London is a very special place to me, the people give me that good energy and I felt it more than ever.”

Alicia Keys - Girl on Fire (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023, Night Two)

And when Roman asked her to describe the JBB vibes Alicia summed it up perfectly: “Very festive, very fun. Everybody feels like they’re ready… it’s the time to party for everyone. Everyone’s kind of ready to let go, release the end of the year, and you feel it. They’re excited and you feel it.”

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2023 was 15-time Grammy winner Alicia’s first Ball and with a set list that included songs like ‘Girl On Fire’, ‘Fallin’’, ‘Empire State of Mind’ and ’Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart’ you know she dominated The O2 stage.

Check out all the #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!

More News

See more More News

Jamie Lynn Spears says Sam was always her King of the Jungle

Jamie Lynn Spears Wants An I'm A Celeb 2023 Reunion

Busted, S Club and Take That supplied all the nostalgia at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

All The Nostalgia That Hit Us At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023: From S Club & Busted To Take That

Here's who won I'm A Celeb 2023

Who Is The Winner Of I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Zara Larsson blew us away with her Capital's Jingle Bell Ball performance

Zara Larsson Puts On A Spectacular Performance At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

The best Sunday night looks from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023: All The Sunday Night Slays On The Red Carpet

Alicia Keys gave an electric performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Alicia Keys Blew The Crowd Away With Her First-Ever Capital Jingle Bell Ball Performance

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits