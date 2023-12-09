A-Z Of Every Unforgettable Performance At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

9 December 2023, 23:02 | Updated: 10 December 2023, 03:42

All of Capital's Jingle Bell with Barclaycard performances A-Z
All of Capital's Jingle Bell with Barclaycard performances A-Z. Picture: Global

Watch every Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 performance so far...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK's biggest Christmas party Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is extra special this year, as we have some musical legends and noughties icons joining us at The O2, London, including Alicia Keys, Busted, S Club and loads more of the world's hottest hit music stars.

How to watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

Watch night two of #CapitalJBB live on Global Player from 6pm

Our sensational Saturday line-up consisted of R&B alum Alicia Keys, the name on everyone's lips right now Tate McRae, the iconic Busted, vocal queen Becky Hill and the insanely talented ArrDee. We also had king of the decks Jax Jones, the unmissable Leigh-Anne, party-starter Nathan Dawe and the ever-energetic Tom Grennan.

On Sunday, we've got even more live performances, including the band who captured a generation S Club, the wonderful RAYE, epic Joel Corry, dazzling Rita Ora, pop tycoons Take That and the legendary Alicia Keys, who will return to the stage once more

Watch every performance from #CapitalJBB so far right here.

Alicia Keys

'Empire State Of Mind (Part II)'

Alicia Keys - Empire State Of Mind (Part II) (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023, Night One)

'Girl On Fire'

Alicia Keys - Girl on Fire (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023, Night One)

'Lifeline'

Alicia Keys - Lifeline (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023, Night One)

ArrDee

'Come & Go'

ArrDee - Come & Go (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'Flowers'

ArrDee - Flowers (Say My Name) (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023) | Capital

'Oliver Twist'

ArrDee - Oliver Twist (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Becky Hill

'Crazy What Love Can Do'

Becky Hill - Crazy What Love Can Do (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'Disconnect'

Becky Hill - Disconnect (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'Last Time'

Becky Hill - Last Time (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'My Heart Goes'

Becky Hill - My Heart Goes (La Di Da) (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'Remember'

Becky Hill - Remember (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'Wish You Well'

Becky Hill - Wish You Well (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Busted

'What I Go To School For'

Busted - What I Go To School For (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Jax Jones

Jax Jones - Full Set (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Leigh-Anne

'Don't Say Love'

Leigh-Anne - Don't Say Love (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'Last Christmas'

Leigh-Anne - Last Christmas (Wham! cover) (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'My Love'

Leigh-Anne - My Love (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Nathan Dawe

Full set

Nathan Dawe - Full Set (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Tate McRae

'10:35'

Tate McRae - 10:35 (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'exes'

Tate McRae - exes (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'greedy'

Tate McRae - greedy (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'she's all i wanna be'

Tate McRae - she's all i wanna be (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'you broke me first'

Tate McRae - you broke me first (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Tom Grennan

'All of These Nights'

Tom Grennan - All These Nights (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'By Your Side'

Tom Grennan - By Your Side (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'Little Bit of Love'

Tom Grennan - Little Bit of Love (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'Remind Me'

Tom Grennan - Remind Me (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Check out all of the #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

More News

See more More News

Tate McRae's performance was absolute fire

Tate McRae Dances Through Her Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Leigh-Anne was a dream at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Brings The Festive Fun To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

All the backstage gems at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023

Your AAA Pass To All The Best Backstage Moments At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023

Leigh-Anne wowed on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Leigh-Anne Is A Glittering Goddess On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

All the jaw-dropping looks at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023: All The Dazzling Saturday Night Red Carpet Looks

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball live updates

Live Updates On Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits