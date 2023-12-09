A-Z Of Every Unforgettable Performance At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

All of Capital's Jingle Bell with Barclaycard performances A-Z. Picture: Global

Watch every Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 performance so far...

The UK's biggest Christmas party Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is extra special this year, as we have some musical legends and noughties icons joining us at The O2, London, including Alicia Keys, Busted, S Club and loads more of the world's hottest hit music stars.

Our sensational Saturday line-up consisted of R&B alum Alicia Keys, the name on everyone's lips right now Tate McRae, the iconic Busted, vocal queen Becky Hill and the insanely talented ArrDee. We also had king of the decks Jax Jones, the unmissable Leigh-Anne, party-starter Nathan Dawe and the ever-energetic Tom Grennan.

On Sunday, we've got even more live performances, including the band who captured a generation S Club, the wonderful RAYE, epic Joel Corry, dazzling Rita Ora, pop tycoons Take That and the legendary Alicia Keys, who will return to the stage once more

Watch every performance from #CapitalJBB so far right here.

Alicia Keys

'Empire State Of Mind (Part II)'

Alicia Keys - Empire State Of Mind (Part II) (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023, Night One)

'Girl On Fire'

Alicia Keys - Girl on Fire (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023, Night One)

'Lifeline'

Alicia Keys - Lifeline (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023, Night One)

ArrDee

'Come & Go'

ArrDee - Come & Go (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'Flowers'

ArrDee - Flowers (Say My Name) (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023) | Capital

'Oliver Twist'

ArrDee - Oliver Twist (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Becky Hill

'Crazy What Love Can Do'

Becky Hill - Crazy What Love Can Do (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'Disconnect'

Becky Hill - Disconnect (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'Last Time'

Becky Hill - Last Time (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'My Heart Goes'

Becky Hill - My Heart Goes (La Di Da) (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'Remember'

Becky Hill - Remember (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'Wish You Well'

Becky Hill - Wish You Well (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Busted

'What I Go To School For'

Busted - What I Go To School For (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Jax Jones

Jax Jones - Full Set (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Leigh-Anne

'Don't Say Love'

Leigh-Anne - Don't Say Love (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'Last Christmas'

Leigh-Anne - Last Christmas (Wham! cover) (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'My Love'

Leigh-Anne - My Love (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Nathan Dawe

Full set

Nathan Dawe - Full Set (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Tate McRae

'10:35'

Tate McRae - 10:35 (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'exes'

Tate McRae - exes (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'greedy'

Tate McRae - greedy (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'she's all i wanna be'

Tate McRae - she's all i wanna be (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'you broke me first'

Tate McRae - you broke me first (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Tom Grennan

'All of These Nights'

Tom Grennan - All These Nights (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'By Your Side'

Tom Grennan - By Your Side (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'Little Bit of Love'

Tom Grennan - Little Bit of Love (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

'Remind Me'

Tom Grennan - Remind Me (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

