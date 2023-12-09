Tate McRae Dances Through Her Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Debut

9 December 2023, 22:55 | Updated: 9 December 2023, 23:58

Tate McRae's performance was absolute fire
Tate McRae's performance was absolute fire. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Tate McRae strutted her stuff across The O2, London stage and it was EVERYTHING.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taking on her first ever Jingle Bell Ball, Tate McRae wowed us with her effortless performance. At just 20 years old she really made her first time with us look like a walk in the park.

She had the crowd literally jumping as she sang her absolute hits. And we have to talk about the dancing, Tate is a professionally trained dancer and you can tell.

Through her setlist, from 'exes' to '10:35', the star pulled off some incredible choreography - honestly, there was not a single step out of time.

The day before Tate's performance she dropped a new album called 'think later' featuring hits like 'exes' and 'greedy' but tonight she brought us back in time with a beautiful performance of 'you broke me first'.

She even told the crowd that she penned the tune when she was only 16 - Tate who broke your heart?!

Tate McRae wowed us with this Jingle Bell Ball performance
Tate McRae wowed us with this Jingle Bell Ball performance. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Tate McRae - 10:35 (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

The Canadian star gave serious young Britney Spears vibes in her hot pants and cropped shirt, plus she had all the moves and vocals to go with it.

Her entire set was jaw-dropping, she had all 16,000 Ballers in the crowd singing along and going crazy for her. Tate performed like she had been doing this as long other artists on our line up like Alicia Keys and Busted - she is a true natural.

There were fire and flames onstage with Tate which reflected the pure fire that was her performance.

Tate McRae performed 'You Broke Me First' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Tate McRae performed 'You Broke Me First' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Tate McRae's Capital's Jingle Bell Ball setlist:

  • she's all i wanna be
  • exes
  • 10:35
  • you broke me first
  • greedy

Videos

