Leigh-Anne Brings The Festive Fun To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

9 December 2023, 20:32

Leigh-Anne was a dream at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Leigh-Anne was a dream at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Leigh-Anne blew us away with her cover of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

'Tell me darling do you recognise' her? Leigh-Anne left us in awe with her set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball after she surprised us with a stunning Christmas cover.

Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard live

Her rendition of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' had the whole O2 feeling the festive magic as she her flawless vocals filled the stage.

Opening her set with 'Don't Say Love', Leigh-Anne didn't enter stage left or right... she entered via the floor. Rising from the stage like the angel, she sang her heart out to the crowd.

And it wouldn't be a Christmas party without some Christmas tunes. Leigh-Anne played the show's first festive track in the middle of her set before saying goodbye with her stunning single 'My Love'.

Leigh-Anne performing onstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
Leigh-Anne performing onstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: David Fisher/Global/Shutterstock

Leigh-Anne graced the stage in an absolutely iconic fluffy fit and with her dancers she put on an unforgettable show.

Before taking the stage she told Roman, Chris and Sian on Capital Breakfast that she had "butterflies" coming to the arena. And the one thing in particular that worried her was the "man lift".

"What’s the man lift?" Chris asked her.

"The thing I rise from," Leigh-Anne replied.

Sian couldn't hold back her excitement: “Oh you’re coming up through the stage!”

Leigh-Anne confirmed that she was "indeed" and said it reminded her of touring with Little Mix.

Leigh-Anne and her dancers killed it onstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Leigh-Anne and her dancers killed it onstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: David Fisher/Global/Shutterstock

Leigh-Anne - Last Christmas (Wham! cover) (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Leigh-Anne's setlist at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023:

  • Don’t say love
  • Last Christmas
  • My Love

Check out all of Leigh-Anne's #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!

More News

See more More News

All the backstage gems at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023

Your AAA Pass To All The Best Backstage Moments At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023

Leigh-Anne wowed on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Leigh-Anne Is A Glittering Goddess On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

All the jaw-dropping looks at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023: All The Dazzling Saturday Night Red Carpet Looks

Live
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball live updates

Live Updates On Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Here's the full list of remaining campmates plus who has left I'm A Celeb 2023

Who Was Voted Off I'm A Celebrity 2023 And Which Campmates Are Remaining?

TV & Film

Selena Gomez sparked speculation she's engaged to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez Sparks Speculation She’s Engaged To New Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits