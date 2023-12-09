Leigh-Anne Brings The Festive Fun To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne was a dream at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Leigh-Anne blew us away with her cover of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023.

'Tell me darling do you recognise' her? Leigh-Anne left us in awe with her set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball after she surprised us with a stunning Christmas cover.

Her rendition of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' had the whole O2 feeling the festive magic as she her flawless vocals filled the stage.

Opening her set with 'Don't Say Love', Leigh-Anne didn't enter stage left or right... she entered via the floor. Rising from the stage like the angel, she sang her heart out to the crowd.

And it wouldn't be a Christmas party without some Christmas tunes. Leigh-Anne played the show's first festive track in the middle of her set before saying goodbye with her stunning single 'My Love'.

Leigh-Anne performing onstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: David Fisher/Global/Shutterstock

Leigh-Anne graced the stage in an absolutely iconic fluffy fit and with her dancers she put on an unforgettable show.

Before taking the stage she told Roman, Chris and Sian on Capital Breakfast that she had "butterflies" coming to the arena. And the one thing in particular that worried her was the "man lift".

"What’s the man lift?" Chris asked her.

"The thing I rise from," Leigh-Anne replied.

Sian couldn't hold back her excitement: “Oh you’re coming up through the stage!”

Leigh-Anne confirmed that she was "indeed" and said it reminded her of touring with Little Mix.

Leigh-Anne and her dancers killed it onstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: David Fisher/Global/Shutterstock

Leigh-Anne - Last Christmas (Wham! cover) (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Leigh-Anne's setlist at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023:

Don’t say love

Last Christmas

My Love

