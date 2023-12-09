Leigh-Anne Is A Glittering Goddess On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

9 December 2023, 18:45 | Updated: 9 December 2023, 19:10

Leigh-Anne wowed on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet
Leigh-Anne wowed on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

By Kathryn Knight

Leigh-Anne is making her Ball debut as a soloist so it was only natural she made a jaw-dropping arrival at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Leigh-Anne looked absolutely sensational when she arrived at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 for her first performance as a soloist.

After Little Mix went on hiatus in 2022, Leigh-Anne was the first to launch her solo career this year and after releasing two epic singles, ‘Don’t Say Love’ and ‘My Love’ we obviously had to have her join the UK’s biggest Christmas party.

When she arrived at The O2 on Saturday 9th December, Leigh-Anne wowed in a mesh, all-in-one jumpsuit which featured a mid-length skirt layer for extra drama.

The incredible outfit was adorned with shimmering embellishments, which Leigh-Anne completed with a pair of sky high black stilettos and a black-two piece underneath.

Leigh-Anne dazzled on the #CapitalJBB red carpet
Leigh-Anne dazzled on the #CapitalJBB red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

Earlier on in the day Leigh-Anne joined Roman, Chris and Sian on Capital Breakfast before she got ready for her first Jingle Bell Ball performance as a solo artist.

Reminiscing on how far she’s come since she was in the band with Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Jess Nelson, Leigh-Anne said they used to ‘dream’ of performing at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

She recalled: “I remember the days where we would dream of doing a Ball, I mean as a group. We saw that as our goal and [now] seven! This is mad.”

Asked if she was nervous, Leigh-Anne said: “As I started to walk toward the arena the butterflies started coming because I was fine before but now seeing it all, getting on the man lift.”

Leigh-Anne glittered on the #CapitalJBB red carpet
Leigh-Anne glittered on the #CapitalJBB red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

“Oh you’re coming up through the stage!” Sian responded.

“I am indeed,” the pop star added. It takes me back to tour.”

Asked about how she feels about performing without the girls these days, Leigh-Anne said: “I felt more scared toward the beginning but now I’m a couple of shows in, I’m relaxing into it, I just feel good.”

