Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023: All The Sunday Night Slays On The Red Carpet

10 December 2023, 18:47 | Updated: 10 December 2023, 18:57

The best Sunday night looks from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
The best Sunday night looks from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock
The stars didn't come to play on the red carpet as they served look after look at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023! From Rita Ora to S Club, here are the most *slay* moments...

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 is here, so you know what that means - festive fashion central!

The red carpet was brimming with iconic 'fits on the Sunday night after the likes of Alicia Keys, Busted, Becky Hill, Leigh-Anne and many more stepped out with some fire lewks on Saturday night.

Rita Ora, Jazzy and S Club were just some of the A-listers who took to the red carpet dressed to the nines before heading on stage - and we've got all the best looks right below...

  1. Rita Ora was giving *fierce* with her red carpet 'fit!

    Rita Ora at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Rita Ora at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  2. S Club were the glam of the party on the red carpet for their JBB debut!

    S Club at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    S Club at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  3. Kem Cetinay opted for neutrals for his red carpet lewkkk

    Kem Cetinay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Kem Cetinay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  4. Jazzy stunned in a black leather number at JBB

    Jazzy at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Jazzy at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  5. Joe and George Baggs were all festive'd out at #CapitalJBB!

    Joe and George Baggs at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Joe and George Baggs at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  6. Joel Corry took suave to another level with his all black outfit!

    Joel Corry at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Joel Corry at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  7. Kemi Rodgers was serving in her monochrome lewkkkk!

    Kemi Rodgers at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Kemi Rodgers at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  8. MistaJam brought out the fresh varsity jacket for his red carpet appearance

    MistaJam at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    MistaJam at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  9. Niall Gray was co-ordinated in his dapper 'fit

    Niall Gray at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Niall Gray at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  10. Jimmy Hill was giving style icon on the red carpet for Sunday night

    Jimmy Hill at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Jimmy Hill at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  11. Lydia Rodford stunned in all red!

    Lydia Rodford at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Lydia Rodford at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  12. Rudimental were all smiles on the red carpet!

    Rudimental at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Rudimental at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  13. Sonny Jay was dressed to the nines at JBB

    Sonny Jay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Sonny Jay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  14. Will Manning stepped on to the red carpet in a slick 'fit!

    Will Manning at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Will Manning at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

Check out all of the #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

