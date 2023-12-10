Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023: All The Sunday Night Slays On The Red Carpet
10 December 2023, 18:47 | Updated: 10 December 2023, 18:57
The stars didn't come to play on the red carpet as they served look after look at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023! From Rita Ora to S Club, here are the most *slay* moments...
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 is here, so you know what that means - festive fashion central!
The red carpet was brimming with iconic 'fits on the Sunday night after the likes of Alicia Keys, Busted, Becky Hill, Leigh-Anne and many more stepped out with some fire lewks on Saturday night.
Rita Ora, Jazzy and S Club were just some of the A-listers who took to the red carpet dressed to the nines before heading on stage - and we've got all the best looks right below...
Rita Ora was giving *fierce* with her red carpet 'fit!
S Club were the glam of the party on the red carpet for their JBB debut!
Kem Cetinay opted for neutrals for his red carpet lewkkk
Jazzy stunned in a black leather number at JBB
Joe and George Baggs were all festive'd out at #CapitalJBB!
Joel Corry took suave to another level with his all black outfit!
Kemi Rodgers was serving in her monochrome lewkkkk!
MistaJam brought out the fresh varsity jacket for his red carpet appearance
Niall Gray was co-ordinated in his dapper 'fit
Jimmy Hill was giving style icon on the red carpet for Sunday night
Lydia Rodford stunned in all red!
Rudimental were all smiles on the red carpet!
Sonny Jay was dressed to the nines at JBB
Will Manning stepped on to the red carpet in a slick 'fit!
