Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023: All The Sunday Night Slays On The Red Carpet

The best Sunday night looks from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

The stars didn't come to play on the red carpet as they served look after look at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023! From Rita Ora to S Club, here are the most *slay* moments...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 is here, so you know what that means - festive fashion central!

The red carpet was brimming with iconic 'fits on the Sunday night after the likes of Alicia Keys, Busted, Becky Hill, Leigh-Anne and many more stepped out with some fire lewks on Saturday night.

Rita Ora, Jazzy and S Club were just some of the A-listers who took to the red carpet dressed to the nines before heading on stage - and we've got all the best looks right below...

Rita Ora was giving *fierce* with her red carpet 'fit! Rita Ora at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock S Club were the glam of the party on the red carpet for their JBB debut! S Club at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Kem Cetinay opted for neutrals for his red carpet lewkkk Kem Cetinay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Jazzy stunned in a black leather number at JBB Jazzy at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Joe and George Baggs were all festive'd out at #CapitalJBB! Joe and George Baggs at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Joel Corry took suave to another level with his all black outfit! Joel Corry at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Kemi Rodgers was serving in her monochrome lewkkkk! Kemi Rodgers at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock MistaJam brought out the fresh varsity jacket for his red carpet appearance MistaJam at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Niall Gray was co-ordinated in his dapper 'fit Niall Gray at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Jimmy Hill was giving style icon on the red carpet for Sunday night Jimmy Hill at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Lydia Rodford stunned in all red! Lydia Rodford at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Rudimental were all smiles on the red carpet! Rudimental at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Sonny Jay was dressed to the nines at JBB Sonny Jay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Will Manning stepped on to the red carpet in a slick 'fit! Will Manning at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

