Live Updates On Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

9 December 2023, 16:28 | Updated: 9 December 2023, 21:08

This is the place to be for all of your Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard updates - on stage and backstage! Never miss a moment.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 is here! This is the only place you get first access to all the action happening throughout the weekend plus ongoing updates.

Get excited because our Ballers Alicia Keys, Take That, Tate McRae and more are going to be taking on The O2, London for the UK's biggest Christmas party.

Like any good Christmas party our artists are going to be dressed to the nines and we are here to show off all of their red carpet looks and dazzling backstage moments.

Our presenters Roman, Chris and Sian will be giving us all the vibes chatting to the Ballers for exclusive interviews and Christmas shenanigans. For all the best bits bookmark this page and never miss a moment!

ArrDee runs to see Alicia Keys

The 'Flowers' rapper has just been seen running to see Alicia Keys from the pit. We don't blame you Ardee - it's not something you want to miss.

Abbie

Alicia Keys is live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

The QUEEN has taken to stage! That sparkling red fit is iconic - could she be a 'girl on fire'..?

Abbie

Tate McRae was pure fire at the JBB

Tate has just left the stage - she made her Jingle Bell Ball debut look a breeze. Her and her dancers didn't take a single step out of time, what a SHOW.

Abbie

Sam Ryder is a Christmas surprise

Who was expecting that? Not me! Sam Ryder has just taken to stage via the 'man-lift' to perform his Christmas banger 'You're Christmas To Me'.

Abbie

Chris Martin is here!

This is not a drill THE Chris Martin is backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Who do you reckon he's here to see??

Abbie

Tom Grennan seen backstage doing pre show push-ups

Phwoar Tom's got so much energy! He's now onstage putting that pre-show pump to use.

Abbie

Nathan Dawe has taken over Capital's JBB

Nathan is bringing the PARTY. He's got giant candy canes onstage that look good enough to eat.

Oh and backstage goss - Kem found Nathan's girlfriend, she's here to support her man!

Abbie

Matt Willis became a camera man

Busted are wowing The O2 right now - and like the rebel he is Matt just took one of video team's cameras and acted as videographer for part of their set.

Abbie

Tate McRae came to SLAY the red carpet

Tate is on the red carpet showing us how it's done.

Abbie

Leigh-Anne just came out of the FLOOR

She arose from the ground like the angel she is. Now she is slaying her set at her first ever *solo* JBB!

Abbie

Check out all of the #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!

Exclusive
Videos

