How To Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2023
6 December 2023, 10:09
Here's how to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023..
Listen to this article
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard returns this weekend and you can watch all the action live on Global Player.
Tickets may be sold out but fans can watch the UK's biggest Christmas party, including performances from Alicia Keys, Take That, Rita Ora, Busted, RAYE and more – live, for free, on Global Player, the official Capital app.
Here's how...
How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 live
You'll be able to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December live on Global Player.
Here, you'll be able to catch all the performances across the weekend, from RAYE, Leigh-Anne, Tate McRae and S Club to Busted, Rita Ora, Rudimental, Alicia Keys and more!
How to listen to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
From 9am on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December, Capital will broadcast live from The O2 across the UK, bringing fans all the action including exclusive artist interviews, exclusive backstage gossip and incredible live sets direct from the stage.
Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Chris Stark and Sian Welby will kick things off from 9am – 12pm, before Kemi Rodgers and Niall Gray go live backstage from 12pm – 3pm. Sonny Jay and Aimee Vivian will count down to the live show between 3pm – 6pm, before Will Manning takes the reins with all the backstage action from 6pm – 11pm.
Here's who's on the line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023
Saturday:
- Tate McRae
- Nathan Dawe
- Busted
- Becky Hill
- ArrDee
- Jax Jones
- Leigh-Anne
- Tom Grennan
- Alicia Keys
Sunday:
- Zara Larsson
- Jazzy
- Rudimental
- S Club
- RAYE
- Joel Corry
- Rita Ora
- Take That
- Alicia Keys
