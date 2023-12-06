How To Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2023

Here's how to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Global

Here's how to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023..

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard returns this weekend and you can watch all the action live on Global Player.

Tickets may be sold out but fans can watch the UK's biggest Christmas party, including performances from Alicia Keys, Take That, Rita Ora, Busted, RAYE and more – live, for free, on Global Player, the official Capital app.

Here's how...

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 live

You'll be able to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December live on Global Player.

Here, you'll be able to catch all the performances across the weekend, from RAYE, Leigh-Anne, Tate McRae and S Club to Busted, Rita Ora, Rudimental, Alicia Keys and more!

How to listen to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

From 9am on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December, Capital will broadcast live from The O2 across the UK, bringing fans all the action including exclusive artist interviews, exclusive backstage gossip and incredible live sets direct from the stage.

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Chris Stark and Sian Welby will kick things off from 9am – 12pm, before Kemi Rodgers and Niall Gray go live backstage from 12pm – 3pm. Sonny Jay and Aimee Vivian will count down to the live show between 3pm – 6pm, before Will Manning takes the reins with all the backstage action from 6pm – 11pm.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023: Saturday line-up. Picture: Global

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023: Sunday line-up. Picture: Global

Here's who's on the line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023

Saturday:

Tate McRae

Nathan Dawe

Busted

Becky Hill

ArrDee

Jax Jones

Leigh-Anne

Tom Grennan

Alicia Keys

Sunday:

Zara Larsson

Jazzy

Rudimental

S Club

RAYE

Joel Corry

Rita Ora

Take That

Alicia Keys

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.