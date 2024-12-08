Katy Perry leaves us speechless on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Katy Perry at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Ash Knotek/Shutterstock for Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Katy Perry owns the Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet in a flawless festive fit.

Oh we knew Katy Perry would sleigh the #CapitalJBB red carpet, but we didn't know she'd go THIS HARD. Before taking to the stage to perform in front of 16,000 fans, Katy graced the carpet in a sequin gown with an energy that only a pop icon could replicate.

The 'Lifetimes' singer is the headline act for day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball following an epic lineup including the likes of KYGO, Becky Hill and KSI.

The UK's biggest Christmas party began on Saturday 7th December at The O2, London and the fun hasn't stopped yet. Before Katy changes our lives with an unforgettable set, let's take a closer look at her flawless festive fit.

Katy Perry stuns on the red carpet. Picture: Ash Knotek/Shutterstock for Global

Clearly excited to perform for her waiting fans, Katy beamed as she walked the red carpet.

The 'California Gurls' hit-maker wore a completely silver floor length gown with a flirty open side panel and a daring hip-high slit. Mesmerising silver fringe detail completed the dress adding a bit of fluidity to the look.

And her dress wasn't the only thing shining, her skin looked radiant - is she E.T? Because she looks out of this world.

Katy Perry at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Ash Knotek/Shutterstock for Global

It's just as much a Teenage Dream for Katy as it is for us to have her in London tonight as before she dropped her seventh studio album '143', she told Capital that London is her "favourite place".

Talking about summer's with her daughter Daisy and fiancé Orlando, she said: "London is our favourite place, I think it's the best place in the world.

Katy Perry looks incredible at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Ash Knotek/Shutterstock for Global

2024 has been a huge year for Katy, making her big comeback with 'Woman's World', announcing a world tour and starting the countdown to Christmas at #CapitaJBB.

