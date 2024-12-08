Katy Perry leaves us speechless on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

8 December 2024, 21:40

Katy Perry at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Katy Perry at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Ash Knotek/Shutterstock for Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Katy Perry owns the Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet in a flawless festive fit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oh we knew Katy Perry would sleigh the #CapitalJBB red carpet, but we didn't know she'd go THIS HARD. Before taking to the stage to perform in front of 16,000 fans, Katy graced the carpet in a sequin gown with an energy that only a pop icon could replicate.

The 'Lifetimes' singer is the headline act for day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball following an epic lineup including the likes of KYGO, Becky Hill and KSI.

The UK's biggest Christmas party began on Saturday 7th December at The O2, London and the fun hasn't stopped yet. Before Katy changes our lives with an unforgettable set, let's take a closer look at her flawless festive fit.

Katy Perry stuns on the red carpet
Katy Perry stuns on the red carpet. Picture: Ash Knotek/Shutterstock for Global

Clearly excited to perform for her waiting fans, Katy beamed as she walked the red carpet.

The 'California Gurls' hit-maker wore a completely silver floor length gown with a flirty open side panel and a daring hip-high slit. Mesmerising silver fringe detail completed the dress adding a bit of fluidity to the look.

And her dress wasn't the only thing shining, her skin looked radiant - is she E.T? Because she looks out of this world.

Katy Perry at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Katy Perry at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Ash Knotek/Shutterstock for Global

It's just as much a Teenage Dream for Katy as it is for us to have her in London tonight as before she dropped her seventh studio album '143', she told Capital that London is her "favourite place".

Talking about summer's with her daughter Daisy and fiancé Orlando, she said: "London is our favourite place, I think it's the best place in the world.

Katy Perry looks incredible at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Katy Perry looks incredible at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Ash Knotek/Shutterstock for Global

2024 has been a huge year for Katy, making her big comeback with 'Woman's World', announcing a world tour and starting the countdown to Christmas at #CapitaJBB.

Read more Jingle Bell Ball news here:

Watch #CapitalJBB live and catch all the highlights on Global Player!

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Every live update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

Every update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

A-Z of every incredible performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

Coldplay lit up The O2 with an unforgettable Jingle Bell Ball performance

Coldplay lit up The O2 with an unforgettable Jingle Bell Ball performance

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Barry Keoghan releases statement

Barry Keoghan issues furious statement amid Sabrina Carpenter split reports

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits